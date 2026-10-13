If you need some mid-week thrills, then Prime Video has you covered. The streaming service has recently refreshed its movie library, and I’ve combed through the recent additions to pick out three thriller movies worthy of your watchlist.

My picks this week include a compulsive sports drama that brought the Rocky franchise into the modern day. It’s a legacy sequel done right. Or how about one of the best Bond movies ever made, and I’m not talking about one from Daniel Craig’s tenure as the British superspy either. Finally, for those wanting something properly new, there’s a Prime Video original heist caper.

These are the new to Prime Video thriller movies that need to be on your radar this week.

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3 best new to Prime Video thriller movies this week

‘Creed’ (2015)

Creed - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

It’s easy to be a little cynical about legacy sequels. Hollywood loves bringing back classic series with modern installments that attempt to mix the new and the old. The results aren’t always great, but “Creed” is a quintessential example of the formula done almost perfectly. Released nearly a decade after 2006’s “Rocky Balboa,” it takes the sports drama series in a new direction, with a new underdog hero, while fiercely respecting what came before. Hot take incoming: In my Rocky ranking, it falls behind only the practically peerless 1976 original.

Oscar-winner Michael B. Jordan plays Adonis "Donnie" Johnson, the illegitimate youngest son of former heavyweight champion Apollo Creed. He’s desperate for his own shot at the big time, to prove that he’s worthy of the Creed name. In steps Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), also a previous world champion and Apollo’s old rival, to train Donnie. The duo’s bond rapidly develops inside and outside the ring as Donnie fights for his chance at glory.

Watch "Creed" on Prime Video now

‘Goldeneye’ (1995)

GoldenEye Official Trailer #2 - Pierce Brosnan Movie (1995) HD - YouTube Watch On

Of all the actors to step into the role of James Bond, Pierce Brosnan was perhaps the most unfortunate. He was a great pick to play the suave British spy, but was let down by generally poor material, tortuous production cycles, and ropey 2000s CGI effects. However, his 007 debut, “GoldenEye,” is right up there with the very best Bond movies ever made. It’s a thrilling spy flick that boasts a memorable villain, great action moments, and brought elements to the series that persisted even beyond Brosnan’s time in the tuxedo, such as Judi Dench’s turn as Bond’s handler M.

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The first Bond movie to be wholly original, without taking plot points from an Ian Fleming novel, it begins with 007 and 006, Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean), infiltrating a chemical weapons facility. The mission goes south and ends in tragedy. “GoldenEye” then flashes forward nine years as the British spy learns that an experimental satellite weapon system has fallen into the wrong hands. The trail leads him to Russia, but this time Bond faces his most dangerous foe yet, somebody who knows his moves and how to best them.

Watch "GoldenEye" on Prime Video now

‘Masterplan’ (2026)

Masterplan - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s library drops are a great opportunity to rewatch old favorites or catch up on the best movies of years gone by that you missed the first time around. However, if you’re craving something genuinely new this week, then how about “Masterplan,” Prime Video’s new original heist caper. If a daring scheme to steal the Mona Lisa isn’t enough to convince you to watch this comedy-thriller, Stanley Tucci in the leading role should tip you over the edge. The “Devil Wears Prada” star is always an incredibly charming on-screen presence.

Tucci plays a master thief preparing for retirement, but not before attempting to pull off the heist of a lifetime: Stealing the Mona Lisa from the Louvre Museum. It’s only the most prized and highly secure on-display painting in the world! To assist, he recruits Chiara (Simona Tabasco), a tech whiz, and Jay (Victor Belmondo), an explosives expert, before revealing they are actually his long-lost children. This heist is an unconventional family reunion, and it turns out that stealing the priceless painting might be easier than getting this estranged family to work together without a fight.

Watch "Masterplan" on Prime Video starting October 16

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