Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth binge-watching this week (October 7-13)

Prime Video’s top 10 shows list changes almost every week, which means there’s usually something new worth adding to your watchlist. But with so many series competing for your attention, it can be difficult to know which ones are actually worth settling in for. So, I’ve picked out three shows that stand out from the rest and are particularly easy to binge, whether you’re in the mood for action, crime or a gripping drama.

This week’s picks include a gritty action-thriller about a highly capable former military investigator pulled into a dangerous case, a crime drama following a small-town sheriff as he tackles a string of cases in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and a darkly comic horror series about a young man who is bitten by a zombie. These are the shows worth making time for this week.

This list is based on the Prime Video U.S. top 10 shows as of Wednesday, October 7, 2026.

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Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘Neagley’

Neagley S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Still sitting comfortably at No. 1 is “Neagley,” the action-thriller spin-off from the “Reacher” franchise, which has already been renewed for a second season. While each season of “Reacher” adapts a Lee Child novel, “Neagley” tells an entirely original story created specifically for television, with Child serving as an executive producer. The spin-off also gives its lead a different kind of edge, focusing more on forensic deduction, hacking, and tactical planning while still delivering plenty of fast-paced action and brutal fight scenes.

Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and a former member of the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit alongside Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchs. When her childhood friend Tommy dies in what appears to be an accident, Neagley receives a mysterious message that makes her question what really happened. Determined to uncover the truth, she begins investigating his death and soon discovers that the case is far more complicated. As Neagley follows a trail of clues, she is drawn into a dangerous investigation that forces her to confront secrets from her past.

Watch "Neagley" on Prime Video

‘Blue Ridge’

Blue Ridge | Official Trailer | Johnathon Schaech | Sarah Lancaster | Graham Greene - YouTube Watch On

If you’re in the mood for a slower-paced crime drama with a western setting, the “Blue Ridge” series is worth a look. It expands on the popular 2020 TV movie of the same name and follows a mix of weekly criminal cases and the personal lives of the people dealing with them. There’s plenty of focus on co-parenting, teenage life and small-town politics, giving the show a more character-driven feel than your typical police procedural. It also brings in plenty of classic cowboy lawman elements without losing its quieter atmosphere. The full first season is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

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“Blue Ridge” follows Sheriff Justin Wise (Johnathon Schaech), a former Green Beret who moves to a small Appalachian town in North Carolina to spend more time with his teenage daughter and rebuild his relationship with his ex-wife. However, his new job quickly proves more complicated than expected when the seemingly quiet community is plagued by murders, criminals and long-running feuds. Alongside his deputies, Justin investigates a series of cases while trying to protect the town’s residents and keep his family safe. Across the series, he faces dangerous fugitives, kidnappings, drug dealers and mysterious deaths.

Watch "Blue Ridge" on Prime Video

‘I Would Rather Die’

I Would Rather Die - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Those who want a zombie show that doesn’t take itself too seriously should stream “I Would Rather Die,” as it puts a fun teen spin on the apocalypse. This Mexican series follows a group of young people as they deal with a sudden zombie outbreak, mixing some pretty gruesome chaos with plenty of dark comedy and coming-of-age drama. It has the same kind of irreverent energy you might expect from “Shaun of the Dead” or “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,” while putting its own spin on familiar zombie tropes.

Archie (Diego Bernal) is a young man living in the quiet Mexican town of Mendoza whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is bitten by a zombie. As he begins to notice strange changes, Archie sets out to find a cure before his condition gets worse. With help from his best friend Cris (Lilith Curiel) and his longtime crush Brenda (Farah Justiniani), he searches for answers while trying to keep his condition under control. Their search soon attracts the attention of Sarah Díaz (Fernanda Castillo), a determined investigator looking into the unusual events surrounding Archie.

Watch "I Would Rather Die" on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "Neagley" (2026)

2. "Reacher" (2022)

3. "Sterling Point" (2026)

4. "Off Campus" (2026)

5. "Blue Ridge" (2024)

6. "The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin" (2026)

7. "Judy Justice" (2021)

8. "When Calls the Heart" (2014)

9. "Extinct" (2017)

10. "I Would Rather Die" (2026)

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