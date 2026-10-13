Netflix confirms its new holiday movies for 2026 — including a festive dog adventure, a time loop comedy and Tyler Perry

Netflix has just confirmed its new Christmas-themed movies ahead of the holiday season. The streamer’s latest festive flicks probably won’t threaten “Die Hard” or “It's a Wonderful Life” in the pantheon of great Christmas films, but a couple of them do look pretty fun.

“A Dog’s Perfect Christmas”, “Guarding Stars”, “The Gospel of Christmas" and “The Holidaze” are all launching on the streaming platform between early November and the start of December. The trailer below gives you a quick peek at each upcoming movie.

2026 Netflix Holiday Trailer Week | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

There’s nothing quite like a talking basset hound and a time loop to get you in the festive spirit. And even if you normally go about your day with a humbug spirit, I doubt you can resist these new Netflix holiday offerings. Below is a rundown of each new Christmas flick.

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'A Dog's Perfect Christmas' (Nov 4)

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Christmas + doggos. Could there be a better festive equation? A follow-up to 2017’s “A Dog’s Purpose”, this comedy-drama brings back Dennis Quaid as a loving grandfather/dog owner who is trying to keep his family’s Christmas from falling apart. Quaid is joined by Mary Steenburgen and Milo Ventimiglia, while Thomas Haden Church voices the family’s pooch, Winstead. I still get the odd night terror thinking about 1993’s “Look Who’s Talking Now”, so here’s hoping this is one talking dog movie that will prove to be a very good boy.

'The Gospel of Christmas' (Nov 11)

Tyler Perry continues his multi-movie Netflix deal with the appropriately titled “Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas”. The filmmaker brings together an ensemble of gospel legends, spanning Fantasia, Yolanda Adams and Fred Hammond in a drama that focuses on a disillusioned pastor who inherits his family’s NYC-based church. Can the holy man rediscover his faith in time for Christmas? I’m going to go out on a limb and say yes.

'Guarding Stars' (Nov 18)

A take on 2022’s novel “The Bodyguard” (no, not that one), “Guarding Stars” sounds like a mix of the Whitney Houston classic and “The Love Hypothesis”. After protection agent Hannah (Leighton Meester) is assigned to guard Hollywood heartthrob Jack (Jared Padalecki) from a dangerous stalker, the pair end up staging a fake romance so that the action star’s seriously ill mother won’t worry over the holidays. If that premise sounds slightly eye-rolling, at least the ensemble cast is fun. Andie MacDowell is joined by country pop singer Walker Hayes and former WWE champion CM Punk.

'In a Holidaze' (Dec 2)

Move over, Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who needs Dr Doom vs. Thor when we’ve got the sort of follow-up to 2020’s “Holidate”? Once again written by Tiffany Paulsen, this Christmas-centric rom-com is embracing its inner “Groundhog Day” with a time loop plot. Centering around Maddie Ziegler’s unlucky-in-love protagonist, “The Holidaze” sees the young woman repeatedly reliving the same December 25 as she finds herself trapped in a cabin with her family. Patton Oswalt and Rob Lowe round out this festive romp’s cast.

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