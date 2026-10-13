5 best shows like ‘Carrie’ to stream now

Few Stephen King stories have left a mark on horror quite like “Carrie,” and Mike Flanagan’s new adaptation for Prime Video brings the terrifying tale of teenage telekinesis to a whole new generation. The series has already shot to No. 1 on Prime Video, proving there's still plenty of appetite for this classic horror story. If you've already binged the entire series and are looking for something to fill that void in your watchlist, you're in luck.

There are plenty of other shows that explore similar ideas, from supernatural abilities and troubled teenagers to sinister secrets and psychological terror. Some even feature familiar faces you might recognize from Flanagan’s previous projects. So, I've rounded up five shows like “Carrie” to stream next on Netflix, Hulu and more.

‘I Am Not Okay With This’ (2020)

I Am Not Okay With This | Official Teaser | Netflix | February 26 - YouTube Watch On

“I Am Not Okay With This” should be the first pick on your list because of how similar it is to “Carrie.” Based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel and executive produced by the team behind “Stranger Things,” this coming-of-age series has some pretty obvious parallels with Stephen King’s story. Both follow teenage girls who discover they have telekinetic powers, with their abilities becoming harder to control as their emotions get the better of them. There’s even a climactic moment that calls back to “Carrie’s” infamous prom scene, making this one of the closest matches you’ll find.

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Sydney Novak (Sophia Lillis) is a teenager trying to navigate high school while dealing with the death of her father and complicated relationships with her family and friends. Her best friend, Dina (Sofia Bryant), has started dating jock Brad (Richard Ellis), leaving Sydney to grapple with feelings she doesn’t quite know how to express. Meanwhile, Sydney’s friendship with her eccentric neighbor, Stanley Barber (Wyatt Oleff), offers an unexpected source of support. As she struggles to make sense of her life, Sydney begins discovering strange abilities that emerge at unpredictable moments.

Stream on Netflix

‘The Haunting of Hill House’ (2018)

The Haunting of Hill House Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

If you want more of Mike Flanagan’s signature horror after watching “Carrie,” “The Haunting of Hill House” is a great place to start. Loosely based on Shirley Jackson’s classic novel, this Netflix miniseries follows a family haunted by their past and the terrifying experiences they endured in their childhood home. Both shows explore toxic family relationships, trauma and the lasting effects of growing up in a troubled household, although “Hill House” leans further into supernatural horror. You’ll also spot some familiar faces, including Kate Siegel and Samantha Sloyan, alongside another haunting score from the Newton Brothers.

“The Haunting of Hill House” follows the Crain family, who move into a sprawling old mansion to renovate it before selling the property. Hugh (Henry Thomas) and Olivia Crain (Carla Gugino) live there with their five children, but a series of disturbing incidents eventually forces the family to flee. Years later, the now-adult siblings are living separate lives when a devastating tragedy brings them back together. As they revisit their childhood experiences, memories of Hill House resurface, along with strange occurrences that continue to follow them. The family must return to the house and uncover the truth behind what happened there.

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Stream on Netflix

‘It: Welcome to Derry’ (2025)

IT: Welcome to Derry | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

One of 2025’s best shows is “It: Welcome to Derry,” the horror prequel series created by Andy and Barbara Muschietti alongside Jason Fuchs, which expands upon the cinematic universe established in Andy Muschietti’s hit 2017 and 2019 feature film adaptations of Stephen King’s classic novel. It isn’t quite as similar to “Carrie” as some of the other picks on this list, but it’s a great next watch if you love Stephen King’s stories. Much like Flanagan’s adaptation, it also takes its time exploring the characters and mythology beyond what a single movie could offer.

Set in 1962, “IT: Welcome to Derry” takes viewers back to the small town of Derry, Maine, decades before the events of the “IT” movies. When a local boy mysteriously disappears, a group of young friends begins investigating, soon uncovering a series of strange occurrences around town. Meanwhile, Major Leroy Hanlon (Jovan Adepo) arrives at Derry Air Force Base with his wife, Charlotte (Taylour Paige), and their son, Will (Blake Cameron James), as a secretive military operation gets underway. As more children go missing and terrifying events escalate, the residents begin to discover that something far more sinister is lurking beneath Derry’s surface.

Stream on HBO Max

‘Castle Rock’ (2018)

Castle Rock Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

If you want to dive even deeper into Stephen King’s twisted fictional universe, “Castle Rock” is a great show to check out after “Carrie.” This two-season psychological horror anthology brings together familiar locations, characters and references from across King’s books to tell its own original stories. You’ll spot nods to everything from “The Shawshank Redemption” to “The Shining,” making it a fun watch for longtime King fans. The biggest connection to “Carrie,” though, is Sissy Spacek, who played the original Carrie White in the 1976 film and stars in this series.

“Castle Rock” follows death-row attorney Henry Deaver (André Holland), who returns to his hometown after a mysterious young man (Bill Skarsgård) is discovered locked away in Shawshank State Penitentiary. The stranger refuses to explain who he is, but his arrival sets off a series of disturbing events that draw Henry into a mystery connected to his childhood. As he investigates, secrets surrounding the town’s residents and history begin to surface. Across two seasons, the series introduces new characters and storylines, including a young Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan), the future nurse from “Misery,” whose journey takes an unexpected turn when she arrives in Castle Rock.

Stream on Hulu

‘The Glory’ (2022)

The Glory | Official Trailer | Netflix [ENG SUB] - YouTube Watch On

Anyone who enjoyed the darker side of “Carrie” will want to stream Netflix’s Korean revenge drama “The Glory.” While the two series are very different in style, both explore the lasting impact of severe bullying and trauma, following characters who struggle to move on from what happened to them. They also ask some difficult questions about revenge and whether getting even can ever make things right. “The Glory” actually became a huge hit for Netflix, ranking among the platform’s most-watched non-English-language shows worldwide.

Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo) abandons her education after enduring horrific abuse at the hands of her high school classmates. Years later, she begins putting an elaborate plan into action to confront those responsible. After securing a position as a teacher at an elementary school attended by the daughter of her former ringleader, Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon), Dong-eun starts closing in on her former classmates. With help from unexpected allies, including doctor Joo Yeo-jeong (Lee Do-hyun), she carefully exposes their secrets and sets her plan in motion.

Stream on Netflix

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