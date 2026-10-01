Missed it in theaters? Here's every movie finally arriving on streaming in October 2026

Even the biggest movie fans struggle to see everything in theaters. I get to watch and write about movies for a living, and try to catch at least 100 movies in cinemas every year (I’ve seen 79 movies in theaters in 2026 to date), but still inevitably miss some major releases.

Here at Tom’s Guide, our team of dedicated movie critics watches hundreds of movies each year. Our goal is to highlight the ones worth watching (and the ones you can comfortably skip) so when the latest movies land on streaming, you know which to add to your watchlist.

Below, you’ll find our reviews of some of the biggest theatrical movies arriving across streaming services this month, along with a full release calendar for October 2026.

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Top movies to stream this October

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ (PVOD)

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY – New Trailer (4K) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Superhero action

What's it about? After the events of “No Way Home,” the world has forgotten Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Now a stranger to his former girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), Parker is dedicated full-time to protecting New York City. But when his personal struggles cause his powers to evolve, and a mysterious new villain arrives on the scene (I won’t spoil their identity), Parker faces his toughest battle to date.

Why you need to watch it: “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” recently became the highest-grossing movie of all time at the domestic (U.S. and Canada) box office. So, statistically, there’s a good chance you’ve already seen this fourth Tom Holland Spidey flick. If you did miss it in theaters, swing over to your digital platform of choice because, as our reviewer Alix Blackburn noted, “Holland’s spectacular return gives Marvel its spark back.”

Buy or rent "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" from Amazon [PVOD] starting October 6

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‘Disclosure Day’ (Peacock)

Disclosure Day | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

What's it about? When a TV meteorologist, Margaret Fairchild (Emily Blunt), begins speaking in an indecipherable language, she becomes the target of a shadowy government agency, led by Noah Scanlon (Colin Firth). Margaret soon goes on the run with a cybersecurity expert, Daniel Kellner (Josh O’Connor). The two seek to reveal long-buried truths about mankind’s encounters with extraterrestrial beings to the world.

Why you need to watch it: “Disclosure Day” marks director Steven Spielberg’s much-anticipated return to sci-fi, a genre he helped shape with classics like “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” and “Jurassic World.” In his review, streaming editor Malcolm McMillan called it “an instant Best Picture contender” and in the conversation to be ranked as Spielberg’s best sci-fi movie. Which is some praise considering his track record.

Stream "Disclosure Day" on Peacock starting October 9

‘Hokum’ (Hulu)

HOKUM - Final Trailer - Only In Theaters May 1 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Supernatural horror

What's it about? American novelist Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott) travels to rural Ireland to scatter his parents' ashes at the country hotel where they honeymooned decades earlier. Upon arrival, he learns of the hotel’s haunted bridal suite, said to be inhabited by a vengeful witch, so naturally, Ohm does what everybody does in horror movies and foolishly investigates further…

Why you need to watch it: In his review, contributing writer Josh Bell labeled “Hokum” “one of the best horror movies of 2026,” a sentiment that I very much echo. It was overshadowed in theaters by the one-two punch of “Backrooms” and “Obsession,” but it’s the perfect watch now that Spooky Season has arrived. But be warned, this chilling horror is seriously scary.

Stream "Hokum" on Hulu starting October 10

‘The Invite’ (HBO Max)

The Invite | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy-drama

What's it about? Married couple Joe (Seth Rogen) and Angela (Olivia Wilde, who also directs) invite their upstairs neighbors, Pina (Penélope Cruz) and Hawk (Edward Norton), over for dinner, and the night rapidly descends into an unexpected evening of bickering, tension, and surprising revelations. At least one couple might not make it to dessert.

Why you need to watch it: “The Invite” is one of the year’s most acclaimed movies, a sharply written, intimate comedy-drama with four note-perfect performances. In his review, TG’s Malcolm McMillan said, “It will make you laugh, it will make you cry, and it will make you cry from laughing.” Another sentiment that I have to echo. It’s one of 2026's very best movies.

Stream "The Invite" on HBO Max starting October 23

‘Minions & Monsters’ (Peacock)

Minions & Monsters | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated comedy

What's it about? The latest adventure with those pesky Minions sees a new tribe of gliserish-speaking yellow beings walking the streets of 1920s Hollywood as they become stars of the silent movie era, before having to defend Tinsel Town from an eyeball-covered creature they accidentally unleashed on Los Angeles.

Why you need to watch it: To the shock of many, “Minions & Monsters” enjoyed large positive reviews from critics, including TG’s Malcolm Malcom. In his review, he noted the movie isn’t quite Pixar-level but “Minion-sized humans and their parents are sure to laugh plenty in this 90-minute animated romp.” The numerous classic movie references are a nice touch and give film buffs something to watch out for along the way.

Stream "Minions & Monsters" on Peacock starting October 28

Every theatrical release coming to streaming in October

Dates and titles are subject to change. Theatrical releases coming to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) and streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) only; no straight-to-streaming movies are on this list.

OCTOBER 1

"I Was a Stranger" (Paramount+)

OCTOBER 2

OCTOBER 6

OCTOBER 9

"Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger" (Disney+/Hulu)

"Disclosure Day" (Peacock)

OCTOBER 10

OCTOBER 13

OCTOBER 14

"Love of Your Life" (Prime Video)

OCTOBER 16

OCTOBER 23

OCTOBER 28

OCTOBER 30

"Big Baby" (Shudder)

"The Gentleman Thief" (Hulu)

OCTOBER 31

"Hunting Matthew Nichols" (Shudder)

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