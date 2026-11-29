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Is it worth subscribing to streaming services through Prime Video? (Image credit: Prime Video; Shutterstock) Yes, if you’re thinking about signing up for a few extra streaming services, Prime Video add-ons are definitely worth considering. One of the biggest advantages is that you can access several subscriptions through the same app, rather than having to download a bunch of different platforms and manage separate accounts. It’s also a handy way to try out services you might not normally pay for, particularly when Amazon has discounted monthly offers available. Just keep in mind that these subscriptions are billed separately from your Prime membership, and promotional prices will eventually end. I’d recommend checking the renewal price and cancellation date before signing up so you know exactly what you’re paying. Prime Video add-ons: deals from $0.99/month By Alix Blackburn

Did you know you can get Peacock or Paramount+ for FREE with Walmart+? (Image credit: Shutterstock) Here’s another way to get more streaming for your money. Walmart+ comes with a bunch of membership perks, including your choice of either Paramount+ or Peacock at no extra cost. Even better, you can currently try Walmart+ for just $1 for 30 days, giving you a full month to enjoy the benefits. That includes free delivery on eligible orders of $35 or more, which could come in handy if you’re planning to pick up a few Black Friday bargains from Walmart, too. Walmart+: $1 for 30 days @ Walmart By Alix Blackburn

Make sure you’re caught up with Marvel’s latest films and shows ahead of ‘Doomsday’ (Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney) If you’re anything like me, “Avengers: Doomsday” is already firmly on your most anticipated movie list. With the next big Marvel team-up on the horizon, now’s a good time to catch up on anything you might have missed in the MCU. From the latest “Thunderbolts” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” to Disney+ shows like *WandaVision” and “VisionQuest,” there’s plenty to work through before Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble again. Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99) By Rory Mellon

Stream 'The Eras Tour' and the Taylor Swift doc on Disney+! (Image credit: Alter Art/AEG/Taylor Swift Touring) My Spotify playlist just took a turn into Swift town, which reminded me that you can watch the pro-filmed "The Eras Tour" movie on Disney+, alongside the behind-the-scenes doc "The End of an Era". Disney+ is just $4.99 bundled with Hulu today! Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99) By Rory Mellon

Catch up on ‘Landman,’ ‘Marshals,’ and ‘Dutton Ranch’ on Paramount+ now (Image credit: Paramount+) Paramount+ is another one worth considering if you’re looking to add a new streaming service to your subscriptions. There’s plenty to binge, from Taylor Sheridan hits like “Landman” and “Tulsa King” to crime dramas like “MobLand” and “Dexter: Resurrection.” There's also “Yellowjackets” if you’re after something a little darker. The good news is that Paramount+ Premium is still just $2.99/month with the Cyber Monday offer. Paramount+ Premium: now $2.99/month (was $13.99) By Alix Blackburn

'Fess up: How many streaming services are you paying for? Between price hikes, password crackdowns, and shows scattered everywhere, managing streaming subscriptions is practically a part-time job. With Cyber Monday streaming deals tempting us to add even more, how many are you actually paying for right now? No judgment (OK, maybe a little). Vote below! By Kelly Woo

I've never even heard of Wonder Project but it's streaming my favorite holiday movie (Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures) Forget "Love Actually" — the best Christmas rom-com is 1) actually romantic, and 2) actually funny. It's "While You Were Sleeping," the 1995 movie starring Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman. There's a meet-cute, a zany family and some dramatic complications. Just what you need to get into the holiday spirit. "While You Were Sleeping" is streaming on Wonder Project, which is on sale for Cyber Monday through Prime Video Channels. Right now, get it for just $2.25/month for 2 months. Treat yourself this holiday season with this fantastic deal. Wonder Project (via Prime Video): now $2.25 (was $8.99) By Kelly Woo

Netflix doesn't have a Cyber Monday deal, but here's a sneaky way to get it for FREE (Image credit: Shutterstock) Netflix doesn’t do Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals (or really any kind of discounts ever), so don't hold your breath for a half-price subscription. Instead, use T-Mobile as a backdoor deal. As part of its Black Friday promos, select T-Mix wireless plans let you claim Netflix as a free perk. Plus, they’re offering four lines for $100/month, or about $25 per line — a solid excuse to switch if your current phone bill is out of control. The catch: Not every tier qualifies. Double-check your eligible T-Mix plan and T-Mobile Picks before signing up to make sure free Netflix is on the table. T-Mobile: Get Netflix included with select wireless plans By Kelly Woo

'The Gilded Age' is serving sex, weddings and scandals — and fortunately, HBO Max is half off (Image credit: HBO) "The Gilded Age" season 4 is serving the goods: a presidential dinner, Marian and Larry's sexy night of scandal, Peggy and William's wedding, and career drama that could make even the most polished society dame clutch her pearls. It's gloriously juicy, and if you're not caught up, HBO Max is just $5.49/month for 12 months through Prime Video Channels, down from $10.99. Consider it your ticket to high society without the high subscription bill. HBO Max (via Prime Video): now $5.49/month (was $10.99) By Kelly Woo

How long will Cyber Monday streaming deals last? Black Friday/Cyber Monday is prime time to score major savings on streaming subscriptions, but these limited-time offers have an expiration date. So, if you've spotted a deal you've been eyeing, don't get too comfortable waiting for a better moment to sign up. If last year's sales are any indication, most streaming promotions should stick around until Nov. 30 with the majority disappearing Tuesday. Some services might extend their discounts a little longer, but there's no guarantee. Our advice? Lock in your favorite offers before the holiday weekend wraps up. Once these prices disappear, you could be waiting another year for savings this good! By Kelly Woo