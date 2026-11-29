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Best Cyber Monday streaming deals LIVE from $0.99 on Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock and more
The best streaming deals you can get for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
Black Friday may be in the rearview mirror, but the streaming savings aren't going anywhere just yet. Cyber Monday streaming deals are keeping the discounts rolling, with some of the biggest streaming services still slashing subscription prices. If you've been waiting to snag a bargain on your favorite TV shows, movies or live sports, now's your chance.
I'm keeping tabs on all the latest offers, and there are still some seriously tempting discounts out there. You can snag streaming subscriptions for as little as $0.99/month, while my personal favorite, the Disney+/Hulu bundle for just $4.99/month, remains a steal. That's arguably the best streaming deal I've seen all year. HBO Max is also down to $5.49/month (via Prime Video channels), Paramount+ Premium costs just $2.99/month, and Prime Video add-on subscriptions start at $0.99/month.
But don't get too comfortable: these discounts won't last forever. Some promotions are set to expire tomorrow (Nov. 30), while others could disappear at any moment. Below, I've rounded up the best streaming deals still worth your money, and I'll be updating this live blog throughout the day as new offers emerge or existing ones change. Looking for savings beyond streaming? Check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals for even more bargains.
Quick Links
- Disney+ and Hulu: $4.99/month
- HBO Max: $5.49/month (was $10.99)
- Apple TV: $6.99/month
- Paramount+ Premium: $2.99/month
- Peacock from $2.99/month
- Prime Video channels from $0.99/month
- Starz: $11.99/year
- Fubo: Up to $30 off your first month
Editor's Choice Streaming Deals
The Disney+ and Hulu bundle was already worth the full price of $12.99, but now that it's almost 60% off for Cyber Monday at $4.99/month, it's an absolute steal. For that price, you get two streaming platforms that pair together perfectly. Disney+ is a vault of beloved content, including Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, while Hulu has plenty for older viewers with an extensive lineup of TV shows and movies. Even better, you can lock in this discounted price for an entire year now. Offer ends Nov. 30.
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Prime Video add-on subscriptions: deals from $0.99
Prime Video add-on subscriptions are a cheap way to build out your streaming library, and it's all conveniently available directly within Amazon's platform. Deals start from just $0.99 and include Paramount+, HBO Max, Apple TV, MGM+, Hallmark+, Starz, Crunchyroll, AMC+, BritBox and more. Whatever you're in the mood to watch, you'll almost certainly find a Prime Video subscription to scratch that itch.
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Unfortunately, Apple TV is just as great as everyone says it is, but that price tag ain't always easy to recommend to folks. Now that it's 50% off for six months for Cyber Monday, it softens the sting a bit. This often-overlooked platform goes toe-to-toe with the biggest names for high-quality original TV shows, home to buzzworthy series like "Severance," "Shrinking," "Slow Horses," and, of course, "Ted Lasso." Offer runs through Nov. 30.
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Paramount+ has slashed the price on all its tiers to $2.99, so the choice is obvious: get Paramount+ Premium. With this top-tier package, you get full access to the Paramount+ library with ad-free streaming, Showtime originals, plus your local CBS station. There's plenty to watch, from the final season of "Yellowjackets" that just kicked off to live sports like NFL and Champions League soccer. Granted, this offer is only valid for two months, which is stingy compared to other deals. Offer ends Nov. 30.
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Peacock skipped the holiday sales last year, but it's back with a Cyber Monday deal for 2026. The cheapest Select tier is marked down to just $2.99, but I'd urge you to go for the Premium tier instead. It nabs you full access to Peacock's library of shows, movies, live sports, originals, and more. At $8.99, this isn't the lowest-cost Cyber Monday deal you'll see today, but it's a decent saving on a solid streamer. Offer ends Nov. 30.
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Starz is offering a full year of streaming for just $11.99, a huge drop from the usual $69.99. That's a massive saving of $58, or around 83% off! You'll pay less than $1 a month for 12 months of hit original series, blockbuster movies and plenty of binge-worthy entertainment. It's an especially good deal for Cyber Monday, so I'd jump on it while you can.
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HBO Max is our top-rated streaming service, and this Cyber Monday deal makes it even easier to recommend with 50% off for an entire year. Honestly, you won't find a better library of prestige TV, blockbuster movies and must-watch originals. After all, it's not just TV; it's HBO! You can grab this discount through Prime Video, and signing up now means you'll be ready for the debut of HBO's new "Harry Potter" series in December. Just don't wait too long: this offer expires Nov. 30.
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AMC+ might not be the biggest streaming service out there, but it's well worth a spot in your entertainment lineup. If you're a fan of "The Walking Dead," you'll find the entire zombie saga here, along with a solid selection of movies to explore. Right now, you can add AMC+ to your Prime Video subscription for just $2.75 a month, a huge discount from its regular $10.99 price. It's an easy deal to overlook, but I'd say it's worth a closer look. If you don't mind ads, the ad-supported version is $1.99 for two months.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Is it worth subscribing to streaming services through Prime Video?
Yes, if you’re thinking about signing up for a few extra streaming services, Prime Video add-ons are definitely worth considering. One of the biggest advantages is that you can access several subscriptions through the same app, rather than having to download a bunch of different platforms and manage separate accounts. It’s also a handy way to try out services you might not normally pay for, particularly when Amazon has discounted monthly offers available.
Just keep in mind that these subscriptions are billed separately from your Prime membership, and promotional prices will eventually end. I’d recommend checking the renewal price and cancellation date before signing up so you know exactly what you’re paying.
- Prime Video add-ons: deals from $0.99/month
Did you know you can get Peacock or Paramount+ for FREE with Walmart+?
Here’s another way to get more streaming for your money. Walmart+ comes with a bunch of membership perks, including your choice of either Paramount+ or Peacock at no extra cost. Even better, you can currently try Walmart+ for just $1 for 30 days, giving you a full month to enjoy the benefits. That includes free delivery on eligible orders of $35 or more, which could come in handy if you’re planning to pick up a few Black Friday bargains from Walmart, too.
- Walmart+: $1 for 30 days @ Walmart
Get Shudder for just $0.99 cents
Just because spooky season is over, doesn't mean the horror movie marathons have to stop. Especially since Shudder is marked down to just under $1 a month through Roku right now. The V/H/S series is one of my favorite guilty pleasures, and you can stream the whole series exclusively at this streamer of all things horror.
- Shudder (Roku add-on): was
$7.99now $0.99 at Roku
Make sure you’re caught up with Marvel’s latest films and shows ahead of ‘Doomsday’
If you’re anything like me, “Avengers: Doomsday” is already firmly on your most anticipated movie list. With the next big Marvel team-up on the horizon, now’s a good time to catch up on anything you might have missed in the MCU. From the latest “Thunderbolts” and “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” to Disney+ shows like *WandaVision” and “VisionQuest,” there’s plenty to work through before Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble again.
- Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99)
Stream 'The Eras Tour' and the Taylor Swift doc on Disney+!
My Spotify playlist just took a turn into Swift town, which reminded me that you can watch the pro-filmed "The Eras Tour" movie on Disney+, alongside the behind-the-scenes doc "The End of an Era". Disney+ is just $4.99 bundled with Hulu today!
- Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99)
'Slow Horses' is a thrilling binge, now cheaper thanks to Apple TV's Cyber Monday deal
If you’ve somehow missed "Slow Horses" — my favorite gloriously dysfunctional crew of MI5 misfits — Apple TV’s Cyber Monday deal is your chance to fix that. Apple TV is down to just $6.99/month for six months (53% off the usual $14.99). That’s plenty of time to binge Jackson Lamb’s messy spies, plus heavy hitters like "Severance" and "Silo." (Yes, they do have great shows that don't start with "S," too.)
- Apple TV: now $6.99/month (was $14.99)
Catch up on ‘Landman,’ ‘Marshals,’ and ‘Dutton Ranch’ on Paramount+ now
Paramount+ is another one worth considering if you’re looking to add a new streaming service to your subscriptions. There’s plenty to binge, from Taylor Sheridan hits like “Landman” and “Tulsa King” to crime dramas like “MobLand” and “Dexter: Resurrection.” There's also “Yellowjackets” if you’re after something a little darker. The good news is that Paramount+ Premium is still just $2.99/month with the Cyber Monday offer.
- Paramount+ Premium: now $2.99/month (was $13.99)
'Fess up: How many streaming services are you paying for?
Between price hikes, password crackdowns, and shows scattered everywhere, managing streaming subscriptions is practically a part-time job. With Cyber Monday streaming deals tempting us to add even more, how many are you actually paying for right now? No judgment (OK, maybe a little). Vote below!
Fubo is $30 off your first month AND you get Disney+ and Hulu FREE!
Fubo is giving cord-cutters a major upgrade by bundling live sports and on-demand entertainment into one subscription. Right now, new subscribers can save up to $30 off their first month
Even better, Fubo’s Pro and Elite plans now include the ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu Bundle at no additional cost. You get live games, primetime shows, and family favorites all in one place, without paying for three separate streaming bills.
I've never even heard of Wonder Project but it's streaming my favorite holiday movie
Forget "Love Actually" — the best Christmas rom-com is 1) actually romantic, and 2) actually funny. It's "While You Were Sleeping," the 1995 movie starring Sandra Bullock and Bill Pullman. There's a meet-cute, a zany family and some dramatic complications. Just what you need to get into the holiday spirit.
"While You Were Sleeping" is streaming on Wonder Project, which is on sale for Cyber Monday through Prime Video Channels. Right now, get it for just $2.25/month for 2 months. Treat yourself this holiday season with this fantastic deal.
- Wonder Project (via Prime Video): now $2.25 (was $8.99)
Netflix doesn't have a Cyber Monday deal, but here's a sneaky way to get it for FREE
Netflix doesn’t do Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals (or really any kind of discounts ever), so don't hold your breath for a half-price subscription.
Instead, use T-Mobile as a backdoor deal. As part of its Black Friday promos, select T-Mix wireless plans let you claim Netflix as a free perk. Plus, they’re offering four lines for $100/month, or about $25 per line — a solid excuse to switch if your current phone bill is out of control.
The catch: Not every tier qualifies. Double-check your eligible T-Mix plan and T-Mobile Picks before signing up to make sure free Netflix is on the table.
December TV is stacked, and these streaming deals make it cheaper to keep up
December is bringing plenty of reasons to stay glued to the couch. Here are a few highlights to add to your watchlist:
- Dec. 2: "Bad Monkey" season 2 (Apple TV)
- Dec. 8: "Only Murders in the Building" season 6 (Hulu)
- Dec. 9: "Maxton Hall" season 3 (Prime Video)
- Dec. 17: "Ted: The Animated Series" (Peacock)
- Dec. 24: "Emily in Paris" season 6 (Netflix)
- Dec. 25: "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (HBO Max)
The catch? Keeping up with all those streaming services can get expensive. Luckily, Cyber Monday is serving up some serious discounts. You can get the Disney+ and Hulu bundle for just $4.99/month, Apple TV for $6.99/month, HBO Max for $5.49/month through Prime Video Channels, and Peacock starting at $2.99/month. That's a lot of December TV without paying full price for every subscription.
'The Gilded Age' is serving sex, weddings and scandals — and fortunately, HBO Max is half off
"The Gilded Age" season 4 is serving the goods: a presidential dinner, Marian and Larry's sexy night of scandal, Peggy and William's wedding, and career drama that could make even the most polished society dame clutch her pearls. It's gloriously juicy, and if you're not caught up, HBO Max is just $5.49/month for 12 months through Prime Video Channels, down from $10.99. Consider it your ticket to high society without the high subscription bill.
- HBO Max (via Prime Video): now $5.49/month (was $10.99)
How long will Cyber Monday streaming deals last?
Black Friday/Cyber Monday is prime time to score major savings on streaming subscriptions, but these limited-time offers have an expiration date. So, if you've spotted a deal you've been eyeing, don't get too comfortable waiting for a better moment to sign up.
If last year's sales are any indication, most streaming promotions should stick around until Nov. 30 with the majority disappearing Tuesday. Some services might extend their discounts a little longer, but there's no guarantee.
Our advice? Lock in your favorite offers before the holiday weekend wraps up. Once these prices disappear, you could be waiting another year for savings this good!
Not made of money? These are the 3 Cyber Monday streaming deals I'd grab first
Let's be real: Cyber Monday is throwing a lot of streaming deals at us, but most of us don't have endless cash. Even at discounted prices, signing up for every service under the sun adds up quickly. So if you're only going to grab a few bargains this year, I'd prioritize these three.
First up is HBO Max for $5.49/month through Prime Video Channels, down from $10.99. That's the Basic with Ads plan, but the price is locked in for 12 months. It's a great way to catch up on shows like "The Pitt," "The Last of Us" and "The White Lotus" without paying full price.
Next up, I'd snag Apple TV for $6.99/month for six months, down from $14.99. Apple TV doesn't have the biggest library in streaming, but its batting average is ridiculously good. "Slow Horses," "Severance," "Silo," "The Studio" and "Pluribus" are all excellent, with plenty more worth adding to your watchlist.
Finally, there's the Disney+ and Hulu bundle for $4.99/month for 12 months, down from $11.99. This is the ad-supported bundle, but that's nearly 60% off two services. You'll get everything from Marvel and Star Wars to Hulu's excellent lineup of dramas, comedies and buzzy originals, including "Only Murders in the Building."
Grab all three and you'll pay just $17.47/month while all three deals are active, instead of the regular combined price of $37.97. That's a savings of $20.50 a month, or about 54%. Not bad for three of the best streaming libraries around. Now that's a Cyber Monday haul I can get behind.
- HBO Max Basic (via Prime Video): now $5.49/month (was $10.99)
- Apple TV: now $6.99/month (was $14.99)
- Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99)
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