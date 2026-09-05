3 newly added Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Sept. 4-6)

Paramount+ is regularly adding new shows to binge-watch. This weekend is no exception. The streaming service releases new episodes of hit shows every week. Sometimes, even entire seasons at once. It just added over 120 new movies and shows on September 1 alone. It even has some live sporting events, including all major events from the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

This weekend, let's start with "The Varnell Hill Show" season 1, which just dropped its two-episode premiere this week. Once you're caught up on that "Martin" spin-off, check out "The Program: Texas Tech," which takes you behind the scenes of the Red Raiders football program ahead of this college football season. Finally, if you're not caught up on "Lioness" season 3, there's still time. Just know that this past week's episode has some fans questioning showrunner Taylor Sheridan's creative choices.

Here are the three new to Paramount+ shows you need to binge-watch this weekend. If you need more recommendations, check out everything new on Paramount+ in September 2026 for more options.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022 and watches dozens of shows each year, so you don't need to watch any bad ones. He's already watched over 35 seasons of TV this year, and thankfully, it's mostly been good.

'The Varnell Hill Show' season 1

The Varnell Hill Show | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Workplace comedy series

What it's about: Tommy Davidson portrayed larger-than-life talk show host Varnell Hill in the iconic sitcom "Martin." Now, more than three decades later, he's back and fighting to stay relevant in the ever-changing landscape of late-night television.

Why you should watch it: Fans of "Martin" will certainly want to check this out, as Davidson seems as hilarious as ever in the trailer. Plus, it looks like we'll get a Martin Lawrence appearance during the season, which is also a win. If you're looking for a new comedy show to stream, "The Varnell Hill Show" is worth checking out.

Watch the two-episode premiere of "The Varnell Hill Show" season 1 on Paramount+ now

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'The Program: Texas Tech'

The Program: Texas Tech | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports docuseries

What's it about? Football is everything in Texas, and college football is no exception. But while Texas and A&M dominate the conversation, in West Texas it's all about the Texas Tech Red Raiders. In "The Program: Texas Tech," you'll go behind the scenes as the Red Raiders prepare for 2026, including exclusive interviews with head coach Joey McGuire, former quarterback Brendan Sorsby and more people associated with the program.

Why you should watch it: Texas Tech may not be as big as Texas or Texas A&M, but they're coming off a Big 12 Championship-winning season and a College Football Playoff appearance. Unfortunately, their offseason has also been rocked by the Brendan Sorsby gambling scandal, something this four-part docuseries promises to dive into.

Watch all four episodes of "The Program: Texas Tech" on Paramount+ now

'Lioness' season 3

Lioness | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Spy thriller series

What's it about? "Lioness" stars Zoe Saldaña as CIA operative Joe McNamara. She runs the Lioness program, a woman-led initiative that inserts female operatives undercover in the war on terror. Once embedded, they take down enemy targets by getting close to the women around them and exploiting the target from there.

Why you should watch it: "Lioness" season 3 has Joe dealing with deadly operations and enemy combatants abroad, and betrayals close to home. Critics have been largely positive about it, and audiences initially seemed to really love it. But after an eyebrow-raising fifth episode, it's now just 79% fresh among audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, a notable drop from the 91% it had been at to start the season.

Stream the first five episodes of "Lioness" season 3 on Paramount+ now. Episode 6 premieres on September 6

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