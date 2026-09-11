3 best new to Netflix shows you should binge-watch this weekend (Sept. 11-13)

They say time flies when you’re having fun and when it comes to all of the great new titles coming to streaming during this exceptionally speedy September 2026, that seems to be true. Netflix added a whopping 41 new movies and TV shows this month, which means that you won’t be lacking in options when hunting for something fun to binge-watch this weekend.

When it comes to TV, weekend two sees several high-profile small-screen additions coming to the streaming service, including “Crew Girl,” a buzzy new sports romance that should titillate fans of similar series like “Heated Rivalry” and “Off Campus.” There’s also “Dang!”, a fresh and funny new adult animated series from Andrew Law and Matt Murray, as well as “The Perfect Lie,” a Dutch psychological drama filled with dark family secrets.

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, here are three new-to-Netflix shows worth a binge between September 11 to 13.

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'DANG!'

Dang! | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Created by Andrew Law and Matt Murray—with Mike Schur (“The Good Place,” “Parks & Recreation”) as an executive producer—this adult animated series follows the chaotic New York City lives of millennial siblings Andrew (voiced by Law) and Eunice (Poppy Liu). However, their messy brother-sister fun is interrupted when their uptight, high-achieving older sis Ruthie (Stephanie Hsu) shows up and wants to hang out with them.

The tone of the eight-episode first season is “slightly sweet but mostly irreverent,” says Angie Han in her The Hollywood Reporter review. “Dang! doesn’t pretend its characters are not terrible people — Ruthie is a cold-blooded capitalist, Andrew a toxic combination of passive-aggressive and pushover, Eunice simply a brat. But it also understands their love for one another as sincere, if imperfect.

Watch "Dang!" on Netflix now

'Crew Girl'

Crew Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Youthful sports romances have certainly been a hit for the streaming world as of late—see ”Heated Rivalry,” “Off Campus,” “Finding Her Edge,” et al.—and the trend doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. The latest entry into the fan-favorite genre is this Canadian row-team romance centering on Teagan Tao (Miku Martineau), a talented 16-year-old sculler forced to relocate to a small East Coast town with her mom Ella (Jessica Paré) after a family scandal.

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There, she enrolls in the elite Easton Prep school, which frustratingly does not have a girls’ rowing team. Her only option for continuing her competitive rowing dreams is to join the school’s chaotic all-boys crew as the boat’s coxswain, which puts her right in the middle of—what else?—a steaming love triangle between Easton’s golden boy Josh Regis (Sam Braun) and the quiet local Cam Dillinger (Kyle Clark). “You can expect a lot of drama, a lot of abs, a lot of rowing,” Martineau teased at Netflix’s End of Summer Bash event.

Watch "Crew Girl" on Netflix now

'The Perfect Lie'

The Perfect Lie | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you're a fan of mystery-thrillers set in ritzy neighborhoods—think "Big Little Lies," "The Perfect Couple" and the like—you'll enjoy this Dutch psychological drama, which is based on the bestselling novel "The Dinner Club" ("De Eetclub") by Saskia Noort.

Our entry point into the story is Karen (Loes Haverkort), who moves with her family to Bergen, an affluent village in the Netherlands. There, she's welcomed by a close-knit group of women who enjoy an extravagant lifestyle—that is, until a house fire burns down a villa and leaves one of their husbands dead. As Karen starts digging into what exactly caused the tragedy, she unearths dark secrets that have her looking at her new social circle in a scary new light.

Watch "The Perfect Lie" on Netflix now

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