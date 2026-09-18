3 new Netflix shows you should binge-watch this weekend (September 18-20)

There’s nothing better than getting cozy with a new show over the weekend, especially when you’ve got a couple of days to settle in and let the episodes pile up. Netflix releases so much new content every week that there’s always something fresh to watch, but that can also make deciding what to stream next feel seriously overwhelming. With so many new shows landing on the service, it can be difficult to know which ones are actually worth adding to your weekend watchlist.

Thankfully, this week’s new arrivals offer plenty of options. There’s a disturbing story based on one of America’s most infamous murder cases, a new season of the “Stranger Things” animated adventure that takes us back to Hawkins for another supernatural mystery, and a true-crime docuseries that revisits chilling cases through the eyes of people who survived them. If you’re looking for something new to settle down with this weekend, these three Netflix shows are worth checking out.

‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’

MONSTER: The Lizzie Borden Story | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

There’s no denying that viewers are often drawn to true crime, and the fourth installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology franchise only proves that. “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” explores one of late-19th-century America’s most infamous murder cases, centering on Lizzie Borden, the complex and repressed 32-year-old at the center of the media circus. Variety’s Aramide Tinubu said this new chapter “offers something refreshing and wholly unique to the Monster canon.” So, if you’re looking for something dark to sink your teeth into this weekend, this show should scratch that itch.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Set in 1892, “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” follows Lizzie Borden (Ella Beatty), a young woman living with her wealthy family in Fall River, Massachusetts. Her life changes when Bridget “Maggie” Sullivan (Vicky Krieps), a new maid, arrives at the Borden household and quickly becomes close to Lizzie. Their relationship grows as tensions inside the family escalate, eventually leading to the brutal murders of Lizzie’s father, Andrew (Charlie Hunnam), and stepmother, Abby (Rebecca Hall). As the shocking crime captures national attention, Lizzie finds herself at the centre of an investigation and trial that will make her one of America’s most infamous murder suspects.

Stream on Netflix

‘Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85’

Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you’re missing the world of “Stranger Things,” you won’t want to skip the second season of the animated “in-betweenquel” spin-off. The series bridges narrative gaps within the original live-action timeline while keeping the aesthetic and tone of 1980s Saturday-morning cartoons. “Stranger Things: Tales From ’85” is lighter in tone than its live-action parent series to suit the animated medium, but it retains the atmospheric sci-fi dread and creature-feature elements without disrupting canon events. Plus, the retro visuals are particularly compelling.

Season 2 picks up after the events of the first season, with the Hawkins Investigators Club facing another strange mystery in the winter of 1985. As Valentine’s Day approaches, mysterious ghostly apparitions and strange creatures begin appearing around Hawkins, while a new threat emerges from the town’s abandoned silver mines. Eleven (Brooklyn Davey Norstedt), Mike (Luca Diaz), Will (Benjamin Plessala), Dustin (Braxton Quinney), Lucas (Elisha Williams), Max (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport) and Nikki (Odessa A’zion) set out to uncover what is happening before the supernatural activity causes a new gate to the Upside Down to open.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stream on Netflix

‘I Survived A Serial Killer’

New Series "I Survived A Serial Killer" Premieres Wednesday, August 18 on A&E - YouTube Watch On

True crime is clearly a popular and reliable genre on Netflix, and there’s plenty of evidence to back that up, with a new documentary seemingly always finding its way into the top 10. “I Survived a Serial Killer” recently landed on the service, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it climb the charts over the weekend. First released in 2021, this 16-episode doc feels like a spiritual extension of the long-running “I Survived...” franchise. Rather than sensationalizing the perpetrators, it shifts the focus toward the survivors themselves while also highlighting the investigative work behind each case.

“I Survived a Serial Killer” recounts the experiences of people who survived encounters with serial killers across the United States. Each episode focuses on a different case, with survivors describing what happened in their own words alongside interviews with investigators, legal experts and others connected to the cases. The series covers attacks spanning several decades, including cases involving the Railroad Killer, Dating Game Killer, Craigslist Killer, Grim Sleeper and Toybox Killer. Re-creations, archival footage, crime scene photographs and detailed timelines are used to piece together each survivor’s experience.

Stream on Netflix

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.