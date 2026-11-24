I’m officially at an age where I’m tempted to spray WD-40 directly onto my joints. No amount of yoga or gentle stretching seems to stop my hips from creaking every time I stand up.

But while I rely on this wonder formula to silence creaky door hinges and loosen stubborn, rusty screws, I started wondering what else is hiding in this iconic blue-and-yellow can.

As it turns out, its superpowers go far beyond basic home repairs, including one unexpected chore. Next time you need to clean your windows, go grab a can of WD-40.

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WD-40 has been around since the 1950s. While my creaky joints don’t quite go back that far, I clearly remember it being a staple in my dad’s garage. The second anything needed lubricating, out came that familiar can of spray.

Originally invented as a rust-prevention solvent for the aerospace industry, its usefulness has since expanded into the domestic market, making it a well-known household staple. Instead of sitting on your tool shelf, you’re now just as likely to find it lurking in a cleaning cupboard.

Steak-free cleaning with WD-40

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WD-40 is an amazing household cleaning product to keep in your kitchen. When lightly sprayed on a stainless steel surface, like a refrigerator or dishwasher and wiped away with a microfiber cloth, it will remove unsightly fingerprints, smudges and water spots. For this reason, it’s also handy to have in the bathroom to remove water marks off shower screens.

It’s also pretty useful when you’re cleaning your windows, especially when they are covered in bird droppings. What’s more, once the bird poop is dried on, it’s even more difficult to remove, which is when WD-40 works its magic.

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Home Depot WD-40, 12 oz: $8 at The Home Depot You can’t be without a can of WD-40 in your tool kit. This budget-friendly, multi-purpose lubricant spray comes with a smart straw for precise targeting. The handy spray stops squeaks, drives out moisture, cleans and protects, loosens rusted parts and frees sticky mechanisms.

How to clean bird poop off windows with WD-40

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When birds have pelted your windows with droppings, you’ll need something a bit stronger than elbow grease to remove them if the poop has dried on.

What you need to do

1. Grab a can of WD-40.

2. Spray a small amount on the bird-stained area and leave it for a few minutes.

3. Take a clean microfiber cloth and wipe away the mess.

4. Finish off by cleaning the area with a mild soap, this will rinse away any oily residue left behind from the WD-40.



How does WD-40 work to remove bird droppings?

I’m certainly not on standby to clean my windows as soon as the birds have pelted them, which means by the time I notice the mess, the bird poop is already dried on. But at this point, plain water won’t do.

Over to you Let me know in the comments below how you use WD-40 at home and whether it's a permanent item in your cleaning cupboard.

WD-40 says the stubborn crust, mixed with solid waste and digestive grit, resists plain water, whereas spraying it with the solvent and lubricant works beneath the dried layer to soften what is clinging to the surface.

Using the spray also helps to protect your glass, as scrubbing at the muck can cause scratches.

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