Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 you need to binge-watch this week (September 1-7)

Today marks the official start of September, and for TV lovers, that signals one major change: fall is finally on the horizon. As the weather cools down, there is no better excuse to curl up on the couch, grab a warm blanket, and get lost in a new series. Streaming platforms like Netflix are leaning into the change of season, with plenty of new shows arriving at once. That means the weekly rankings are bound to shift as viewers work their way through the latest releases.

With new titles and returning shows dropping over the past few days, Netflix’s top 10 is already shifting around. If you want to know what everyone will be talking about this week, it’s worth knowing which shows are actually worth your time. So, here are three shows at the top of the Netflix charts that you should be watching right now.

Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

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Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘Death of the Pastor’s Wife’

Death of the Pastor’s Wife | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

True crime documentaries have long been a hit on Netflix, regularly finding their way onto the platform’s most-watched list. That’s been proven once again this week, with Netflix’s latest No. 1 show being a chilling new doc. Directed by Mike Gasparro and Julia Willoughby Nason, “Death of the Pastor’s Wife” is a 180-minute series that delves into the tragedy surrounding 30-year-old Mica Miller. This is a heavy, frustrating, and deeply disturbing documentary that aims to piece together what really happened.

Mica Miller was a young worship leader whose life changed after she became involved with John-Paul “JP” Miller, the pastor of her family’s church. The pair began a secret relationship that eventually led to marriage, but their relationship deteriorated over the years. In 2024, Mica filed for divorce before she was found dead at a North Carolina state park, with her death officially ruled a suicide. The series retraces the events leading up to her death through interviews, personal journals, text messages, home videos and police records.

Stream "Death of the Pastor’s Wife" on Netflix

‘Leanne’

Leanne | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

One of the recent returning shows is “Leanne,” a breakout Netflix comedy created by stand-up comedian Leanne Morgan, sitcom veteran Chuck Lorre, and showrunner Susan McMartin. Unlike many modern streaming comedies that favor single-camera, dramedy-style formats, “Leanne” is filmed in front of a live studio audience on the Warner Bros. lot. It has the nostalgic feel of traditional ‘90s and 2000s network sitcoms, complete with multi-cam jokes, a laugh track, and plenty of fast-paced situational humor.

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Season 2 picks up with Leanne (Leanne Morgan) continuing to navigate life after her divorce from Bill (Ryan Stiles). She is now dating FBI agent Andrew (Tim Daly) while also dealing with her parents moving in after a house fire leaves them needing somewhere to stay. Her sister Carol (Kristen Johnston) remains close by as Leanne adjusts to turning 60 and becoming a grandmother. Across the season, Leanne’s relationships continue to change, including her connection with Andrew and her friendship with Bill.

Stream "Leanne" seasons 1-2 on Netflix

‘Talamasca: The Secret Order’

Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order | Official Trailer | October 26 | AMC & AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

“Talamasca: The Secret Order” is a dark, six-episode supernatural spy thriller set within AMC’s shared Anne Rice Immortal Universe. It marks the third TV series in the interconnected universe after “Interview with the Vampire” and “Mayfair Witches.” This show actually takes a unique approach, with showrunner John Lee Hancock developing an entirely original story inspired by the mysterious, shadow-dwelling organization that pops up across Rice’s fantasy books.

Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is a young lawyer with the ability to read minds, who is recruited by a mysterious organization known as the Talamasca. The secretive group monitors vampires, witches, ghosts and other supernatural beings around the world. After joining, Guy is sent undercover to London to investigate a dangerous vampire who has taken control of the Talamasca’s headquarters. At the same time, Guy discovers that his mother, Anna (Simona Brown), whom he believed was dead, may still be alive.

Stream "Talamasca: The Secret Order" on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "Death of the Pastor’s Wife" (2026)

2. "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" (2024)

3. "Leanne" (2025)

4. "Talamasca: The Secret Order" (2025)

5. "Outer Banks" (2020)

6. "Salish & Jordan Matter" (2026)

7. "Tires" (2024)

8. "Blood Sacrifice" (2026)

9. "Love Is Blind: UK" (2024)

10. "Let's Marry Harry: The Reunion" (2026)

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