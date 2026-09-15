Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 you need to binge-watch this week (September 15-21)

We’re barreling through September now, with colder weeks ahead and spooky season fast approaching. Add in the increasingly rainy weather, I can’t think of a better time to curl up on the couch and settle into a new show. This is easily my favorite time of year, and it’s also when I find myself binge-watching more than ever. Netflix has plenty to choose from, but not everything in its top 10 is worth your time. So, I’ve picked out three shows I think are genuinely worth adding to your watchlist this week.

That includes a new teen drama about a talented rower finding her place on an all-boys team, a twisty thriller that plunges a woman into the secrets of a wealthy social circle after a mysterious death, and the long-awaited return of a crime drama filled with scheming, gangsters and Guy Ritchie-style chaos. There’s a little bit of everything here, which is exactly what I want from my weekly Netflix picks.

Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

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Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘Crew Girl’

Crew Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s latest No. 1 show is “Crew Girl,” a coming-of-age sports romance series that centers on the intense mental and strategic role of the coxswain within the competitive world of rowing. We seem to be in an era of not only passionate sports dramas, but also love triangles that drive the heart of the story, and this series very much leans into that dynamic. The lead protagonist finds herself caught between two teammates who are competing for the prestigious “stroke seat,” the rower who sets the boat’s pace. If you enjoy a juicy drama with this kind of dynamic, “Crew Girl” should be on your watchlist.

Sixteen-year-old Teagan Tao (Miku Martineau) has her life turned upside down when a family scandal forces her and her mother to leave California and start over in the small town of Eagle’s Cove. At her new school, Easton Prep, Teagan quickly discovers there is no girls’ rowing team, putting her future in the sport she loves on hold. Instead, she finds herself joining the boys’ crew team as its coxswain. As she works to earn the trust of her teammates and find her place at the school, Teagan also has to contend with two very different boys, Josh Regis (Sam Braun) and Cam Dillinger (Kyle Clark), vying for her attention.

Stream "Crew Girl" on Netflix

‘The Perfect Lie’

The Perfect Lie | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Perfect Lie” is a Dutch psychological mystery-thriller based on Saskia Noort’s 2004 bestselling crime novel. The story previously received a feature film adaptation in 2010 before being reimagined as an expanded episodic series for Netflix. What’s interesting about this series is its narrative structure, which relies heavily on a police interrogation frame story and fragmented flashbacks. Each of the seven episodes is named after one of the surviving members of the core social circle, shifting perspective and recontextualizing what we’ve already seen. It very much feels like “Big Little Lies” meets “The Accident.”

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When Karen (Loes Haverkort) moves with her family to Bergen, they are welcomed into an exclusive dinner club made up of wealthy couples who appear to have enviable lives. But their comfortable world is shattered when a fire breaks out at one of the group’s luxurious homes, killing Evert (Edwin Jonker) and leaving his wife and children barely alive. As the police investigate, Karen begins looking more closely at the people she has grown close to and discovers that their friendships are not quite what they seem. She soon finds herself getting closer to the truth about what happened that night.

Stream "The Perfect Lie" on Netflix

‘The Gentlemen’

The Gentlemen: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Gentlemen” is definitely one of the best shows in Netflix’s top 10 right now. This action-comedy crime series, created by Guy Ritchie, is set within the same shared universe as Ritchie’s 2019 feature film of the same name. The series expands the story around British aristocrats operating as fronts for international narcotics syndicates, bringing plenty of Ritchie’s signature style and chaotic energy along for the ride. Season 2 also dropped at the beginning of the month and takes the story to Italy, giving the series a welcome refresh while still sticking to its slick visual style.

When aristocrat Eddie Horniman (Theo James) inherits his family’s sprawling estate, he discovers it comes with an unexpected extra: a lucrative cannabis operation hidden beneath the property. Reluctantly drawn into the business, Eddie teams up with its sharp and formidable operator, Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario), as they deal with rival criminals, dangerous deals and the increasingly complicated world surrounding her family. By the second season, Eddie and Susie have expanded their operation beyond Britain and into Italy, where they encounter powerful new players while trying to grow their empire.

Stream "The Gentlemen" seasons 1-2 on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "Crew Girl" (2026)

2. "Death of the Pastor’s Wife" (2026)

3. "The Perfect Lie" (2026)

4. "The Gentlemen" (2024)

5. "Mark Rober's CrunchLabs" (2025)

6. "Insta Docs: The Decoy Plane" (2026)

7. "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" (2024)

8. "Earle Meets World" (2026)

9. "Physical 100: Italy" (2026)

10. "Stavros Halkias: Uncle Stav" (2026)

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