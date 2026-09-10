Movie lovers, can you name these '80s sci-fi horrors from just their main hero or heroine — from Ripley to MacReady?
If you ace all 7, you're an elite-level scary movie buff
Heavy rain coated the windows of my granny's house the night she let my brother and me watch "Gremlins" on VHS for the first time. It was Christmas, so the rainbow lights on the tree helped us feel braver than we were while watching this movie that was almost certainly too scary. She had an old fan heater on the upstairs landing that would sporadically clank and glow a little, making my imagination run wild that night. And I've loved the movie ever since.
The 1980s brought about all manner of scary sci-fi movies — some absurd, many thrilling, others haunting to this day. If you're a fellow movie lover, take my quiz below to see how many films from this genre you can name purely from the hero or heroine.
How did you do this time? Too hard? Too easy? Did I miss one of your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.
I hope I didn't scare you too much with some of the film stills from these classic '80s sci-fi horror movies — and that, perhaps, you might even have some fresh movie night inspiration.
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Ella is Tom’s Guide’s Engagement Editor, on a mission to get to know all about our readers, to help you with your burning questions, and to create an exciting mix of content that entices you to keep coming back to the site – whether you’re a regular reader or a member.
She has more than 15 years of editorial experience, graduating from Kingston University with a First Class Honours degree in Journalism in 2008. She has written for and edited magazines and websites, including fellow Future titles womanandhome.com, TechRadar.com, CreativeBloq.com, Digital Camera magazine, NPhoto, BikeRadar.com, and canon-europe.com/pro
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