Can you guess the ‘80s movie from just a piece of its poster? See how much you remember from this iconic decade

If you think you know your ‘80s movies, this quiz is about to put that knowledge to the test. I’ve picked 10 iconic movies from the decade and taken a small, zoomed-in section of each poster, leaving you to work out which movie it belongs to. And when I say small, I mean really small. I’m not giving you the full poster, a recognizable title or an obvious character to make things easy.

Instead, you’ll need to pay attention to the colors, costumes, characters and little visual details that might jog your memory. There are four possible answers for each question, so even if a poster has you completely stumped, you’ve still got a chance of guessing correctly. From sci-fi and action to horror and comedy, there’s a good mix of ‘80s classics here. Think you can get all 10? Let’s see how well you really know your ‘80s movies.

If you’re still in the mood for a movie challenge, there’s plenty more to test your knowledge on. Try my classic movie quiz next, or see if you can remember these iconic ‘90s action movies, from “Mission: Impossible” to “Die Hard.”

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