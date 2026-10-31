The first chapter of Denzel Washington's $500 million action trilogy is streaming on Netflix now

The Tom's Guide verdict: 'The Equalizer' (2014) Rating: 3/5 stars Verdict: "The Equalizer" isn't Denzel Washington's best action movie, but it might be the purest expression of the Oscar winner as an action star. It has very little plot and even less time for nonsense. But it's an enjoyable watch and plays off Denzel's ability to be the strong and silent type while also letting him shoot someone dead with a nail gun. If this movie hadn't come out a month before "John Wick," I'd swear it copied the latter's bloodthirsty desire for eye-popping kills. Where to watch: Stream "The Equalizer" on Netflix

"The Equalizer" might be the perfect example of "action-star Denzel." This is a Denzel Washington archetype I discussed in my previous Denzel Watchathon movie, "2 Guns," and it's essentially one of two roles that the legendary actor takes on. Either he's a complicated, dramatic lead dripping with gravitas, or he's a cold-blooded killer who happens to be on the right side of the morality spectrum.

This action movie is undeniably in the latter camp. It reunites Denzel with Antoine Fuqua, who directed the former in "Training Day." That was ultimately an Oscar-winning performance for Washington (and the best one of his career). Arguably, there's no better director for "action-star" Denzel to work with, save for maybe the late, great Tony Scott.

Unfortunately, this cinematic reboot of a 1980s television show is no "Training Day." It's far closer to the aforementioned "2 Guns," with a lot less fun and a lot more death by corkscrew (not a euphemism). But the action set pieces themselves are well-executed, and if you're someone who loves a gnarly kill in an action movie, it's definitely worth checking out while you can stream it on Netflix. Especially if you're a fan of "John Wick."

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

If you want to watch this movie before you read on, I have good news! It's currently streaming on Netflix, one of the best streaming services we've tested.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with the Streaming team at Tom's Guide since 2023, reviewing dozens of movies each year so you don't have to watch the bad ones.

This feels like a 'John Wick' clone despite coming out first

"The Equalizer" might already be a familiar name to you, even if you've never seen the movie. It's a reboot of a 1980s TV show that was relatively shortlived. But it ultimately found a devoted fan base to merit a second attempt starring Denzel that would go on to span three movies (and generate enough interest to launch another TV show based on the '80s series).

In this iteration, Denzel plays Robert "Bob" McCall. He's a retired Marine and former DIA officer who has ditched the life of a spy for working in a big-box home improvement store that's definitely not Home Depot. He keeps a relatively low profile, despite claiming to be a former member of Gladys Knight and the Pips, and it seems like he'll go about his days working a 9-to-5, then heading to a 24-hour diner for a cup of tea and a nice book to read.

He can't escape who he really is, though. No matter how hard he tries. So when he sees that his unlikely diner buddy, Alina (Chloë Grace Moretz) — a teenage sex worker who goes by the name Teri when working — has been roughed up enough that she's in the hospital, he decides to go to the Russian mobsters that run her escort service to try to buy her freedom.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If the archetype of a silent former killer looking for the quiet life but unable to escape it feels familiar, you're not alone. The entire time I'm watching "The Equalizer," I can't stop thinking about "John Wick."

Unsurprisingly, Bob is almost laughed out of the building. Almost. But before he leaves, he instead locks the door, scans the room, says "16 seconds" to himself under his breath, starts a stopwatch and then brutally and efficiently kills every gangster in the room in just 19 seconds.

If the archetype of a silent former killer looking for the quiet life but unable to escape it feels familiar, you're not alone. The entire time I'm watching "The Equalizer," I can't stop thinking about "John Wick." Especially when the film delivers fatal blows to bad guys using corkscrews, machetes and nail guns. It's what sends Denzel's performance into Keanu territory rather than being just a "Taken" rip-off. There's a brutality to the violence in this movie that Liam Neeson's aged action-star vehicle lacks but that the Wickverse is dripping with.

Incredibly, though, this isn't a "John Wick" clone. In fact, it came out a month before Keanu Reeves's career-reviving action flick. Luckily, Denzel's brand of dark, brooding and deadly is different enough to deliver a performance worth watching despite "The Equalizer" clearly being the inferior late-2014 action movie.

Verdict: 'The Equalizer' is fine, but Denzel is a must-watch

THE EQUALIZER - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

As I've alluded to (if not outright declared), "The Equalizer" isn't the greatest movie of all time. It's not the best action movie; it's not even the best action movie starring Denzel and directed by Antoine Fuqua. If you come expecting a masterfully crafted symphony of violence, you will be disappointed. The plot and story are thin, though it seems that some story is left out intentionally to be saved for a sequel the movie unabashedly teases in its final scene (I have yet to see the other two movies in the franchise). Aside from Denzel's Robert and a sociopathic villain played by Marton Csokas, there aren't any characters that will grab your attention.

However, if you're looking for an enjoyable action movie that's competently made with well-executed combat scenes, this movie has you covered. It's definitely a must-watch for action movie fans, but it's also a great choice for something you just throw on for a lazy movie night. "The Equalizer" will not make you think; it will barely make you feel. But when you do feel something, it will likely be the sheer, adolescent joy of watching a two-time Oscar winner cut through crooked cops and the Russian mob.

There are worse feelings to experience.

Stream "The Equalizer" on Netflix now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok.