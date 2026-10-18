3 new to Paramount+ thriller movies to watch this weekend — including a brutal and brilliant Denzel Washington sequel

As we get another week closer to Halloween, it’s time to stock up on thrills rather than chills, as I comb through the latest thrillers that are worth streaming on Paramount+ this weekend.

This time out, I’ve gone for a late ‘90s Sam Raimi flick full of paranoia and betrayal, a super violent Denzel sequel, and a Bruce Willis thrill ride that’s part "The Negotiator," part "Panic Room."

After you’ve got stuck into this trio of films, you should check out some of the 72 new movies and shows now streaming on Paramount+. Before you start working your way through that pile, though, definitely prioritise the flicks I’ve picked out for you below.

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‘A Simple Plan’ (1998)

A Simple Plan | Original Trailer | Sam Raimi, 1998 - YouTube Watch On

What would you do if you discovered a duffel bag with $4m in cash stuffed inside? If you’re a paranoid lead in a snow-filled Sam Raimi thriller, you pilfer it, that’s what. The lives of two brothers and their friend are instantly changed when they stumble upon a crashed plane in the woods of Minnesota that has a fortune hidden in its wreckage. Will they do the right thing and hand it in to the authorities? Don’t be silly.

Hank Mitchell (the late Bill Paxton) is the most reluctant to steal the cash, believing one has to earn the American Dream. His brother Jacob (Billy Bob Thornton) and their pal Lou (Brent Briscoe) have less of a moral compass, and eventually they make a pact: if no one claims the cash by spring, they keep it for themselves. Cue backstabbings and betrayals as Hank battles with his conscience and the greed of those closest to them. A well-acted, enjoyably twisty thriller.

Watch “A Simple Plan” on Paramount+ now

‘The Equalizer 2’ (2018)

THE EQUALIZER 2 - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Denzel is back in pure ass-kicking mode in this winning sequel. Last time out, former black ops operative Robert McCall (Washington) was working in a hardware store. This time? He’s hustling as a Lyft driver. Of course, this would be a pretty boring action/thriller if we spent two hours watching Denzel driving old ladies around. So it’s a relief he’s quickly pulled into a conspiracy after his friend Susan (Melissa Leo) comes a cropper while on an assignment in Brussels.

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Once again fueled by vengeance, it’s not long before McCall goes after the perpetrators, headed up by his former associate Dave York (Pedro Pascal). Cue our vigilante kicking a whole lot of keister as he does his best Agent 47 impression by donning disguises and occasionally taking the bad guys out with a teapot — Jason Bourne would be so proud. It’s always a pleasure to see Denzel play a straight-up action star, and this pulsating sequel is worthy of the icon’s talents.

Watch “The Equalizer 2” on Paramount+ now

‘Hostage’ (2005)

Hostage | Official Trailer (HD) - Bruce Willis, Ben Foster | MIRAMAX - YouTube Watch On

An often-forgotten high-stakes thriller, “Hostage” is well worth seeking out on Paramount+ this weekend. Bruce Willis stars as Jeff Talley, a former hostage negotiator who has traded in the stress of his old job for a supposedly relaxing stint serving as the police chief for a sleepy suburban town. So of course the faeces quickly hits the fan when a trio of teenage punks kidnaps a family after a robbery goes sideways, forcing Talley to break out his old negotiating tricks.

The twist? The high-tech family home the criminals are holding their hostages in is hiding a secret vault that contains a disc card which contains sensitive financial info belonging to the mob. It’s not long before a shady syndicate wants Talley to retrieve said disc, kidnapping his wife and daughter in order to get him to play ball. Can the reluctant cop play both sides in order to save the hostages and his family while also placating the mob? You’ll just have to stream and see for yourself.

Watch “Hostage” on Paramount+ now

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