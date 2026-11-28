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The best Apple Black Friday deals you can still buy — save on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watch and more
These are the best Apple deals you can still get
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
Black Friday may be winding down for another year, but you can still find loads of amazing deals on Apple devices. We've been keeping track of all the discounts and these are the very best prices you can find on Apple tech right now.
One of the absolute stars of the sales this time around has been the AirPods Pro 3 for $149 on Amazon. This $100 saving is the lowest price we've seen these great buds go for. You can also still get your hands on the superb MacBook Neo for its original launch price of $599 — another $100 saving!
We'll be checking prices all day to make sure that we bring you the very best Apple Black Friday deals that are still out there. Happy shopping!
Apple Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- shop all Apple deals at Amazon
- iPhone: accessories from $14 @ Amazon
- iPhone 17e: 4 lines for $25/line @ T-Mobile
- Apple TV: was $14 now $7 @ Apple
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 12: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 @ Amazon
- MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $599 at Amazon
Editor's Picks
Right now you can score more than 50% off Apple TV's usual monthly price for the first six months. Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal for new and eligible subscribers. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to snag this discount, but if you do, you'll be able to catch the highly-anticipated sci-fi series "Neuromancer" when it releases in January 2027.
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Keep track of all your stuff with Apple's own Bluetooth tracker, whether it's a bag, wallet or your keys. The new generation AirTag features instant pairing, a speaker that's 50% louder, and improved Precision Finding to help you hunt down your missing items with more accuracy.
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iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you open a new line and use three T-Mobile Picks. (T-Mobile's new data plans offer up to 3 Picks or free perks, such as DashPass by DoorDash or Netflix Standard. The number of Picks you get is based on the plan's price or how many phone lines are on your plan). In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said it's the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom, and an 18MP front camera.
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In our AirPods Pro 3 review, we said these earbuds are the best AirPods yet. With features like Live Translation, heart rate tracking, and integrated Siri, they're ideal if you want your earbuds to work for you. But if you "just" want industry-leading earbuds with perfect sound and great ANC, the Pro 3 won't let you down.
Price check: $179 @ Best Buy | $149 @ Walmart
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The AirPods Max 2 are also seeing huge discounts with $130 off at Amazon. These are the latest flagships and blew us away in testing with their sound quality, ANC and array of features for iPhone users.
Price check: $419 @ Walmart | $419 @ Best Buy
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The iPad (11th Gen) remains the best Apple tablet for most people. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option; Save $70 right now.
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I didn't expect to see this deal. The new iPad mini A20 Pro is $100 off. The new model sports a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display (2316 x 1512), A20 Pro CPU, 24% smaller bezels than its predecessor, and better audio. You also get a 12MP camera on the front and back and Wi-Fi 7 support. The base models (128GB/256GB) boast a 5-core CPU with 2 super cores and 3 efficiency cores, whereas the 512GB model bumps it to a 6-core CPU with 2 super cores and 4 efficiency cores. This is the first time it's on sale.
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It's a minor discount, but we'll take it. The MacBook Neo sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. There's also the option to add TouchID and a 512GB SSD for a total price of $699. The 2.7-lb. laptop is available in Indigo, Blush, Citrus, and Silver. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck.
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The Mac mini M6 keeps the ultra-compact 5x5-inch design introduced with the prior generation, but packs major performance upgrades under the hood. You get the raw speed of Apple's M6 chip, upgraded graphics with hardware-accelerated ray tracing for better 1080p gaming, 16GB of unified memory, and improved connectivity thanks to Apple's custom N1 chip, which adds Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, and Thread support.
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The 13-inch MacBook Air M4 features the same elegant design as its predecessors, along with excellent M4-driven performance and epic battery life. This starting configuration comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Right now you can get $250 off, which is a great discount.
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