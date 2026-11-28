Black Friday may be over, but that doesn't mean the deals are done. In fact, I expect to see deals on PS5 games, accessories and certain bundles continue on throughout this weekend.

For example, the PlayStation Portal Midnight Black bundle is currently discounted by $35 at Walmart, and you can still pick up an extra DualSense controller for 28% off at Amazon. If you're looking to stock up your library for the day you've finally finished playing GTA 6, then there are still some classic titles on sale across the board. If you missed it first time around, Elden Ring is down to just $15 at Amazon while Ghost of Yotei (Complete Edition) is $20 off, also at Amazon.

If you haven't yet picked up a PS5 console for yourself (or a loved one) then your best method of saving some cash on Sony's box is to go refurbished. Right now, you can pick up a refurbished Disc Edition PS5 Slim from PlayStation Direct for $549. For comparison, Walmart is currently stocking a brand new 825GB Slim model for a hefty $1,199.

Over the course of today, November 28, the Tom's Guide team will be covering all the best PS5 deals live and bringing you the best prices we can find on the games that matter. If you've spotted any epic deals yourself that you want to share with us, feel free to drop into the comments below this article and let us know about them!

Console Stock Check

Editor's Picks

The Last of Us Part I: was $69 now $28 at Amazon If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging. Read more Read less ▼

Returnal: was $69 now $28 at Amazon Housemarque's challenging, procedurally generated third-person roguelike shooter is still one of the PS5's best games, and if you've yet to play it, it's a bargain at this price. The game sees you taking the reins as Selene Vassos, a pilot who crash-lands on an ever-changing world home to tons of dangerous alien lifeforms. Equip yourself with strange weapons and abilities and explore the ever-changing map one loop at a time. Read more Read less ▼

Stellar Blade: was $69 now $29 at Amazon Stellar Blade is a hack-and-slash action-adventure game in the best spirit of the genre. It takes full advantage of the PS5's horsepower and serves up thrilling combat sequences and an engaging story. The graphics aren't half bad-looking, either. Read more Read less ▼

Demon's Souls:: was $69 now $29 at Amazon Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster, which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items. Read more Read less ▼

Control Resonant: was $59 now $49 at Amazon Control Resonant surpasses its excellent predecessor thanks to its larger scope, both narratively and gameplay-wise. The melee-based combat is appropriately brutal and engaging, while the various skill trees offer a deep level of customization. Read more Read less ▼

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54 at Amazon Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colorways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to $54 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price. Read more Read less ▼

Razer Raiju V3 Pro: was $219 now $156 at Amazon The Razer Raiju V3 Pro's TMR sticks offer precise control over movements while removing the risk of stick drift, and the gamepad’s Hall Effect triggers are fantastic too. The controller is highly customizable with removable back buttons and personalization via Windows and/or mobile software. Read more Read less ▼