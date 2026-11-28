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Black Friday PS5 deals LIVE: I’m tracking the best deals you can still get on games, controllers, accessories and more
Black Friday PS5 deals are still going strong
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Console Stock Check
3. Editor's Choice
4. Latest updates
Black Friday may be over, but that doesn't mean the deals are done. In fact, I expect to see deals on PS5 games, accessories and certain bundles continue on throughout this weekend.
For example, the PlayStation Portal Midnight Black bundle is currently discounted by $35 at Walmart, and you can still pick up an extra DualSense controller for 28% off at Amazon. If you're looking to stock up your library for the day you've finally finished playing GTA 6, then there are still some classic titles on sale across the board. If you missed it first time around, Elden Ring is down to just $15 at Amazon while Ghost of Yotei (Complete Edition) is $20 off, also at Amazon.
If you haven't yet picked up a PS5 console for yourself (or a loved one) then your best method of saving some cash on Sony's box is to go refurbished. Right now, you can pick up a refurbished Disc Edition PS5 Slim from PlayStation Direct for $549. For comparison, Walmart is currently stocking a brand new 825GB Slim model for a hefty $1,199.
Over the course of today, November 28, the Tom's Guide team will be covering all the best PS5 deals live and bringing you the best prices we can find on the games that matter. If you've spotted any epic deals yourself that you want to share with us, feel free to drop into the comments below this article and let us know about them!
PS5 Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- Shop all PS5 accessories/games at Amazon
- Elden Ring: was $49 now $15 @ Amazon
- Marvel's Wolverine: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
- PS5 DualSense controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon
- PS5 Pulse Explore earbuds: was $149 now $119 at Best Buy
- Razer Raiju V3 Pro: was $219 now $156 @ Amazon
- PlayStation Portal bundle: was $329 now $294 @ Walmart
Console Stock Check
- PS5 Slim (Disc, Refurbished): $549 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 Slim Digital: $599 @ GameStop
- PS5 (Digital, New): $999 @ Walmart
- PS5 (Disc, New): $1299 @ Walmart
Editor's Picks
If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging.
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Housemarque's challenging, procedurally generated third-person roguelike shooter is still one of the PS5's best games, and if you've yet to play it, it's a bargain at this price. The game sees you taking the reins as Selene Vassos, a pilot who crash-lands on an ever-changing world home to tons of dangerous alien lifeforms. Equip yourself with strange weapons and abilities and explore the ever-changing map one loop at a time.
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Stellar Blade is a hack-and-slash action-adventure game in the best spirit of the genre. It takes full advantage of the PS5's horsepower and serves up thrilling combat sequences and an engaging story. The graphics aren't half bad-looking, either.
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Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster, which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items.
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Control Resonant surpasses its excellent predecessor thanks to its larger scope, both narratively and gameplay-wise. The melee-based combat is appropriately brutal and engaging, while the various skill trees offer a deep level of customization.
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Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colorways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to $54 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price.
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The Razer Raiju V3 Pro's TMR sticks offer precise control over movements while removing the risk of stick drift, and the gamepad’s Hall Effect triggers are fantastic too. The controller is highly customizable with removable back buttons and personalization via Windows and/or mobile software.
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The PS5 is hard to come by this Black Friday, and if you do find one, it's at retail. That stings, but it doesn't hurt to get a PS5 when you can. This model is the base PS5 Slim, now the cheapest PS5 available. It comes with an 825GB SSD.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
We're finding the best Black Friday PS5 deals you can still get
Black Friday may be over for another year, but the deals are a long way from being done. Over the next couple of days (some folks call it Cyber Monday), I'm expecting to see plenty of deals on PS5 games and accessories continue to be available.
The PS5 console itself has been a hard get this week, and demand is still sky high. If you want the cheapest model available, I'm still seeing the base PS5 Slim on sale for $599 at GameStop.
- Sony PS5 Slim (digital): $599 at GameStop
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