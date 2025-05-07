How to watch 'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 2 online from anywhere

A spin-off from by O’Brien’s “Conan Without Borders” episodes that used to air alongside his late night talkshow, "Conan O'Brien Must Go" season 1 went to Norway, Thailand, Argentina, and Ireland and won an Emmy for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program. For season 2 the elongated ginger japester makes friends in Spain, New Zealand and Austria.

Here's how you can watch "Conan O'Brien Must Go" season 2 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 2 - Streaming details 'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 2 premieres on Thursday, May 8 on Max at 9 p.m. ET/PT (2 a.m. BST on Fri.)

• U.S. — HBO/Max

• CAN — Crave

• AUS — Max

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN risk-free

You either get him or you don't. If you do, you'll love this as he plays the slapstick American tourist with a dressing-up box to ingratiate/ infuriate bemused members of two European and one Australasian country.

Whilst in Spain he meets Hollywood A Lister Javier Bardem (who claims he was "forced" to be there) and in New Zealand he was joined by actor Taika Waititi (aka Mr Rita Ora). Why only three episodes this season? See FAQs at the bottom.

Read on and discover how you can watch "Conan O'Brien Must Go" season 2 online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 2 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Max is no. 1 on our best streaming services list for its vast, high-quality library, including all of HBO’s prestige series like "Game of Thrones", "The Last of Us" and "Succession", plus recent offerings among the best Max shows such as "House of the Dragon", "True Detective: Night Country" and "The White Lotus".

Watch 'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 2 from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling overseas and "Conan O'Brien Must Go" season 2 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "Conan O'Brien Must Go" season 2 online from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch 'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 2 online in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can watch "Conan O'Brien Must Go" season 2 in Canada on the Crave streaming service. It lands on Thursday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and you can see our full episode guide at the bottom of this page.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 2 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There is no release date for "Conan O'Brien Must Go" season 2 in the U.K. yet but it is likely to end up on Sky Atlantic very soon and also available for Sky subscribers to watch via the Sky Go app, which is available on smartphones, computers, games consoles and a host of TV streaming devices.

Not a Sky subscriber? Plans currently start from £31/month.

Alternatively, Sky Atlantic content is also available to watch with a flexible Now Entertainment Membership. Prices usually start from £9.99/month, though a special offer is currently allowing new subscribers to sign up for £6.99/month.

Americans on vacation in the U.K. who want to catch the show now and just can't wait will need a good streaming VPN to log in back home. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 2 online in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can catch "Conan O'Brien Must Go" season 2 when it premieres on Max (now available Down Under) on Thursday, May 8.

Plans start at $9.99/month.

Not at home? Don't panic. You can still watch the show from your usual domestic streaming platform with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 2 trailer

Conan O'Brien Must Go Season 2 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 2 - Episode guide

Here is the full episode schedule for "Conan O'Brien Must Go" season 2:

Season 02 Episode 01: Spain (Thursday, May 8)

S02 E02: New Zealand (Thursday, May 15)

S02 E03: Austria (Thursday, May 22)

'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 2 - Cast

Conan O'Brien - Self

- Self Javier Bardem - Self (Spain Ep)

- Self (Spain Ep) Taika Waititi - Self (New Zealand Ep)

'Conan O'Brien Must Go' season 2 FAQ

Why are there only three episodes in this season? Not only was the production schedule interrupted by O'Brien's very welcome but unforeseen invitation to host the Oscars but his parents, Thomas Francis O'Brien and Ruth Reardon O'Brien also passed away within days of each other around the same time. The loss is acknowledged in season 2 although the content remains much as the Emmy-Award winning season before it.

Will there be a season 3 of 'Conan O'Brien Must Go'? There will. It has already been commissioned by Max.

More from Tom's Guide