There aren't too many reality shows in which the contestants run the risk of being crushed, mauled or mangled to death by a furious 2,000lb bucking bull. Fox Nation original "Last Cowboy Standing" sees 10 raw but talented bull riders compete for one golden ticket into Professional Bull Riders.

Below is our guide to how to watch "Last Cowboy Standing" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Fox Nation has kept details of season 2 firmly under wraps so far, but if it follows the same format as the initial run, PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason, founding member Cody Lambert, 2002 world champion J.W. Hart, Ring of Honor member Ross Coleman, and 2005 and 2007 world champion Justin McBride will serve as mentors for the duration of the ride. They're not exactly the arm-around-the-shoulder types.

There are 10 episodes in total, during which the PBR prospects will compete across a selection of adrenaline-pumping rides and challenges. One by one, they'll face elimination until we're left with the last cowboy standing, who'll be fast-tracked into Unleash the Beast.

Here's everything you need to watch "Last Cowboy Standing" season 2 online from wherever you are.

How to watch 'Last Cowboy Standing' season 2 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Last Cowboy Standing" season 2 premieres on Fox Nation on Friday, July 11. New episodes drop weekly.

Fox Nation costs $7.99 per month or $59.88 per year ($4.99/month), after a 7-day FREE trial. Members of the military, veterans and active first responders can get their first 12 months for free.

The streaming service is also available via live TV streaming platform Sling TV.

Traveling outside the U.S.? You can always use a VPN — we recommend NordVPN — to watch "Last Cowboy Standing" from anywhere on the planet.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable live TV services on the market, with plans starting from $45.99 per month. Right now, new subscribers can get their first month half-price. Fox Nation costs an additional $7.99 per month.

Watch 'Last Cowboy Standing' season 2 from anywhere

If you're not at home in the U.S. when "Last Cowboy Standing" season 2 airs, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear that you're surfing the web from your home location — meaning that you can access the streaming services you already pay for. It's all totally legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your service and stream "Last Cowboy Standing" online from wherever you happen to be.

Can you watch 'Last Cowboy Standing' season 2 in the U.K., Australia or Canada?

You won't find "Last Cowboy Standing" season 2 in any international listings.

However, if you're currently on holiday in the U.K., Australia or Canada from the U.S., you can download one of the best VPN services to tap into your home coverage of "Last Cowboy Standing" through Fox Nation. We recommend NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide

Last Cowboy Standing Episode Schedule

July 11: Episode 1

Episode 1 July 18: Episode 2

Episode 2 July 25: Episode 3

Episode 3 August 1: Episode 4

Episode 4 August 8: Episode 5

Episode 5 August 15: Episode 6

Episode 6 August 22: Episode 7

Episode 7 August 29: Episode 8

Episode 8 September 5: Episode 9

Episode 9 September 12: Episode 10