<h2 id="previously-on-wednesday-2">Previously on 'Wednesday' ....</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="52wMskESVXfGnq5kLiv6aF" name="Wednesday_S1_E2_00_39_17_17RC.jpg" alt="(L to R) Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair in episode 102 of Wednesday." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/52wMskESVXfGnq5kLiv6aF.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Netflix)</span></figcaption></figure><p>In season 1, we meet the deadpan darling of the Addams Family as she&rsquo;s shipped off to Nevermore Academy, a kind of Hogwarts for outcasts, monsters and the delightfully macabre. A monster is ripping people apart in the woods, and Wednesday&rsquo;s convinced it&rsquo;s connected to a long-buried town secret.</p><p>As she works to solve the mystery, she&rsquo;s plagued by psychic visions, coded diaries and a reluctant friendship with pastel-wearing roommate Enid. Oh, and she dates a barista named Tyler who turns out to be the monster.</p><p>The real villain, though, is Marilyn Thornhill, aka Laurel Gates, a vengeful descendant of the town&rsquo;s founder who&rsquo;s posing as a teacher to take down Nevermore from within. She reanimates Joseph Crackstone, a puritan with a genocidal streak, and all hell breaks loose. Wednesday stabs him in the heart with a sword (iconic), and Enid finally wolfs out and mauls Tyler.</p><p>Nevermore shuts down for &ldquo;safety reasons,&rdquo; which is code for &ldquo;your school is cursed.&rdquo; Wednesday leaves school with a new iPhone (begrudgingly) and a mysterious stalker tracking her every move.</p><p>Season 2 picks up right with the new school year as Nevermore reopens, new outcasts enroll, and Wednesday plunges into yet another supernatural murder-mystery.</p>