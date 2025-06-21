How to watch 'The Gilded Age' season 3 online from anywhere
Extreme greed and wealth inequality, shallow pursuits and social climbing. Think 2025 but set in 1880s New York
If the first season was all about introducing the characters and the second season keen to set them on their way, "The Gilded Age" season 3 is where the real high drama gets going. There are changes in balance of power, shifting fortunes, new alliances and old resentments and that's why you can't wait for it to land, right?
Here's how you can watch "The Gilded Age" season 3 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.
"The Gilded Age" season 3 premieres on Sunday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream at the same time on Max.
• U.S. — HBO/Max/Max on Prime Video
• CAN — Crave
• AUS — Paramount+
• U.K. — Sky Atlantic
As the old-money world of the van Rhijns co-exists uneasily with new-money families like the Russells, series creator Julian Fellowes - employed to perform his usual shtick - plays the friction and resentment for all its worth whilst believing he is the first person to realize that bad things lurk beneath the surface of every self-satisfied elite.
And so, Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) has a serious diminution of power and status to consider at home while Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) somehow maintains the energy necessary to scale, and then ultimately control, the upper echelons of New York society. But is her family on the brink of collapse?
Meanwhile, the younger generations are caught up in the business of romance (does Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) actually know what's she's doing or what's going on?) and making the world a better place - although writer Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) clearly has her work cut out.
Read on and discover how you can watch "The Gilded Age" season 3 online with all the streaming details you need below.
How to watch 'The Gilded Age' season 3 online in the U.S.
Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.
HBO can also be added to OTT streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video.
Traveling outside the States? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock Max when abroad.
Watch 'The Gilded Age' season 3 from anywhere in the world
If you're traveling overseas and "The Gilded Age" season 3 isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.
We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. You can even get an Amazon gift card included if you purchase a select plan now.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select a U.S. server from the location list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app — so Max, for example — and watch "The Gilded Age" season 3 online from wherever you are in the world.
How to watch 'The Gilded Age' season 3 online in Canada
"The Gilded Age" season 3 premieres in Canada on Crave on Sunday, June 22.
Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).
However, right now you can pick up brilliant discounts for three months until July 7:
- Basic Plan: CA$6.99 a month (CA$11.99 thereafter)
- Standard Plan: CA$8.99 a month (CA$14.99 thereafter)
- Premium Plan: CA$13.99 (CA$22 thereafter)
Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 'The Gilded Age' season 3 in the U.K.
"The Gilded Age" season 3 drops in the U.K. on Sky Atlantic and Sky Showcase channels on Monday, June 23 at 2 a.m. BST initially, and again at 9 p.m. BST in the evening.
Sky packages start at £15/month but you can also use their partner streaming service, Now. To access this you will need an entertainment package which you can subscribe for £9.99/month or £6.99/month for a six-month term.
Americans and Canadians on vacation in the U.K. who want to watch via their usual domestic streaming platform need a good streaming VPN to log in back home. We recommend NordVPN.
How to watch 'The Gilded Age' season 3 online in Australia
"The Gilded Age" season 3 premieres in Oz on Paramount+ on Monday, June 23.
Plans start at AU$6.99/Month and run up to a premium version of AU$21.99. New members can also access a 7-day free trial.
Not at home? Don't panic. You can still watch the show from your usual domestic streaming platform with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
Official 'The Gilded Age' season 3 Trailer
'The Gilded Age' season 3 - Episode guide
Here is the full episode schedule for "The Gilded Age" season 3:
Season 03 Episode 01: "Who Is In Charge Here?" - Sunday, June 22
S03 E02: "What The Papers Say" - Sunday, June 29
S03 E03: "Love Is Never Easy" - Sunday, July 06
S03 E04: "TBA" - Sunday, July 13
S03 E05: "TBA" - Sunday, July 20
S03 E06: "TBA" - Sunday, July 27
S03 E07: "TBA" - Sunday, Aug 03
S03 E08: "TBA" - Sunday, Aug 10
'The Gilded Age' Season 3
- Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell
- Morgan Spector as George Russell
- Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook
- Denée Benton as Peggy Scott
- Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell
- Harry Richardson as Larry Russell
- Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn
- Simon Jones as Mr. Alfred Bannister
- Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church
- Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte (née Brook)
- Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn (née Brook)
- Ben Ahlers as John "Jack" Trotter
- Debra Monk as Mrs. Armstrong
- Kelli O'Hara as Aurora Fane
- Taylor Richardson as Bridget
- Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce
- Patrick Page as Richard Clay
- Phylicia Rashad as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland
- Brian Stokes Mitchell as pastor Frederick Kirkland
- Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland
- Victoria Clark as Joan Carlton
- Dylan Baker as Dr. Logan
- Kate Baldwin as Nancy Adams Bell
- Michael Cumpsty as Lord Mildmay
- John Ellison Conlee as Weston
- Bobby Steggert as John Singer Sargent
- Hannah Shealy as Charlotte Astor
"The Gilded Age" season 3 - FAQs
Who coined the phrase, "The Gilded Age"?
Mark Twain. It was a cutting reference to the ostentatious, shallow and politically corrupt elites of 1870s America who insisted they were living in a "Golden Age".
How much recognition has "The Gilded Age" received to date?
Aside from widespread viewer acclaim, the show has also been nominated for 59 awards including: One Primetime Emmy (winning for production design), Two Satellite Awards; and, One Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for best ensemble in a drama series.
Can you watch 'The Gilded Age' on Netflix?
No, not right now. "The Gilded Age" is available to watch via fellow streaming service, Max in the U.S..
