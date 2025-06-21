If the first season was all about introducing the characters and the second season keen to set them on their way, "The Gilded Age" season 3 is where the real high drama gets going. There are changes in balance of power, shifting fortunes, new alliances and old resentments and that's why you can't wait for it to land, right?

Here's how you can watch "The Gilded Age" season 3 online around the world and from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Gilded Age' s3 - Streaming details "The Gilded Age" season 3 premieres on Sunday, June 22 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream at the same time on Max.

• U.S. — HBO/Max/Max on Prime Video

• CAN — Crave

• AUS — Paramount+ • U.K. — Sky Atlantic

As the old-money world of the van Rhijns co-exists uneasily with new-money families like the Russells, series creator Julian Fellowes - employed to perform his usual shtick - plays the friction and resentment for all its worth whilst believing he is the first person to realize that bad things lurk beneath the surface of every self-satisfied elite.

And so, Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) has a serious diminution of power and status to consider at home while Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) somehow maintains the energy necessary to scale, and then ultimately control, the upper echelons of New York society. But is her family on the brink of collapse?

Meanwhile, the younger generations are caught up in the business of romance (does Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) actually know what's she's doing or what's going on?) and making the world a better place - although writer Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) clearly has her work cut out.

Read on and discover how you can watch "The Gilded Age" season 3 online with all the streaming details you need below.

How to watch 'The Gilded Age' season 3 online in the U.S.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best.

How to watch 'The Gilded Age' season 3 online in Canada

"The Gilded Age" season 3 premieres in Canada on Crave on Sunday, June 22.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

However, right now you can pick up brilliant discounts for three months until July 7:

Basic Plan: CA$6.99 a month (CA$11.99 thereafter)

CA$6.99 a month (CA$11.99 thereafter) Standard Plan: CA$8.99 a month (CA$14.99 thereafter)

CA$8.99 a month (CA$14.99 thereafter) Premium Plan: CA$13.99 (CA$22 thereafter)

How to watch 'The Gilded Age' season 3 in the U.K.

"The Gilded Age" season 3 drops in the U.K. on Sky Atlantic and Sky Showcase channels on Monday, June 23 at 2 a.m. BST initially, and again at 9 p.m. BST in the evening.

Sky packages start at £15/month but you can also use their partner streaming service, Now. To access this you will need an entertainment package which you can subscribe for £9.99/month or £6.99/month for a six-month term.

How to watch 'The Gilded Age' season 3 online in Australia

"The Gilded Age" season 3 premieres in Oz on Paramount+ on Monday, June 23.

Plans start at AU$6.99/Month and run up to a premium version of AU$21.99. New members can also access a 7-day free trial.

Official 'The Gilded Age' season 3 Trailer

The Gilded Age Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

'The Gilded Age' season 3 - Episode guide

Here is the full episode schedule for "The Gilded Age" season 3:

Season 03 Episode 01: "Who Is In Charge Here?" - Sunday, June 22

S03 E02: "What The Papers Say" - Sunday, June 29

S03 E03: "Love Is Never Easy" - Sunday, July 06

S03 E04: "TBA" - Sunday, July 13

S03 E05: "TBA" - Sunday, July 20

S03 E06: "TBA" - Sunday, July 27

S03 E07: "TBA" - Sunday, Aug 03

S03 E08: "TBA" - Sunday, Aug 10

'The Gilded Age' Season 3

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

as Bertha Russell Morgan Spector as George Russell

as George Russell Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

as Marian Brook Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

as Peggy Scott Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell

as Gladys Russell Harry Richardson as Larry Russell

as Larry Russell Blake Ritson as Oscar van Rhijn

as Oscar van Rhijn Simon Jones as Mr. Alfred Bannister

as Mr. Alfred Bannister Jack Gilpin as Mr. Church

as Mr. Church Cynthia Nixon as Ada Forte (née Brook)

as Ada Forte (née Brook) Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn (née Brook)

as Agnes van Rhijn (née Brook) Ben Ahlers as John "Jack" Trotter

as John "Jack" Trotter Debra Monk as Mrs. Armstrong

as Mrs. Armstrong Kelli O'Hara as Aurora Fane

as Aurora Fane Taylor Richardson as Bridget

as Bridget Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce

as Mrs. Bruce Patrick Page as Richard Clay

as Richard Clay Phylicia Rashad as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland

as Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland Brian Stokes Mitchell as pastor Frederick Kirkland

as pastor Frederick Kirkland Jordan Donica as Dr. William Kirkland

as Dr. William Kirkland Victoria Clark as Joan Carlton

as Joan Carlton Dylan Baker as Dr. Logan

as Dr. Logan Kate Baldwin as Nancy Adams Bell

as Nancy Adams Bell Michael Cumpsty as Lord Mildmay

as Lord Mildmay John Ellison Conlee as Weston

as Weston Bobby Steggert as John Singer Sargent

as John Singer Sargent Hannah Shealy as Charlotte Astor

"The Gilded Age" season 3 - FAQs

Who coined the phrase, "The Gilded Age"? Mark Twain. It was a cutting reference to the ostentatious, shallow and politically corrupt elites of 1870s America who insisted they were living in a "Golden Age".

How much recognition has "The Gilded Age" received to date? Aside from widespread viewer acclaim, the show has also been nominated for 59 awards including: One Primetime Emmy (winning for production design), Two Satellite Awards; and, One Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for best ensemble in a drama series.

Can you watch 'The Gilded Age' on Netflix? No, not right now. "The Gilded Age" is available to watch via fellow streaming service, Max in the U.S..

