Samsung just launched the first 37-inch curved 4K gaming monitor — but there's a catch

While many of the best gaming monitors around try and find a sweet spot within the trifecta of screen size, resolution, and refresh rate, Samsung's latest offering is aiming to be all things to all people.

The colossal 37-inch display offers up to 165Hz display refresh rate at a 4K resolution, and while you'll need a powerful GPU to get the best out of it, it's positioned at the apex of a crowded market. In fact, it's the first 37-inch model anywhere you'll find with a native 4K resolution.

Sadly, the massive catch is it's currently only listed on the manufacturer's Malaysian storefront, with no whisper on a U.S. or U.K. announcement. In fact, the nature of this listing makes us think Samsung Malaysia has gone its own way and announced this sucka before the company's global HQ was ready to let the world know it's here.

Samsung's new gaming monitor sounds like a monster

While the headline feature (and most obvious consideration) will be the sheer size of the 37-inch display (which isn't ultrawide, either, so reaches pretty high with a 16:9 aspect ratio), the 165Hz refresh rate at a 4K resolution isn't to be sniffed at.

While alternatives like Sony's InZone M10S are pushing close to 500Hz, that's a 1440p monitor that's offering a 27-inch display. Not only is the resolution higher here and the screen larger, but there's a nice 1000R curvature to help immerse players into whatever it is they're doing on screen.

It's not OLED, however, but it does have VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification to more detail in the shadows, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is here but there's no NVIDIA G-Sync.

In terms of inputs and output, there's a DisplayPort 1.4 option, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, and USB ports, but you'll need your own speakers (as is often the case with gaming monitors).

Pricing-wise, it's up for RM 4,399, which is $1,038 or £780 at the time of writing, but there's no guarantee the monitor will definitely get a release outside of Malaysia, at least until Samsung announces it formally in other regions.

As someone using the LG UltraGear 39GS95QE-B I tested for Tom's Guide in recent months, I'm not sure I'm ready to drop my refresh rate to accommodate a 4K resolution, but if you're looking for a monitor for work and play — and happen to be in Malaysia right now — you may find Samsung's offering is worth looking at. The rest of us will need to wait for any possible global release.

