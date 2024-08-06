'House of the Dragon' season 3: Everything we know so far

After just eight episodes, "House of the Dragon" season 2 has come to an end. That means only one thing: the wait for "House of the Dragon" season 3 starts now!

Whether or not you agree with me in feeling somewhat cheated by the "House of the Dragon" season 2 finale, one thing's for sure: the stakes are higher than ever, and some serious action is all but guaranteed when one of the best Max shows returns to our screens.

The rest of George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" contains some spectacular, brutal battles, and, off the back of how exciting the Battle of Rook's Rest was to watch, I cannot wait for "House of the Dragon" season 3 to bring the rest of the story to life on HBO and Max.

Here's what we know about "House of the Dragon" season 3 right now.

HBO confirmed it was greenlighting "House of the Dragon" season 3 on June 13, just a few days ahead of the season 2 premiere. And while we know a third season is definitely happening, we don't have a "House of the Dragon" season 3 release date.

Worse, we'd wager the show's return is still a ways off yet. That's because there was a two-year gap between seasons 1 and 2. Plus, we've also got another "Game of Thrones" spinoff coming our way in 2025.

With all that said, it seems highly likely that we won't see the Dance of the Dragons continue until 2026. Hopefully, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight" will serve as a suitable stop-gap. And if you need to find a new show to replace "House of the Dragon" in the meantime, check out our round-up of the best Max shows you should be streaming right now.

The Dance of the Dragons continues.#HouseOfTheDragon has been renewed for Season 3 on @StreamOnMax. pic.twitter.com/XnoaDEHfdHJune 13, 2024

Who's in the 'House of the Dragon' season 3 cast?

(Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

Although we don't know for sure, we'd expect most of the ensemble cast to return for "House of the Dragon" season 3. Barring those who have already lost their lives in the Dance of the Dragons thus far — no, I'm still not over Rhaenys' death — everyone's got a part to play in the ensuing conflict, one way or another.

Here's a list of just some of the main stars we're convinced will make an appearance in the third season:

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon II Targaryen

Harry Collet as Jacaerys Velaryon

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong

Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull

Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull

Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer

Tom Bennett as Ulf the White

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Jefferson Hall as Jason and Tyland Lannister

Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark

New stars will no doubt join the cast; we'll be sure to include any new additions to the "House of the Dragon" season 3 cast here when we hear about them.

'House of the Dragon' season 3 plot

(Image credit: Theo Whiteman/HBO)

While exact plot details will no doubt stay under wraps for quite some time just yet (yes, OK, you could look ahead in the original book, but we won't do that here), all signs point to all-out war in "House of the Dragon" season 3.

Both the Greens and Blacks spent season 2 attempting to bolster their forces in one way or another, and in the season finale's final moments, both sides braced for conflict, and their forces began to march off to war.

Rhaenyra's faction might have suffered a blow after Aemond and Vhagar defeated Rhaenys and Meleys, but they've since gained three new dragonriders, and Daemon renewed his vow to Rhaenyra... and showed he'd managed to raise a huge army at Harrenhal. After waging more of a successful ground campaign, the Greens were on the back foot, though Tylan Lannister has at least secured an allegiance with the Triarchy, which might mean they can break Corlys' naval blockade in the Gullet.

Is 'House of the Dragon' season 3 the show's last?

Currently, "House of the Dragon" has yet to be renewed beyond a third season, so we're still waiting for official confirmation. However, I highly doubt that season 3 will be the show's final chapter.

Back in 2022, George R.R. Martin claimed on his 'Not a Blog' site that 'it is going to take four full seasons of 10 episodes each to do justice to the Dance of the Dragons, from start to finish'.

Even though season 2 was shorter, the series ended by teeing up a full-scale war, and we could be one for an explosive third season which could race through some of the major events and bloody battles still to come in the war. That said, it seems highly unlikely the rest of "Fire & Blood" would be polished off in one final season. especially seeing as season 2 was a shorter, 8-episode run.