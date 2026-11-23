Although Black Friday is still a few days away, the deals are already filtering in. If you're after a new mechanical keyboard — maybe your first, maybe your 10th, or if you're anything like me, maybe your 50th — this is easily the best time of year to get one.

I'm Pete. I've reviewed dozens of mechanical keyboards, tested and owned dozens more, and edited hundreds of keyboard reviews from my team. At the risk of sounding my own horn, I'm a keyboard expert. So I follow pricing throughout the year.

I've rounded up some of my favorite early Black Friday keyboard deals here. My top pick is the Keychron C2 Pro 8K, now just $48 at Amazon — it offers nearly unparalleled value for money. There are plenty more deals where that came from, though. All these boards have been tested personally by me or my team, and they all scored high — to do that, by definition, they had to be excellent to type on.

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Black Friday mechanical keyboard deals

Keychron K2 V2: was $79 now $51 at Amazon My first mechanical keyboard was the Keychron K2, so it holds a special place in my heart. This is an excellent starter keyboard for a first time mechanical user. This variant isn't hot-swappable like the C2 Pro above, so the C2 is better if you want to customize your board. However, if you're after a more compact 75% layout, I heartily recommend the K2. Read more Read less ▼

Keychron V6: was $89 now $58 at Amazon I awarded this board a full five star score in my Keychron V6 review. If typing is your main priority and you don't need the gaming features of the C2 Pro, the V6 is incredible value for money. It's also designed to be a starting point for custom builds, as you can fully take it apart, so great for newcomers to the custom scene — you can experiment with modding but not drop too much cash. Read more Read less ▼

Gravastar Mercury K1: was $129 now $103 at Amazon Fancy adding some fun to your desk? The Gravastar Mercury K1, which we gave four stars, never fails to turn heads. While I didn't review it personally (our writer Nikita did), I used this as my main gaming keyboard for several months at home. It types and sounds absolutely gorgeous. (macOS users be warned, this deck only really works properly on Windows or Linux.) Read more Read less ▼

Epomaker Glyph: was $139 now $111 at Amazon Our staff writer Nikita (the only person on our team to have reviewed more keyboards than me!) gave the Epomaker Glyph our Editor's Choice badge in her review. Despite having the pick of literally any keyboard she could choose, she still uses this as her daily work driver. So yeah, it's awesome. Looks great, sounds epic, types even better. Read more Read less ▼

Keychron K2 HE: was $139 now $111 at Amazon Alright, so this one isn't actually a mechanical board. It's magnetic. However, the K2 HE is still an absolute weapon for typing — adjustable actuation lets you dial in your switch behavior to optimize type speeds. And naturally, as a Hall Effect deck, it's a total demon for gaming too. Read more Read less ▼

Lofree DOT: was $189 now $151 at Amazon Arguably rather overpriced at MSRP, the Lofree DOT still captured my heart when I reviewed it. Lofree's styling is second to none, and the DOT's circular keycaps give you that retro type-writer-esque experience. It's still expensive at this sale price, but a hell of a lot more palatable than the list price, and I'd definitely say worth it. Read more Read less ▼

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