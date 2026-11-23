These 11 mechanical keyboards made me type faster — they're all on sale early for Black Friday
Type faster, not harder
Although Black Friday is still a few days away, the deals are already filtering in. If you're after a new mechanical keyboard — maybe your first, maybe your 10th, or if you're anything like me, maybe your 50th — this is easily the best time of year to get one.
I'm Pete. I've reviewed dozens of mechanical keyboards, tested and owned dozens more, and edited hundreds of keyboard reviews from my team. At the risk of sounding my own horn, I'm a keyboard expert. So I follow pricing throughout the year.
I've rounded up some of my favorite early Black Friday keyboard deals here. My top pick is the Keychron C2 Pro 8K, now just $48 at Amazon — it offers nearly unparalleled value for money. There are plenty more deals where that came from, though. All these boards have been tested personally by me or my team, and they all scored high — to do that, by definition, they had to be excellent to type on.
Quick links
- Logitech Pebble Keys 2: was $39 now $28 @ Amazon
- Keychron C2 Pro 8K: was $64 now $48 @ Amazon
- Keychron K2 V2: was $79 now $51 @ Amazon
- Keychron V6: was $89 now $58 @ Amazon
- Lofree Flow Lite 84: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon (with coupon)
- Gravastar Mercury K1: was $129 now $103 @ Amazon
- Epomaker Glyph: was $139 now $111 @ Amazon
- Keychron K2 HE: was $139 now $111 @ Amazon
- NuPhy Air100 V3: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon
- Wobkey Rainy 75 Pro: was $159 now $127 @ Amazon
- Lofree DOT: was $189 now $151 @ Amazon
Black Friday mechanical keyboard deals
Cute and compact, we gave the Logitech Pebble Keys 2 our Recommended badge and 4 coveted stars in our review. Circular keycaps might not be for everyone, but this will still certainly be an upgrade over a crappy work keyboard or tired laptop keyboard.
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This keyboard practically defines value for money. We tested the 80% variant, the Keychron C1 Pro 8K, which is essentially the same board without a num pad. It offers excellent typing and solid gaming performance, too. And now for under $50.
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My first mechanical keyboard was the Keychron K2, so it holds a special place in my heart. This is an excellent starter keyboard for a first time mechanical user. This variant isn't hot-swappable like the C2 Pro above, so the C2 is better if you want to customize your board. However, if you're after a more compact 75% layout, I heartily recommend the K2.
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I awarded this board a full five star score in my Keychron V6 review. If typing is your main priority and you don't need the gaming features of the C2 Pro, the V6 is incredible value for money. It's also designed to be a starting point for custom builds, as you can fully take it apart, so great for newcomers to the custom scene — you can experiment with modding but not drop too much cash.
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I loved this board in my Lofree Flow Lite review. In typical Lofree style, it's beautiful to behold, oozing minimalist charm. Thanks to Lofree's long-running partnership with switch manufacturer Kailh, you're also getting some of the best switches on the market for typing. Hardcore typists who need a portable, low-profile deck: this one's for you.
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Fancy adding some fun to your desk? The Gravastar Mercury K1, which we gave four stars, never fails to turn heads. While I didn't review it personally (our writer Nikita did), I used this as my main gaming keyboard for several months at home. It types and sounds absolutely gorgeous. (macOS users be warned, this deck only really works properly on Windows or Linux.)
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Our staff writer Nikita (the only person on our team to have reviewed more keyboards than me!) gave the Epomaker Glyph our Editor's Choice badge in her review. Despite having the pick of literally any keyboard she could choose, she still uses this as her daily work driver. So yeah, it's awesome. Looks great, sounds epic, types even better.
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Alright, so this one isn't actually a mechanical board. It's magnetic. However, the K2 HE is still an absolute weapon for typing — adjustable actuation lets you dial in your switch behavior to optimize type speeds. And naturally, as a Hall Effect deck, it's a total demon for gaming too.
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I tested the NuPhy Air75 V3, this board's little sibling, and absolutely loved it. If you're after a low-profile board with drop-dead gorgeous looks, captivating sound and effortless typing, here it is.
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Still probably the best sounding keyboard we've ever tested, I spent several weeks using the Rainy 75 Pro as my daily driver at work. The creamy raindrop-esque clack is utterly addictive, and this board is a perfect candidate for modding too.
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Arguably rather overpriced at MSRP, the Lofree DOT still captured my heart when I reviewed it. Lofree's styling is second to none, and the DOT's circular keycaps give you that retro type-writer-esque experience. It's still expensive at this sale price, but a hell of a lot more palatable than the list price, and I'd definitely say worth it.
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Peter is a Senior Editor at Tom's Guide, heading up the site's Reviews team and Cameras section. As a writer, he covers topics including tech, photography, gaming, hardware, motoring and food & drink. Outside of work, he's an avid photographer, specialising in architectural and portrait photography. When he's not snapping away on his beloved Fujifilm camera, he can usually be found telling everyone about his greyhounds, riding his motorcycle, squeezing as many FPS as possible out of PC games, and perfecting his espresso shots.
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