HBO Max added 21 new horror movies this October — here's the 2 classics (and 1 guilty pleasure) I'm watching first

October is finally here, and the best streaming platforms are duking it out for the honor of scaring our pants off this evening. Max just added a whopping 21 horror movies into its library to celebrate the spooky season. Sorting through all those new options can be overwhelming, which is why I'm taking this chance to spotlight which new horror movies on HBO Max are worth you're time.

Whether you're in the mood for high-art psychological dread or peak 2000s slasher mayhem, at least one of these picks is sure to tickle your pickle. So if you don't want to waste half your movie night scrolling endlessly for something to watch, start with these three standout titles — two horror masterpieces and one delightfully cheesy crossover that's close to my heart.

For more recommendations on what to watch, check out everything new on HBO Max in October.

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'The Shining' (1980)

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Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling novel is arguably the gold standard of psychological horror. Jack Nicholson delivers a career-defining performance as Jack Torrance, an aspiring writer and recovering alcoholic who uproots his family to the isolated and conspicuously haunted Overlook Hotel. His wife (Shelley Duvall) and young son (Danny Lloyd) are less than thrilled by the move, especially after weird stuff starts happening and a winter storm traps the family in the hotel right as Jack really starts to lose his marbles.

Why it's a must-watch: Nicholson's descent into madness begs to be revisited, continuing to unsettle even if you've seen it a million times. Between the iconic Steadicam shots trailing Danny through infinite carpeted hallways and chilling score, "The Shining" messes with your head in the best of ways.

Watch "The Shining" on HBO Max now

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

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If we're talking about slasher movies that still hit, the original "A Nightmare on Elm Street" needs to be in the conversation. Wes Craven revolutionized the genre with his wise-cracking Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a child murderer who got his due only to come back as a weird lil dream demon bent on killing teenagers while they sleep.

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Why it's a must-watch: Say what you will about the sequels, but the first one embodies such peak '80s vibes that I always get a kick out of rewatching it. There are worse ways to waste a weekend afternoon than geeking out over some seriously impressive special effects and seeing Johnny Depp once again rock that crop top look.

Watch "A Nightmare on Elm Street" on HBO Max now

'Freddy vs. Jason' (2003)

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After 10 years in development hell, the '80s two biggest slashers finally faced off in this peak-2000s horror mash-up. When Freddy Krueger loses his power because the kids of Springwood have forgotten him, he resurrects "Friday the 13th's" Jason Voorhees to kick off a fresh slaughter. That is, until Jason tries to steal Freddy's spotlight (and prey), sparking an all-out war that one-two-steps between dream and reality.

Why it's a guilty pleasure: They don't make 'em like they used to. Nor should they, because this movie is awful. But do I have a blast every time I watch it? You bet your ass. With an early-2000s heavy metal soundtrack, blood-soaked mayhem by the gallon and cheesy one-liners galore, this crossover is the perfect popcorn flick to watch and make fun of with friends.

Watch "Freddy vs. Jason" on HBO Max now

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