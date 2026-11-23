I say this every year, and I always get proven right. Buying a Google Pixel phone at launch is a waste of money, and the Pixel 11 Pro has proven to be no exception; after just three months on sale, the latest Pixel flagship has lost almost a third off its original price — hitting its lowest price so far.

You can pick up the Pixel 11 Pro for $749 in Amazon's Black Friday sale. That's $350 off the usual price, and it all but wipes out the last few years of price hikes Google has been subjecting us to. The regular Pro isn't the only one getting that discount either, since the Pixel 11 Pro XL is $899 in Amazon's Black Friday sale. That's $400 off, and another all-time low for the largest Google phone of 2026.

Google Pixel 11 Pro: was $1,099 now $749 at Amazon The Google Pixel 11 Pro was a little disappointing when it launched, especially if you were paying full price. But with $350 off? The apparent lack of meaningful upgrades isn't so bad. Especially since you do still get a brighter screen, HiLight, new AI features and better cameras.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: was $1,299 now $899 at Amazon If you'd rather have a bigger screen and battery, the Pixel 11 Pro XL can be yours for $150 more. The benefits are basically the same, but if you need that extra real estate and longevity, this is probably the Pixel to get.

One of my biggest gripes with the Google Pixel 11 Pro (and Pro XL) is that the upgrades you get over the Pixel 10 Pro are pretty minimal. So I resented that not only did Google charge full price for such a mediocre upgrade, but it also increased the price by $100. But with $350 off? That's basically the same price Pixel phones were three or four years ago, when they were considered a cheaper option — which is always a good thing.

So what are you actually getting for your money? The best thing about the standard Pixel 11 Pro is that it now comes with 256GB of storage as standard, which means you get double the space compared to the cheapest Pixel 10 Pro. On top of that, Google has improved the display on both sizes and turned up the screen brightness once again.

The best part of any new Google phone is the improvements to the cameras and AI performance. The ultrawide and telephoto lenses in particular benefit from larger sensors, improving the overall camera quality, and the AI enhancements mean that the new 120x zoom actually feels like magic.

Other AI-powered additions include the new Magic Capture mode, which records video and pulls out the best stills as static photos. The new Rambler dictation mode is also significantly better than Google's old voice-to-text system, thanks to its ability to understand commands in a conversational way. I did experience some issues with this when I tested Rambler, so it is far from perfect.

Google also added a Live Translation feature which automatically converts any foreign language you hear on YouTube into your chosen tongue — in my case, English. There's also the customizable HiLight notification alert on the back, for those of you who tend to keep your devices face down.

Usual Pixel pitfalls still apply, though. Battery life could be better, and performance is appalling compared to rivals like Apple and Google. The base level of RAM has been reduced from 16GB to 12GB too, which means you'll need to buy the 1TB storage option to maximize the available memory.

Still, with prices dropping as far as this, grabbing the Pixel 11 Pro for $799 is well worth considering. It's not often a flagship device ends up this cheap, even if it isn't quite as powerful as rival flagships.

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