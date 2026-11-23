Apple's new releases are among the products we don't often see on sale, even around Black Friday. After all, they usually sell well, so there's no reason for Apple to drop the price.

But that's exactly what's happening with the new iPad mini. It's $100 off as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals, which is a tremendous deal on a product our own Jason England said is worth canceling your iPhone Duo pre-order for, as long as you pair it with a traditional iPhone.

This is Apple's best small iPad ever, and the only real complaint about it was the price; with $100 off, that issue is completely negated.

Editor's Choice Apple 8.5" iPad mini (A20 Pro): was $699 now $599 at Amazon The iPad mini just got a massive refresh. It has a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display (2316 x 1512), an A20 Pro CPU (a powerhouse), 24% smaller bezels than its predecessor, and better audio. So even with the bigger screen, it's still a super-compact device. It has a 12MP camera on the front and back with full Wi-Fi 7 support for fast connectivity.

If you're curious what makes the new iPad mini worth buying, it really comes down to performance. The new A20 Chip is shockingly good at handling anything you could ever want to throw at it.

It's so good, in fact, that our lab tester Arif Bacchus ditched the ultra-expensive 12-inch iPad Pro M1 in favor of the svelte 8.5-inch iPad mini. It sounds like a crazy decision, but it makes a lot more sense than it might appear when you consider how capable this tiny device actually is.

"As a 12-inch iPad Pro with M1 chip owner, three features on the iPad Mini instantly won me over: the vibrant OLED screen, the compact footprint, and the power of the A20 chip. Paired with a solid trade-in offer for my older Pro, I couldn’t resist the urge to get one for myself," wrote Bacchus.

Our reviewer, Tony Polanco, gave Apple's latest small tablet a 4.5-star rating, citing the thinner design, vibrant OLED panel, fast A20 Pro performance, epic battery life, and rich speaker sound as the reasons for the high score. The only negative aspects of the device are the lack of Face ID and the limited screen refresh rate, but those are fairly minor compared with all the positives.

At the end of the day, the iPad mini is the world's best small tablet, and now it's the easily one of the best iPad deals for Black Friday.

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