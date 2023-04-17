The LG C2 OLED TV is the best tech purchase I've made and it's now cheaper than ever

The LG C2 OLED is one of the best tech purchases I've ever made. The TV offers deep inky blacks, amazing detail, and it's a great gaming TV (even though I admit, I haven't tested its gaming capabilities yet). We named it one of the best TVs of 2023.

Right now, you can get the LG 55-inch C2 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,096 at Amazon (opens in new tab). Even though I bought this TV back in November, I've still been tracking its price and this is the lowest price I've ever seen for the 55-inch model. It's one of the best OLED TV deals of the year. Alternatively, Walmart has it for $1,099 (opens in new tab) (via third party) and Best Buy offers it for $1,199 (opens in new tab).

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,096 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is now cheaper than it was last week. We named this stunning television the best TV on the market right now. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a stylish design. Ideal for gamers, it packs a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. It also offers easy access to all the streaming services you could need. It's now at its lowest price ever. Walmart offers it for $1,099 (via third party merchant).

LG C2 48" OLED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $828 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The 48-inch model is now on sale for $828 at Amazon. (You must add it to your shopping cart to see this price). This is the cheapest price ever for the 48-inch model. (It's actually cheaper than the smaller 42-inch model). By comparison, Best Buy has it for $899.

I've been tracking the price of the LG C2 for awhile now and this is the lowest price ever for the 55-inch model. It even beats a surprise sale from Lowe's, which dropped the price of this TV to $1,199 late last year.

It's no secret that we love the LG C2 OLED. It's our choice for the best TV on the market, and it's a seriously tempting option whenever it goes on sale. No, it's not as bright as the LG G2 OLED, but most users wouldn't notice the difference unless they looked at both TVs side by side. This combined with the C2's more affordable price makes it the better choice for most people.

The LG C2 OLED offers truly stunning visuals, with a huge range of vibrant colors on display as well as deep blacks. No matter what you choose to watch on this TV, it will look incredible, and no detail will be lost.

The LG C2 OLED is also one of the best gaming TVs we've tested. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and incredibly low lag time. That makes it great for displaying the best Xbox games or the best PS5 games. Again, I've been using mine primarily for movies and streaming, so I can't say much about its gaming performance.

If I had to nitpick, my one gripe is that the TV has tinny sounding speakers. It's also very glossy, which means you can't help but see the reflections of lights in your room or light coming in from the outside. Despite those small setbacks, it's still an amazing TV and one that I'd recommend to just about anyone.