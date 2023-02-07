Don't overpay for the LG C2 OLED — here are the lowest prices for all screen sizes

The LG C2 OLED TV is the best TV you can buy right now. It sports an impressive display, premium design, and great gaming features for console gamers. It's such an amazing TV that a few of us at Tom's Guide have purchased the TV (myself included).

Super Bowl TV deals and early Presidents' Day TV sales have made it so that the TV can be found on sale any given day of the week. However, this has also blurred the lines making it hard to separate the good TV deals from the TV's everyday price.

To help shoppers find the best deal, we've been tracking the price of all sizes of this TV and below we're listing our recommendations for when to buy it. It's worth noting that Amazon often undercuts Best Buy's pricing by $5 to $50. However, as of late Amazon has been relying heavily on third party merchants for its LG C2 deals. (We generally recommend buying direct from a merchant or at the very least buying from an authorized seller/merchant).

LG C2 OLED price history

(opens in new tab) LG C2 42" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want the smallest and least-expensive C2, you'll want the 42-inch model. It has a $1,299 MSRP, but can be found regularly at $999 or less. Amazon sometimes has it on sale for $749, but we recommend double checking the merchant as oftentimes Amazon's lower price comes via a third-party. If you see it on sale from $749 to $796, it's an absolute steal.

Price to buy: $796 or less

(opens in new tab) LG C2 48" OLED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $949 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If 42 inches is too small for you, the 48-inch model adds a few more inches of screen real estate. A word of caution: at times the 42-inch and 48-inch models have been priced similarly, which makes the 48-inch model the better value. The C2 is currently $949 and at its all-time price low.

Price to buy: $949 or less

(opens in new tab) LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The 55-inch LG C2 is has been on sale for $1,299 since last fall. While not a terrible deal at $1,299, it's not a very aggressive one since most retailers offer this price any given day of the week. This TV hit an all-time low of $1,199 last fall at Lowe's. It was a brief and unexpected sale. Unfortunately, we've never seen that price point again from any retailer. Nor do we expect to see it any time soon. That means $1,299 or less would be a solid deal on this TV.

Price to buy: $1,299 or less

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65" OLED 4K TV: was $2,099 now $1,699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

I purchased the 65-inch C2 back in December for $1,696 from Amazon. That price has remained constant for most of January and February. If you can find this TV for less than $1,696, you'll be getting the best price possible. If you don't see a cheaper price, look for freebies or a bundle. For instance, I purchased it for $1,696 with free in-home installation.

Price to buy: $1,696 or less

(opens in new tab) LG C2 77" OLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $2,496 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Deals on the 77-inch model are much harder to find. This TV has sold for $2,496 most of the past fe weeks, which makes that the best price right now. (At least until Prime Day or Black Friday).

Price to buy: $2,496 or less

(opens in new tab) LG C2 83" OLED 4K TV: was $5,299 now $3,996 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The C2 maxes out at 83 inches. Aggressive deals on this model are rare, but the TV can be found at $3,999 regularly.

Price to buy: $3,999 or less

What's so great about the LG C2?

It's no secret that we love the LG C2 OLED. It's our choice for the best TV on the market. It's not as bright as the LG G2 OLED, but most users won't notice the difference unless they looked at both TVs side by side. This combined with the C2's more affordable price make it the best choice for most people.

It's worth noting that the LG C3 OLED TV is now available. However, it's not a radical departure from the C2. In fact, the underlying OLED panel remains the same and in our short hands-on with the C3, we found that the minor refinements aren't reason enough upgrade from the C2.

The LG C2's stunning visuals, huge range of vibrant colors, and deep blacks will future-proof this set for years to come. Gamers will also be happy to know that we rated the LG C2 OLED as one of the best gaming TVs. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and incredibly low lag time.

