Save $350 on a Pixel Slate and keyboard from Amazon

Finding good discounts on a product you want on Cyber Monday is a good feeling. But a better one is when that deal comes with handy peripherals included. On Amazon you can get a Pixel Slate with a free Pixel Slate Keyboard for $649 , a combined saving of $350.

You only get this figure if you buy the cheapest Pixel Slate with a Core i5 Processor and 8GB RAM, but you can still get savings if you pick a higher specced version. This is currently the same as the price Amazon is offering for the Slate on its own, so you have no good reason to turn down the keyboard.

Google Pixel Slate with keyboard (Core i5, 8GB): was $1,000 now $649 at Amazon

Combined with an included keyboard cover, the Pixel Slate is an excellent tablet for business or entertainment usage thanks to strong performance, a vivid display and efficient battery usage.View Deal

You may still want to get the Pixelbook Pen stylus to round out the Slate’s key accessories, but the Pixel Slate Keyboard is an excellent addition, with a large trackpad and quiet backlit keys. It also lets you put the Slate into two different angles for typing or viewing media.

In its Pixel Slate review, our sister site Laptop Mag liked the Slate’s long lasting and fast charging battery, great-looking Molecular Display, its smart looks and the integration of the Pixelbook Pen. Other useful features include Pixel Imprint fingerprint security and the numerous functions provided by the Google Assistant.

If you fancy looking at other tablet deals before making your mind up, check our best iPad deals page for offers on the Pixel Slate’s main rival. Or if you want a look at a wider variety of offers, visit our Cyber Monday deals hub pages for savings on all kinds of tech products.