Memorial Day sales: Expert picks the 3 cheap mattresses worth buying

As a mattress tester for Tom's Guide, I've slept on a wide range of mattresses and have been covering the Memorial Day mattress sales for years, so I know what's good and what to avoid. This year inflation has increased the price of many top-rated beds, but the good news is that I'm seeing good deals on cheaper models.

So if you're looking to upgrade your sleep without spending much, I have you covered right here. All of the best mattresses are on sale today, but if they're outside of your price range in this year's Memorial Day sales, take a look at the below instead...

(opens in new tab) 1. Zinus 12-Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress: from $259 $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to 41% - This 12-inch tall memory foam mattress that costs just $243 for a queen size, which is a great price considering the average cost of a queen is $999. Its made with green tea and charcoal-infused foam to naturally control odors and moisture, and all of the foams are CertiPUR-US certified as toxin free. It's covered by a 10-year warranty and supports sleepers up to 250lbs in weight.

(opens in new tab) 2. Linenspa 8 Inch Hybrid Mattress: from $144 $129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save up to $60 - Linenspa makes some of the most popular mattresses on Amazon, and this medium-firm hybrid is a best-seller with over 122,000 user reviews. Not every size is on sale, but the twin is reduced to $129 (was $144) and a queen is down to $213 (was $244). As a hybrid it combines memory foam with springs for a little bounce, and at 8 inches tall we'd recommend it for kids beds and guest beds.

(opens in new tab) 3. Brooklyn Chill Memory Foam: from $274 $191 at Brooklyn Bedding (opens in new tab)

Save up to $345 - Overheating is a major sleep disruptor, but you needn't spend a fortune to get a memory foam mattress that sleeps a little cooler. The Brooklyn Chill is one of the best budget mattresses (opens in new tab) for hot sleepers and right now a queen size starts from $366 (was $524). There are five different heights to pick from (6 to 14 inches) and you'll have 120 nights to trial it at home.

More great mattress deals to consider

1. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

When it comes to value for money, nothing can touch the original Nectar memory foam mattress. In addition to undercutting the sale prices of its mid-range rivals Purple and Casper, Nectar offers a generous 1-year trial plus a Forever Warranty that'll cover you for as long as you own it. (Most brands offer a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty.)

The current Nectar mattress sale features $100 off its award-winning memory foam mattress and includes free sheets, pillows and a mattress protector with purchase. That puts a queen size Nectar Memory Foam Mattress at $799, down from its $1,298 MSRP. Factor in the free bedding and that's a combined value of $1,700 — which makes this an incredible deal for any mid-range queen mattress.

In our Nectar Mattress review, we praised it for its cushioned support along our shoulders, hips, and back. We felt 'hugged' by this medium-firm mattress but without sinking too deep into it. It's also quite cooling thanks to a soft Tencel cover and a breathable gel-infused foam top layer. Our hot sleepers remained comfortable all night and didn't wake up in a sweat the next day.

Consider the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress if: you're a side or back sleeper who likes the feel of a full-foam mattress; or if you sleep with a restless partner as motion isolation here is very good.

2. Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress

The Cocoon by Sealy Chill is the best cooling mattress if you're on a limited budget. The pricing is on par with the Nectar above, but if you're a particularly hot sleeper who likes the cushioned feel of memory foam, the cooling tech of the Cocoon Chill will be a better fit for you.

Memorial Day mattress sales have dropped the price of a queen size Cocoon Chill to $799; it otherwise retails for $1,239. There are gifts included here, as well — a sheet set plus two pillows. Although it's missing the mattress protector Nectar provides, that's still a $179 value you'll avail of absolutely free. A 100-night trial applies, along with a full refund and free returns if you're not satisfied. It's backed by a 10-year warranty.

The Cocoon Chill is a medium-firm mattress with exceptional pressure relief, particularly for side sleepers. Most body types should feel well-supported here, but overweight sleepers (300lbs or more) may want to upgrade to the deeper Cocoon Chill Hybrid (opens in new tab), which is also reasonable at $1,099 right now for a queen (reg. $1,699). When we tested this bed for our Cocoon Chill Mattress review, we were impressed with its motion isolation so we're inclined to recommend it for couples, too.

Consider the Cocoon Chill Memory Foam Mattress if: you want advanced cooling tech at a price that won't bust your wallet; or, if you're a side sleeper with a petite-to-average build as it does a great job of relieving pressure in key areas in that position.

3. DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

This DreamCloud mattress is proof that you don't need to break the bank to bring home a luxury mattress. The current DreamCloud mattress sale knocks $200 off the regular price of its mattresses — dropping a queen DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid to $999 (MSRP $1,698). By comparison, the DreamCloud's primary rival, the Saatva Classic (opens in new tab), is on sale for $1,345 for a queen (reg. $1,695).

Saatva may have the edge when it comes to the quality of its handcrafted build plus free white glove delivery. But DreamCloud offers much more generous trial and warranty periods — 365 nights to test it plus lifetime coverage. (Saatva includes a 180-night trial and 15-year warranty.) And like its sister brand Nectar, DreamCloud maximizes your savings by including a bedding bundle valued at up to $499.

Per our DreamCloud Mattress review, this is a great choice for anyone with back or hip pain as this mattress does a fine job of contouring to those areas. Light-to-average sleepers may need time to this firmer bed, but heavier individuals will find it exceptionally supportive, especially on their backs. A breathable cashmere-blend cover, carefully-placed coils and gel-infused foam work in harmony to keep hot sleepers cool, as well.

Consider the DreamCloud Mattress if: you're a heavier sleeper with regular back or hip pain as this mattress offers ample support in those areas; or if you're a smaller person who likes the feel of a firmer bed in general

Navigating the hundreds of mattress deals on offer this holiday weekend can be overwhelming. Before you decide to click 'buy' on any mattresses, do your homework first. Check out our five expert tips for shopping this year's Memorial Day mattress deals and you'll be well on your way towards making an informed decision.