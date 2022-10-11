Live
Prime Day Apple deals LIVE — $89 AirPods, $150 off MacBook Air M2 and more
The latest Amazon Prime Day deals on your favorite Apple devices
Amazon Prime Day Apple deals are sure to be among the most desirable sales for this week's Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) event. And we're already seeing some great discounts.
If you're in the market for an iPad, Apple Watch or even a MacBook before Black Friday begins, we've got deals here that you're going to love. Most come from Amazon, which you'll need an Amazon Prime account to take advantage of, but we're curating sales from other retailers as well.
Two of the best Prime Day Apple deals right now are $100 off of the brand new MacBook Air M2 (opens in new tab)and the AirPods 2 for just $89 (opens in new tab). We're likely to see more deals emerge over the next couple of days, so be sure to check back often. These are the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals you can get right now.
Richard is a Tom's Guide staff writer, covering news, deals, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming and more. He's covered several Prime Day events over the last 4 years and is curating all the best deals on the top Apple products.
Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals now
- AirPods 2:
$159$89 @ Amazon
- Apple MacBook Air M1:
$999$799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air M2 (256GB/2022):
$1,199$1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- 8.3" iPad mini (64GB/2021):
$499$399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm):
$399$349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB/2021):
$799$599 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch SE 1 (GPS/40mm):
$249$199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
You can currently get the standard 10.2-inch iPad for $60 off at Amazon (opens in new tab), making it easier than ever to try out these popular tablets or upgrade your current model.
The 2021 iPad (opens in new tab) has an old-fashioned design, but that might be a good thing for some since it means you keep the Touch ID home button for simple unlocking and navigation. The display, battery and performance are still as good as ever too, meaning this will easily handle everyday tasks like browsing social media, playing games and streaming video. It's an ideal tablet to share as a family, or to use as a student for work in and out of class.
iPad 10.2" (2021/64GB):
£329 $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Apple Watch 8 just launched recently and it's already on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Whether you're looking to upgrade your Apple Watch or you're buying your first smartwatch, the Apple Watch 8 for $349 on Amazon (opens in new tab) is a great deal.
Based on our testing the Apple Watch 8 is the best smartwatch you can buy. The latest model gets a skin temperature reader, low power mode and crash detection to make the top smartwatch around a tick better. But the design and watchOS 9 are what really make Series 8 shine, especially if you're looking to be more active and track your fitness.
Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm):
$399 $349 @ Amazon
Let's start with the MacBook Air M2, which is the latest ultraportable from Apple and has a steep discount. Right now you can grab the MacBook Air M2 for just $1,049 on Amazon, which is $150 off (opens in new tab). That ties the lowest price we've seen for this laptop.
The new MacBook Air delivers strong performance that beats most Windows laptops, thanks to Apple's M2 chip, and we saw over 14 hours of battery life in our web surfing test. So you're getting an unbeatable one-two punch of speed and endurance. Other highlights include a brighter display and sharper 1080p webcam.
MacBook Air M2 (256GB/2022/):
$1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon
