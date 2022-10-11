October Prime Day steal: The 4K Roku Streaming Stick just crashed to $26

As this year's second Prime Day deals deluge hits, finding the gems inside the waterfall of sales can be tricky. So, that's why I need you to know about the best Roku deal you can find online. While many a 4K TV have some apps, Roku's got them all, and in a very easy to use interface.

So, for everyone with a 4K TV that's running off an aging streaming stick, we have an upgrade for you: the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $26 at Amazon (opens in new tab) 46% off its normal $49 price. From the day (over a year ago) we got it into our offices and homes, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K has been dollar for dollar the best streaming stick on the market.

And while the Roku Streaming Stick 4K spends a lot of time at $40, this is the best price it's been at since the first Prime Day of 2022, when it was at $29. Buy this Roku now to make sure any TV you have gets snappy performance, stable streaming (from its new built-in long-range Wi-Fi receiver) and (again) all the apps you could ask for.

(opens in new tab) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49 now $26 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest version of the Roku streaming stick that's right for most people adds two key features. Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues.

As I explained in our Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, we love this streaming stick for a lot of reasons. Enough so that it earned the title of best streaming device (and, naturally, it's the best Roku device too).

It offers the clean Roku interface and complete app store, so you can easily and quickly load up all of the best streaming services — all without dealing with Fire TV and Chromecast's heavier interfaces.

Those who can spend a little more money? Well, I also recommend the Apple TV 4K at $104 (opens in new tab) — a 42% off sale for Prime Day 2. Yes, it's four times the price of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, but if you only have one TV you want to load with apps, and you want the best streaming experience possible? This price is a lot easier to stomach than its normal $179 MSRP.