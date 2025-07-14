I can't believe these Prime Day deals are still available — 21 deals I'd add to my cart now on Apple, Yeti, Roku and more

Amazon Prime Day is officially over for another year. However, some of the best discounts have stuck around.

In particular, some of the most popular Apple deals from the event are still up for grabs. The AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) are on sale for $149 at Amazon. Apple’s premium earbuds are a must-have for iPhone users, thanks to their combo of excellent sound quality and active noise canceling. This is their lowest price ever.

While most deals on Amazon hardware have ended, there are some great alternatives that are still up for grabs. For example, if you missed out on grabbing a Fire TV Stick, I recommend the Roku Streaming Stick Plus on sale for $29 at Amazon. Or, if you wanted a Ring video doorbell, you can snag the excellent Nest Battery Doorbell on sale for $119 at Amazon.

Keep scrolling to see the deals I can’t believe are still available after Prime Day. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes and our post-Prime Day deals live blog.

My favorite deals

YETI sale: up to 25% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear!

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale post Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $53 (was $110, pictured).

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $99. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $169.

Brooks Ghost 16: was $139 now $99 at Amazon The Ghost 16 is a cushioned running shoe that’s great for all levels of runner, but particularly good for beginners because of the high level of comfort it offers. The Ghost 17 recently launched, but I’d say grabbing the older shoe for $40 less in the sales is the smart move, because the new shoe isn’t a major update.

RESTOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World: $499 at Amazon Listen up, Prime members. Amazon is offering Nintendo Switch 2 stock by invitation! Log into your Amazon Prime account to request an invite to purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499.

YETI Hopper M Series: was $300 now $240 at Amazon The YETI Hopper M Series is fantastic for keeping your stuff chilled, but that’s not all it does. This soft cooler stands out for its wide mouth and magnetized closing with buckles. This means it can withstand impacts without opening up.

Smart home

Kasa KL110 LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: was $16 now $10 at Amazon Add a smart bulb to your home for a miniscule price thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights.

Roku Streaming Stick HD 2025: was $29 now $19 at Amazon While we recommend 4K streaming devices over HD, this option from Roku is great if you don't have a 4K TV. You'll get access to the excellent Roku streaming interface, all the streaming services you could want and voice controls via the Roku remote.

Apple

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. It's also the perfect gift for someone who misplaces their belongings. What more could you ask for?

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $89 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $149 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This model includes a USB-C charging case.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $279 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 has a larger display than its predecessors, as well as a performance bump to include sleep apnea notifications, faster charging, and temperature sensing. The design is extra sleek, too. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Appliances

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $129 now $89 at Amazon The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 is awarded the top spot in our Air Fryer Buying Guide, and right now you can save $40 at Amazon. We think that's a pretty good deal on an exceptional product that has a 5-qt basket and a lot of capability.

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was $149 now $119 at Amazon The FlexBreeze HydroGo is selling out fast. This innovative and portable cooling solution brings the breeze both indoors and outdoors. Plus, with cutting-edge misting technology, it creates a spa-like cooling effect that will see temperatures dropping and life in the sunshine improving. With rechargeable batteries, it can last up to 12 hours, keeping you cool and comfy.