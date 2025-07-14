Missed Prime Day? Here's 26 Apple deals that are still live — AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks and more

Now that the Prime Day rush is over, many deals have now come and gone, but don't tell Apple that its AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more are still on sale — and many are at record-low prices.

That includes the popular (and rightfully so) Apple AirPods Pro 2 down to $149 at Amazon, along with the 11-inch iPad Air M3 for $479 that's somehow still at an all-time low price. You can even grab an Apple AirTag from just $19, and my personal favorite, the MacBook Air M4, continues to be down to just $849!

Just when I thought prices wouldn't get any lower until Black Friday, these deals are still available. There's no telling how long Apple's sale on Amazon will last, so if you were on the fence about, say, a pair of AirPods (or anything else) before, there's still time to get massive savings.

There's still plenty of sales going around that you'll find in our Prime Day live blog, but if you've got an Apple product in your sights, get jumping on these Apple deals before they're gone.

AirTag deals

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $10 right now.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $79 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items!

AirPod deals

Lowest Price! Apple AirPods 4 (ANC): was $179 now $119 at Amazon The more expensive pair is also on sale! Now, at $119, these earbuds are at their lowest price ever. If you have a bit of extra cash, it's worth the extra spend to get that noise-cancelling tech on board.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $149 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's H2 chip to provide twice the noise cancellation of their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This model includes a USB-C charging case.

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $169 at Amazon The cheapest Apple Watch to buy right now is the Apple Watch SE GPS, which doesn't have all the same bells and whistles found on its pricier siblings, but it's still a mighty capable smartwatch. It comes in two sizes, and this deal is on the smaller 40mm version, with the midnight sport band.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/Cellular/40mm): was $299 now $219 at Amazon If you're after GPS and Cellular, which allows you to make calls and check your apps without your phone nearby, this 40mm version of the Apple Watch SE is for you, with the midnight sport band. It's a great watch for less than $240, so grab it while you can.

iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 16e: at AT&T Apple iPhone 16e: was $16/month now $5/month w/ Unlimited @ AT&T

Sign up for an unlimited plan at AT&T, and your monthly payment on an iPhone 16e drops from $16.67/month to just $5.99. Over 36 months, that saves you more than $380 on the cost of Apple's entry-level phone. The iPhone 16e may be a lower-priced model, but it still supports the same Apple Intelligence features as flagship iPhones, and it's got a more modern design than previous iPhone SE models.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 at T Mobile Postpaid Trade in an eligible device in any condition, and T-Mobile will give you a credit of up to $1,000 that you can apply to an iPhone 16 Pro. You'll need to sign up for T-Mobile's $100/month Experience Beyond plan to qualify as well, though if you opt for the $85/month Experience More plan, you can still get up to $830 in credit. T-Mobile will also pay off your phone up to $800 with your current carrier. This is a great way to get one of Apple's best iPhones at a low-to-no cost.

iPad deals

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $279 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which doubles the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.

Apple iPad mini 7: was $499 now $474 at Amazon It's not as low as it once was on Prime Day, but it's still worth grabbing the latest iPad mini with a price cut. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Apple Magic Keyboard Folio: was $249 now $199 at Amazon If you've got yourself an iPad 10th Gen or 11th Gen, you can now add a handy keyboard the way Apple intended with the company's own Magic Keyboard Folio. And it's now $50 off! You're getting all the Mac keyboard keys, it attaches magnetically, and it can even be used as a simple tablet stand for easy watching.

MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,421 at Amazon If you're a power user, you'll want the might of the MacBook Pro M4 on your side. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and very impressive battery life of over 18 hours. As we noted in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, it's the best laptop for photo and video editing, and much more. This model features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,781 at Amazon Not enough power? No problem, as the M4 Pro MacBook Pro also has a steep price cut, and you can save $200! If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M4 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,229 at Amazon That extra screen real estate really comes in handy for complex 4K video edit timelines in Final Cut Pro and really zooming in on those details in RAW photo edits. Pair that with M4 Pro power and over $250 in savings, and you're onto a winner with a far longer battery life, too!

Mac mini deals

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $547 at Amazon Not as cheap as Prime Day, but still well worth the discount. The base model Mac mini M4 is a big step up from its predecessor and likely enough for most people without any expensive upgrades. It comes with Apple’s powerful M4 chip, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get plenty of ports in a tiny package with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI and Ethernet.