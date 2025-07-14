Missed Prime Day? Here's 26 Apple deals that are still live — AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks and more
Every major Apple deal still available after Prime Day from $19
Now that the Prime Day rush is over, many deals have now come and gone, but don't tell Apple that its AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more are still on sale — and many are at record-low prices.
That includes the popular (and rightfully so) Apple AirPods Pro 2 down to $149 at Amazon, along with the 11-inch iPad Air M3 for $479 that's somehow still at an all-time low price. You can even grab an Apple AirTag from just $19, and my personal favorite, the MacBook Air M4, continues to be down to just $849!
Just when I thought prices wouldn't get any lower until Black Friday, these deals are still available. There's no telling how long Apple's sale on Amazon will last, so if you were on the fence about, say, a pair of AirPods (or anything else) before, there's still time to get massive savings.
There's still plenty of sales going around that you'll find in our Prime Day live blog, but if you've got an Apple product in your sights, get jumping on these Apple deals before they're gone.
AirTag deals
The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $10 right now.
The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items!
AirPod deals
This is one I've been keeping an eye on. The AirPods 4 are a very solid earbud option if you're an iPhone user who doesn't want to spend a lot on the AirPods Pro 2. We loved the AirPods 4 in our review, rating them 4 stars. We particularly like how they interconnect with all your Apple devices, including Macs, iPads and iPhones like magic. They sound good, too — although if you're looking for ANC, you'll want the more expensive pair.
The more expensive pair is also on sale! Now, at $119, these earbuds are at their lowest price ever. If you have a bit of extra cash, it's worth the extra spend to get that noise-cancelling tech on board.
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's H2 chip to provide twice the noise cancellation of their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This model includes a USB-C charging case.
Apple Watch deals
The cheapest Apple Watch to buy right now is the Apple Watch SE GPS, which doesn't have all the same bells and whistles found on its pricier siblings, but it's still a mighty capable smartwatch. It comes in two sizes, and this deal is on the smaller 40mm version, with the midnight sport band.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is the best Apple Watch for fitness and health tracking. It boasts Apple's latest holistic tech and features, including sleep apnea detection, and a gorgeous new display that's easy to read while working out. This deal is for the smaller, 42mm version, which does not include cellular capabilities.
If you're after GPS and Cellular, which allows you to make calls and check your apps without your phone nearby, this 40mm version of the Apple Watch SE is for you, with the midnight sport band. It's a great watch for less than $240, so grab it while you can.
iPhone deals
Apple iPhone 16e: was $16/month now $5/month w/ Unlimited @ AT&T
Sign up for an unlimited plan at AT&T, and your monthly payment on an iPhone 16e drops from $16.67/month to just $5.99. Over 36 months, that saves you more than $380 on the cost of Apple's entry-level phone. The iPhone 16e may be a lower-priced model, but it still supports the same Apple Intelligence features as flagship iPhones, and it's got a more modern design than previous iPhone SE models.
Trade in an eligible device in any condition, and T-Mobile will give you a credit of up to $1,000 that you can apply to an iPhone 16 Pro. You'll need to sign up for T-Mobile's $100/month Experience Beyond plan to qualify as well, though if you opt for the $85/month Experience More plan, you can still get up to $830 in credit. T-Mobile will also pay off your phone up to $800 with your current carrier. This is a great way to get one of Apple's best iPhones at a low-to-no cost.
iPad deals
The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which doubles the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.
It's not as low as it once was on Prime Day, but it's still worth grabbing the latest iPad mini with a price cut. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests). It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6E support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.
The cheapest it's been! The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2025 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
Now $100 off, this larger-size iPad Air features the same M3 processor, but it's paired with a 13.3-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. You also get 128GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review, we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made. With $100 in savings, you'll get a lot out of this.
At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's new M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, and a 12MP camera.
If you've got yourself an iPad 10th Gen or 11th Gen, you can now add a handy keyboard the way Apple intended with the company's own Magic Keyboard Folio. And it's now $50 off! You're getting all the Mac keyboard keys, it attaches magnetically, and it can even be used as a simple tablet stand for easy watching.
MacBook deals
The latest 13-inch MacBook Air M4 is Apple's greatest offering yet, and it's not only because of its speedy performance thanks to the M4 chip or its upgraded 12MP webcam. It's $100 less than its predecessor, and with that extra $100 off, you're getting one of the best laptops on the market at an epic price. Expect 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD in the model, but for more speed and storage, you can get the same discount.
MacBook Air M4 (16GB/512GB): was $1,199 now $1,049
MacBook Air M4 (24GB/512GB): was $1,399 now $1,246
One of the best laptops with an even bigger screen? You got it. The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air boasts a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, providing more screen real estate for work, watching shows, and even some gaming. Better yet, its more powerful configurations are also discounted, and even $163 off for top-tier performance.
MacBook Air M4 (16GB/512GB): was $1,399 now $1,249
MacBook Air M4 (24GB/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,432
If you're a power user, you'll want the might of the MacBook Pro M4 on your side. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and very impressive battery life of over 18 hours. As we noted in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, it's the best laptop for photo and video editing, and much more. This model features a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Not enough power? No problem, as the M4 Pro MacBook Pro also has a steep price cut, and you can save $200! If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer.
Need top-flight performance? That's where the M4 Max comes in — it's perfect for professional workloads, such as high-fidelity animation and 3D rendering, thanks to its 32-core GPU. Additionally, it's ideal for professional studio recording with its 14-core CPU and on-device AI capabilities, thanks to its enhanced Neural Engine.
That extra screen real estate really comes in handy for complex 4K video edit timelines in Final Cut Pro and really zooming in on those details in RAW photo edits. Pair that with M4 Pro power and over $250 in savings, and you're onto a winner with a far longer battery life, too!
It'll cost you a small fortune, but this is the ultimate MacBook Pro you can buy right now. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M4 Max CPU, 36GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
Mac mini deals
Not as cheap as Prime Day, but still well worth the discount. The base model Mac mini M4 is a big step up from its predecessor and likely enough for most people without any expensive upgrades. It comes with Apple’s powerful M4 chip, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also get plenty of ports in a tiny package with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI and Ethernet.
This pro model of the smallest Mac yet takes things up a notch with even more power and extra storage. It comes with Apple’s M4 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Likewise, instead of Thunderbolt 4, this upgraded model comes with faster Thunderbolt 5 ports.
