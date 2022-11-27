Live
100+ best Cyber Monday deals — Apple, OLED TVs, laptops and more
Save on 4K TVs, air fryers, MacBooks, and more
Cyber Monday is technically still a few hours away. However, that's not stopping retailers from offering early Cyber Monday deals right now. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are just a few of the major retailers launching new Cyber Monday sales this Sunday.
We've been tracking major retail events for over a decade now. From Prime Day to Cyber Monday — we know how to spot a great deal from a mediocre sale. We've also reviewed hundreds of TVs, appliances, gaming laptops, phones, and fitness gear to help you find great deals on the items that are worth buying. Whether it's the best budget OLED TV or the best AirPods alternatives, our expert recommendations can help guide you through the entire buying process.
In the next few hours retailers will bombard you with Cyber Monday deals. The Tom's Guide team will be here around the clock helping you find the best deals at the best prices possible.
Best Cyber Monday deals now
- Spin & Win: chance to win up to $20 in Amazon credit @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Peacock Premium: was $4.99 now $0.99 per month (opens in new tab)
- Hulu + Disney Plus: was $16/month now $5/month (opens in new tab)
- Alexa device sale: deals from $14 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 11 Bundle: was $99 now $69 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Blink Outdoor Cam: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Tempur-Pedic pillows: BOGO from $69 @ Tempur-Pedic (opens in new tab)
- Smart TVs: deals from $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- AirPods: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- iLife V3s Pro Robo Vac: was $159 now $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Nectar Duvet: was $149 now $100 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Onn 55" 4K Roku TV: was $379 now $268 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- 10.2" iPad 2021 (64GB/WiFi): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Google Pixel Watch: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $374 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
- Nectar Mattress (queen): was $999 now $669 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 85" 4K TV: was $1,499 now $999 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Cyber Monday TV Deals
- Smart TV sale: deals from $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Insignia F30 50" Fire TV: was $399 now $239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- TCL 65" 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 75" TU690T Series 4K TV: was $849 now $579 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Frame TV: deals from $549 was $599 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
- Amazon 75" Omni 4K Fire TV: was $1,049 now $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sony 48" 4K OLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Hisense U8H 65" 4K TV: was $1,399 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- LG 48" C2 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Cyber Monday Apple Deals
- Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Pro 2022: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch SE 2022: was $279 now $239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- New MacBook Air 13" (M2/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- 24" iMac M1: was $1,699 now $1,549 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- 14" MacBook Pro (M1 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- iPhone 14 Pro: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon (opens in new tab)
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
- HP Chromebook 11a: was $259 now $99 @ HP (opens in new tab)
- Samsung Chromebook 4: was $299 now $129 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Gateway 1080p Laptop: was $169 now $139 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- HP 14" Touch Chromebook: was $299 now $179 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo ThinkPads/IdeaPads: deals from $189 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)
- HP 15" Laptop: was $469 now $249 @ HP (opens in new tab)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: was $429 now $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8: was $1,349 now $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Gigabyte Aorus 17 gaming laptop: was $2,399 now $1,449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Surface Laptops/Tablets: up to $300 off @ Microsoft (opens in new tab)
Cyber Monday Headphone Deals
- Sony WF-C500: was $99 now $58 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Gen): was $129 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Pro (1st gen): was $179 now $159 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Philips Fidelio L3: was $349 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $228 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Cyber Monday Mattress Deals
- Nectar (Editor's Choice): flash sale — 33% off sitewide (opens in new tab)
- Saatva (Exclusive): $400 off $1,000 or more via this link (opens in new tab)
- Awara: up to $499 off mattresses + free $499 sleep bundle (opens in new tab)
- Bear: 35% off sitewide via code "BF35" (opens in new tab)
- Big Fig: save $400 off all mattresses via code "FRIYAY" (opens in new tab)
- Birch: $400 off + 2 free eco pillows (opens in new tab)
- Brooklyn Bedding: 30% off sitewide via code "BFRIDAY30" (opens in new tab)
- Cocoon by Sealy: 35% off Chill mattress + free sleep bundle (opens in new tab)
- DreamCloud: 25% off sitewide + $599 free bed set w/ mattress (opens in new tab)
- Helix: save up to $450 on mattresses + 2 free pillows (opens in new tab)
- Nolah: $700 off mattresses + extra $50 off via "TGNOLAH" (opens in new tab)
- Tempur-Pedic: up to $500 off select mattress sets (opens in new tab)
Cyber Monday Fitness Deals
- Renpho Massage Gun: was $249 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Manduka Pro Lite Yoga Mat (71x24): was $99 now $76 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Lululemon City Adventurer Backpack: was $128 now $79 @ Lululemon (opens in new tab)
- Adidas Ultraboost 22: was $190 now $76 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- BalanceFrom Adjustable Power Cage: was $369 now $199 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- XTerra Fitness TR Folding Treadmill: was $384 now $360 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Echelon Connect Sport-S Indoor Bike: was $799 now $497 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Bowflex Treadmill 10: was $1,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Horizon Fitness: up to $800 off bikes/treadmills (opens in new tab)
- Peloton Row: up to $300 off row packages from $3,220 (opens in new tab)
Shop all early Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon: TVs from $79, robot vacs from $99, and more (opens in new tab)
- AT&T: free iPhone 14 or Galaxy S22 w/ trade-in (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $200 off MacBook Pros, $100 off iPads, more (opens in new tab)
- Casper: bedroom essentials from $32 @ Casper (opens in new tab)
- Dell: $300 off + laptop deals from $299 (opens in new tab)
- DreamCloud: 25% off sitewide + free $599 gift with mattresses (opens in new tab)
- GameStop: up to 50% off video games, gaming rigs, and accessories (opens in new tab)
- Herschel backpacks: 30% off everything (opens in new tab)
- HP: laptops from $199, monitors from $139 (opens in new tab)
- iRobot: deals from $124 (opens in new tab)
- GameStop: up to 50% off select video games (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: up to $500 off laptops, Surface, more (opens in new tab)
- Mixbook: up to 55% off calendars, books, more (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: $200 off + free $499 bedding set w/ any mattress (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: 40% off appliances for Black Friday (opens in new tab)
- Saatva (Exclusive): $400 off mattresses $1,000 or more (opens in new tab)
- Sling TV: 50% off your first month (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: Pixel 7 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro free w/ trade-in + unlimited (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: Chromebooks from $79, 55-inch 4K TV for $188 (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture and decor sale from $10 (opens in new tab)
Top 5 Amazon Cyber Monday deals now
Amazon is one of the first major retailers who's 100% shifted to Cyber Monday sales. It's probably offering thousands upon thousands of deals right now, which is overwhelming even for me. So let's chop some of those deals down and look at the truly best Amazon Cyber Monday deals this morning.
- Alexa devices: Echo Dot, Echo Show, more deals from $14 (opens in new tab)
- Adidas sale: up to 40% off deals from $8 (opens in new tab)
- iLife V3s Pro Robo Vac: was $159 now $99 (opens in new tab) (Editor's Choice)
- Blink Outdoor Cam: was $99 now $59 (opens in new tab) (Editor's Choice)
- 10.2" iPad (64GB/2021): was $329 now $269 (opens in new tab) (Best Value)
Epic MacBook Air Deal
- MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
I'm a Mac fanboy and I can't remember the last time I saw a MacBook Air sell for less than $899. Sure, this is the previous-gen MacBook Air M1, but at $799 it's a crazy value buy. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said this Editor's Choice machine offers MacBook Pro-like power and epic battery life. (It lasted 14 hours and 41 minutes on our battery tests). You get Apple's signature speed, style and portability for just $799.
The Best OLED TV for Less
- LG C2 65" 4K OLED TV: was $2,099 now $1,699 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- LG C2 65" 4K OLED TV: was $2,099 now $1,696 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Happy Sunday, everyone! It's 7am here in NYC and this is deals editor Louis here bringing you Sunday's best Cyber Monday deals. I'm gonna start this blog off with my first major Cyber Monday purchase in years!! I officially pulled the trigger and purchased the LG C2 65-inch OLED TV. All sizes are on sale at both Best Buy and Amazon, but I opted for the 65-inch because, hey, no one's ever said their TV is too big.
So why this TV? Our TV editor / managing editor Nick Pino rated it the best TV of 2022 saying it combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. Also, this TV is replacing my (very) old, but amazing Panasonic ST60 1080p Plasma. I didn't want to compromise on performance at all.
(Heads up, Amazon at times sells the LG C2 OLED via a 3rd party retailer, which is why I linked to both Best Buy and Amazon above. I recommend buying direct from Amazon only).
