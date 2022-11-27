Live

100+ best Cyber Monday deals — Apple, OLED TVs, laptops and more

Save on 4K TVs, air fryers, MacBooks, and more

Cyber Monday live blog
Cyber Monday is technically still a few hours away. However, that's not stopping retailers from offering early Cyber Monday deals right now. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are just a few of the major retailers launching new Cyber Monday sales this Sunday. 

We've been tracking major retail events for over a decade now. From Prime Day to Cyber Monday — we know how to spot a great deal from a mediocre sale. We've also reviewed hundreds of TVs, appliances, gaming laptops, phones, and fitness gear to help you find great deals on the items that are worth buying. Whether it's the best budget OLED TV or the best AirPods alternatives, our expert recommendations can help guide you through the entire buying process. 

In the next few hours retailers will bombard you with Cyber Monday deals. The Tom's Guide team will be here around the clock helping you find the best deals at the best prices possible. 

Cyber Monday TV Deals

Cyber Monday Apple Deals

Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

Cyber Monday Mattress Deals

Cyber Monday Fitness Deals

Shop all early Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Top 5 Amazon Cyber Monday deals now

Amazon is one of the first major retailers who's 100% shifted to Cyber Monday sales. It's probably offering thousands upon thousands of deals right now, which is overwhelming even for me. So let's chop some of those deals down and look at the truly best Amazon Cyber Monday deals this morning. 

Epic MacBook Air Deal

Macbook Air M1 with Cyber Monday badge

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey)

I'm a Mac fanboy and I can't remember the last time I saw a MacBook Air sell for less than $899. Sure, this is the previous-gen MacBook Air M1, but at $799 it's a crazy value buy. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said this Editor's Choice machine offers MacBook Pro-like power and epic battery life. (It lasted 14 hours and 41 minutes on our battery tests). You get Apple's signature speed, style and portability for just $799. 

The Best OLED TV for Less

LG C2 OLED TV

(Image credit: LG)

Happy Sunday, everyone! It's 7am here in NYC and this is deals editor Louis here bringing you Sunday's best Cyber Monday deals. I'm gonna start this blog off with my first major Cyber Monday purchase in years!! I officially pulled the trigger and purchased the LG C2 65-inch OLED TV. All sizes are on sale at both Best Buy and Amazon, but I opted for the 65-inch because, hey, no one's ever said their TV is too big. 

So why this TV? Our TV editor / managing editor Nick Pino rated it the best TV of 2022 saying it combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. Also, this TV is replacing my (very) old, but amazing Panasonic ST60 1080p Plasma. I didn't want to compromise on performance at all. 

(Heads up, Amazon at times sells the LG C2 OLED via a 3rd party retailer, which is why I linked to both Best Buy and Amazon above. I recommend buying direct from Amazon only). 