100+ best Cyber Monday deals — Apple, OLED TVs, laptops and more

Cyber Monday is technically still a few hours away. However, that's not stopping retailers from offering early Cyber Monday deals right now. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are just a few of the major retailers launching new Cyber Monday sales this Sunday.

We've been tracking major retail events for over a decade now. From Prime Day to Cyber Monday — we know how to spot a great deal from a mediocre sale. We've also reviewed hundreds of TVs, appliances, gaming laptops, phones, and fitness gear to help you find great deals on the items that are worth buying. Whether it's the best budget OLED TV or the best AirPods alternatives, our expert recommendations can help guide you through the entire buying process.

In the next few hours retailers will bombard you with Cyber Monday deals. The Tom's Guide team will be here around the clock helping you find the best deals at the best prices possible.

Best Cyber Monday deals now

Cyber Monday TV Deals

(Image credit: LG)

Cyber Monday Apple Deals

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Cyber Monday Laptop Deals

(Image credit: Acer)

Cyber Monday Headphone Deals

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Cyber Monday Mattress Deals

(Image credit: Saatva / Future)

Cyber Monday Fitness Deals

(Image credit: Amazon )