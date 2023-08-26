Labor Day sales to shop now — here are my 15 top picks

September is less than a week away and multiple retailers have launched their official Labor Day sales. That's good news for deal hunters because it means you can find deals on just about anything right now.

I've been covering retail holidays for over 10 years. Historically, Labor Day is a great time for deals on big-screen 4K TVs, kitchen appliances, and vacuums. If you're shopping for a new bed or duvet, Labor Day mattress sales also offer great savings on anything bedroom related.

Late August is also a great time for deals on laptops and tablets. Retailers are winding down their back to school sales and now is the time to strike on those last-minute deals. Below I've rounded up the best early Labor Day preview sales I've seen. Deals run the gamut from discounts on our favorite mattress to price cuts on top-rated OLED TVs.

15 best Labor Day preview sales

Apple

MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This is the lowest price ever for the MacBook Air M1.

Price check: $849 @ B&H Photo | $749 @ Best Buy

OLED TVs

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $649 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. This is $80 shy of its all-time Black Friday price low and one of the least-expensive OLED TVs of all time.

LG 55" B3 OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,396 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG B3 is a mid-tier OLED TV featuring over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for rich contrast and vibrant colors. For gamers, this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate, Game Optimizer features, and HDMI 2.1 support. Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos support is also included.

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,496 @ Amazon

Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.

Price check: $1,496 @ Walmart | $1,499 @ Best Buy

Sony 65" Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV: was $1,899 now $1,498 @ Amazon

The Sony Bravia XR A80L uses three different technologies that give it a slight edge in the OLED arms race: Sony's Cognitive Processor XR (for better matching colors and contrasts), XR Triluminos Pro (for nailing the richness of HDR), and XR Clear Image (for reducing noise). In our Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED TV review, we called it a marvel that delivers solid picture quality, sound quality, and usability. It supports HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, 120Hz refresh rate, and it has four HDMI ports (two are HDMI 2.1).

Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy

Smartphones

5G smartphone sale: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

For a limited time, Verizon is offering various 5G phones for free when you open a new line or with eligible 5G data plans. (No trade-in is required). Eligible phones include the iPhone 14, Galaxy S23, and Pixel 7.

Smartphone sale: phones from $0/month @ AT&T

New and existing customers can upgrade to a new smartphone for as little as $0/month at AT&T. These deals are online only and most of them require a trade-in. Otherwise, it's an epic sale with flagship phones such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max (from $2), Galaxy Z Flip 5 (from $0), and the iPhone 14 Pro (from $0).

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $444 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $50 off all Pixel 7a purchases. (You'll need to activate your phone during checkout to get this deal). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Tensor G2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera lens, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 7a review, we said Google's new phone offers the most premium features out of any budget phone for your money.

Price check: $444 @ Amazon

Bedroom

Nectar Premier Hybrid: was $1,349 now $899 @ Nectar

Editor recommended! I've been sleeping on this mattress since April and absolutely love it. Nectar's 2023 mid-tier hybrid bed uses both memory foam and 8-inch innerspring coils to offer maximum comfort and support for most types of sleepers. In my Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review, I said it offers the cradling sensation of a memory foam mattresses, but packs enough layers that your body won't sink into the mattress, even if you weigh 240 pounds like I do. Nectar includes free shipping, returns, and a 365-night trial as well as a lifetime warranty. After discount, the twin costs $899 (was $1,349), whereas the queen costs $1,199 (was $1,799).

Sleep Number Pillows: BOGO 50% off all pillows @ Sleep Number

Buy one pillow at Sleep Number and you'll get 50% off another pillow. The sale includes the company's True Temp, Plush Comfort, ComfortFit, and more. I've been using the True Temp Contour Pillow ($129) throughout the summer and love the extra support it provides my neck and head. Additionally, you can create your own type of pillow on the Sleep Number website. This deal is part of Sleep Number's larger Labor Day sale.

Luna Adult Weighted Blanket: was $109 now $52 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The Luna Adult Weighted Blanket is on sale at its lowest price ever. Its hypoallergenic construction, breathable cover and medical-grade glass bead filling for even weight distribution were all reasons why we voted this one of the best weighted blankets. It's on sale for $54, but there's an on-page digital coupon to save an extra 5% during checkout for a final price of $52.