31 best Memorial Day sales to shop this weekend — up to 50% off Home Depot, Hoka, Skechers and more

It's the week before Memorial Day and if you're not already looking for deals, you're missing out.

Practically every major retailer has kicked off its official Memorial Day sales and now is the perfect opportunity to make that big-ticket purchase you've been second guessing.

I've been covering Memorial Day sales for over a decade and it's hands-down one of the biggest shopping events of the year. It's even more important this year as retailers and manufacturers are increasing prices to cover for inflation.

One of my favorite sitewide sales right now comes from Amazon. Right now Amazon is taking up to 50% off major brands like Blink, Traeger, Adidas, and Garmin. I like this sale because it includes everything from BBQ grills that start from $18 to Garmin smartwatches from $199.

Memorial Day is also one of the best times of the year to upgrade your mattress. For example, right now Nectar has mattresses on sale from $349. The sale includes the amazing Nectar Premier Hybrid from $799. I've been sleeping on this bed for over two years now and it's hands-down the best bed I've owned.

Below I've rounded up the best early Memorial Day sales you can get right now. For a full guide to all the early deals, check out our Memorial Day sales roundup.

Top 5 deals

Outdoor grills: deals from $19 @ Walmart

Memorial Day wouldn't be the same without a backyard barbecue and right now Walmart has outdoor grills and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes gas, charcoal, and flat top grills from the likes of Weber, Char-Broil, Pit Boss, and more.

Lululemon "We Made Too Much": top picks from $9 @ Lululemon

Lululemon has restocked its "We Made Too Much" section with new running shorts, leggings, tank tops and more. Sizing and color options are sometimes limited, but we don’t often see the Align leggings that made Lululemon famous for less than $40 (unless it’s Black Friday), which is why this restock is worth a shout.

Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes with prices as low as $19. (Croc accessories are also on sale from $4). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Price check: from $24 @ Walmart

Office chair sale: 50% off @ X-Chair

X-Chair makes some of the best office chairs we've tested. Right now X-Chair is taking up to 50% off its ergonomic chairs and accessories. As part of the sale, you can get the Editor's Choice X3 ATR Chair for $903, which we named our favorite premium chair for anyone who has to sit for long hours.

Nike sale: up to 50% off @ Nike

From basic t-shirts to quick-drying running shorts, Nike is taking up to 50% off sitewide during its early Memorial Day sale. The sale includes apparel, sneakers, backpacks, and accessories for men/women. After discount, prices start as low was $8 with select items getting an additional discount at checkout.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon

Memorial Day is an excellent time to shop for a new TV and Amazon has one of the lowest starting prices with smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Note: Best Buy and Walmart are running similar sales.

Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart

TCL 65" Q65 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $388 at Amazon The TCL Q6 is a fantastic TV for the price, equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for the range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does still have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $997 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Mattresses and Pillows

Purple DreamLayer Pillow: was $199 now $179 at Purple Released in 2024, the Purple DreamLayer Pillow uses Purple's proprietary GelFlex Grid with MicroAir Foam to create a pillow that contours to your head/neck, but dissipates heat to keep you cool at night. It includes two removable booster layers so you can customize your pillow to be low, medium, or tall. Sure, it's a minor discount, but I love this pillow and recommend it anytime it's on sale.

Dreamcloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,014 now $399 at DreamCloud The current price of $649 for a DreamCloud Hybrid queen isn't quite the mega savings we saw last month (a record low of $599), but it's still better than the usual deal and excellent value for a top-rated mattress. Our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review team loved the support of this budget-friendly bed, while the quilted top adds a touch of luxury. Side sleepers may find it needs to be broken in but we think it's worth the wait. And to finish things off, it comes with a full year's trial and forever warranty.

Casper Hybrid Snow Mattress: was $1,895 now $1,325 at Casper The temperatures are ticking up and if you tend to wake up sweating, you might want to invest in a cooling mattress. The Casper Hybrid Snow uses Casper's Snow technology to disperse excess heat so you can sleep soundly even in a heatwave. With 30% off a queen is only $1,745 (was $2,495) matching the best price drop we've seen this year from Casper. A 100-night trial and 10-year warranty are included.

Apparel

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. It's one of the biggest Adidas sales we've seen at Amazon this year.

Carhartt sale: deals from $11 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $11. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, and more.

REI sale: up to 50% off @ REI

This Memorial Day REI is taking up to 50% off select brands including The North Face, Hoka, Patagonia, and more. The sale includes past-season and current-season items.

Laptops/Desktops

Free headset! Asus Vivobook S 14 OLED Copilot+ PC: was $769 now $689 at Walmart In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you’ll find a drop dead gorgeous OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 2 series chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For all your workloads on the go, this is an impressive system. Plus, you get a free wireless headset.

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Dell One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed just got a massive discount during Dell's sale. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.

Appliances

Appliance sale: deals from $8 @ Walmart

As part of its Memorial Day sale, Walmart is slashing the price on numerous small kitchen appliances from brands like Chefman, Frigidaire, Nutribullet, and more. After discount, prices start as low as $8. It's hands-down the biggest appliance sale I've seen from Walmart in quite some time.

Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart

Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices or $19 for Ninja appliances.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This Keurig pod coffee machine is super easy to use and features a fast one-minute brew time. Simply insert a pod to make either a 6, 8, 10 or 12 oz cup of Joe. Opt for a strong brew for an intense flavor. You can also remove the drip tray to accommodate a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall, for coffee on the go. The large reserve holds 52oz of water. In our Keurig K-Select review, we said it's a solid gateway into the Keurig world.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH: was $229 now $206 at Amazon In our Airmega AP-1512HH review, we said that the air purifier is small and compact in stature, but powerful. Its eco-friendly setting also helps keep energy costs low, earning it the most energy-efficient of the bunch. Better yet, it provides a decent clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 247.5/232.3/241.3. It also offers an ionizer mode, which will disperse negative ions to improve the quality of the air it filters. Other perks include its three-year warranty, but it is important to note this is on the heavier side (12.3 pounds).

Blueair Air Purifier 311i Max: was $229 now $189 at Amazon This Blueair Air Purifier is ideal to handle rooms with a coverage of up to 1,858 sq ft. It includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% of airborne particles. I've been using this model for months and also like that it's very quiet and includes an accompanying app, so you can control your settings or check on your filter status from your phone. What’s more, with its modern design, it'll suit the decor in any room.