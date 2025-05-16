31 best Memorial Day sales to shop this weekend — up to 50% off Home Depot, Hoka, Skechers and more
The big savings start now
It's the week before Memorial Day and if you're not already looking for deals, you're missing out.
Practically every major retailer has kicked off its official Memorial Day sales and now is the perfect opportunity to make that big-ticket purchase you've been second guessing.
I've been covering Memorial Day sales for over a decade and it's hands-down one of the biggest shopping events of the year. It's even more important this year as retailers and manufacturers are increasing prices to cover for inflation.
One of my favorite sitewide sales right now comes from Amazon. Right now Amazon is taking up to 50% off major brands like Blink, Traeger, Adidas, and Garmin. I like this sale because it includes everything from BBQ grills that start from $18 to Garmin smartwatches from $199.
Memorial Day is also one of the best times of the year to upgrade your mattress. For example, right now Nectar has mattresses on sale from $349. The sale includes the amazing Nectar Premier Hybrid from $799. I've been sleeping on this bed for over two years now and it's hands-down the best bed I've owned.
Below I've rounded up the best early Memorial Day sales you can get right now. For a full guide to all the early deals, check out our Memorial Day sales roundup.
Quick Links
- Small appliances: from $8 @ Walmart
- We Made Too Much: top picks from $9 @ Lululemon
- Carhartt apparel: deals from $11 @ Amazon
- Shark/Ninja sale: deals from $19 @ Walmart
- Mattresses: 50% off all beds @ Nectar
- MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $849 @ Amazon
- X3 ATR Office Chair: was $1,208 now $903 @ X-Chair
- Spring apparel clearance: up to 70% off @ REI
- Panasonic 65" 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $997 @ Amazon
- XPS 13: was $1,199 now $999 @ Dell
Top 5 deals
Outdoor grills: deals from $19 @ Walmart
Memorial Day wouldn't be the same without a backyard barbecue and right now Walmart has outdoor grills and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes gas, charcoal, and flat top grills from the likes of Weber, Char-Broil, Pit Boss, and more.
Lululemon "We Made Too Much": top picks from $9 @ Lululemon
Lululemon has restocked its "We Made Too Much" section with new running shorts, leggings, tank tops and more. Sizing and color options are sometimes limited, but we don’t often see the Align leggings that made Lululemon famous for less than $40 (unless it’s Black Friday), which is why this restock is worth a shout.
Crocs sale: deals from $19 @ Amazon
From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes with prices as low as $19. (Croc accessories are also on sale from $4). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.
Price check: from $24 @ Walmart
Office chair sale: 50% off @ X-Chair
X-Chair makes some of the best office chairs we've tested. Right now X-Chair is taking up to 50% off its ergonomic chairs and accessories. As part of the sale, you can get the Editor's Choice X3 ATR Chair for $903, which we named our favorite premium chair for anyone who has to sit for long hours.
Nike sale: up to 50% off @ Nike
From basic t-shirts to quick-drying running shorts, Nike is taking up to 50% off sitewide during its early Memorial Day sale. The sale includes apparel, sneakers, backpacks, and accessories for men/women. After discount, prices start as low was $8 with select items getting an additional discount at checkout.
TVs
TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
Memorial Day is an excellent time to shop for a new TV and Amazon has one of the lowest starting prices with smart TVs on sale for as low as $69. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Amazon. Note: Best Buy and Walmart are running similar sales.
Price check: from $69 @ Best Buy | from $88 @ Walmart
The TCL Q6 is a fantastic TV for the price, equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate in tandem with support for the range of HDR standards. While you might be missing out on the screen tearing technologies, like G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, it does still have support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster, and Game Optimizer Mode. In our LG B4 OLED review, we called the Editor's Choice TV the value OLED TV of the year. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
LG C4 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $996 @ Amazon
The LG C4 OLED is powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright. Just note that the newer LG C5 OLED TV is now available.
48" for $1,096
55" for $1,196
65" for $1,496
77" for $1,996
83" for $3,196
Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.
Mattresses and Pillows
Released in 2024, the Purple DreamLayer Pillow uses Purple's proprietary GelFlex Grid with MicroAir Foam to create a pillow that contours to your head/neck, but dissipates heat to keep you cool at night. It includes two removable booster layers so you can customize your pillow to be low, medium, or tall. Sure, it's a minor discount, but I love this pillow and recommend it anytime it's on sale.
The Nectar Classic is the best memory foam mattress we've tested. In our Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress review we described it as "hitting the mark in terms of price, performance, comfort and design" with a feel that's ideal for side sleepers. An evergreen Nectar mattress sale offers excellent value, with a queen just $649 (was $1,598.) Plus, you get a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty.
The current price of $649 for a DreamCloud Hybrid queen isn't quite the mega savings we saw last month (a record low of $599), but it's still better than the usual deal and excellent value for a top-rated mattress. Our DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress review team loved the support of this budget-friendly bed, while the quilted top adds a touch of luxury. Side sleepers may find it needs to be broken in but we think it's worth the wait. And to finish things off, it comes with a full year's trial and forever warranty.
Saatva's flagship hybrid was awarded five-stars from our Saatva Classic Mattress review team, with the support and luxury finish earning particular praise. And with three feels and two heights to choose from, it suits most sleep styles. Follow our semi-exclusive links to save $400 on all sizes of the Classic, reducing a queen from $2,099 to $1,699. That's only $10 more than the cheapest price we've seen this year and we think it's the biggest discount you'll get. A 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free white glove delivery sweeten the deal.
The temperatures are ticking up and if you tend to wake up sweating, you might want to invest in a cooling mattress. The Casper Hybrid Snow uses Casper's Snow technology to disperse excess heat so you can sleep soundly even in a heatwave. With 30% off a queen is only $1,745 (was $2,495) matching the best price drop we've seen this year from Casper. A 100-night trial and 10-year warranty are included.
Apparel
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. It's one of the biggest Adidas sales we've seen at Amazon this year.
Carhartt sale: deals from $11 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $11. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, and more.
REI sale: up to 50% off @ REI
This Memorial Day REI is taking up to 50% off select brands including The North Face, Hoka, Patagonia, and more. The sale includes past-season and current-season items.
We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. However, we noted in our Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that is engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport.
2025 might be the year you're planning on hitting the trails and the Challenger 7s are a serious choice for mixing up your terrain. There's protective cushioning for when you want to go faster and a reimagined outsole design means you can use them as all-terrain running sneakers. You'll need to act fast though, as this pair is selling out fast in most sizes. Several colors in the women's version are also on sale now.
Laptops/Desktops
In this impressively thin, light and premium-feeling notebook, you’ll find a drop dead gorgeous OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 5 2 series chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For all your workloads on the go, this is an impressive system. Plus, you get a free wireless headset.
If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life, and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 16 AI stands triumphant. This configuration packs a 16-inch 3K touchscreen OLED display, Core Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.
Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.
One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed just got a massive discount during Dell's sale. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core Ultra 9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.
Appliances
Appliance sale: deals from $8 @ Walmart
As part of its Memorial Day sale, Walmart is slashing the price on numerous small kitchen appliances from brands like Chefman, Frigidaire, Nutribullet, and more. After discount, prices start as low as $8. It's hands-down the biggest appliance sale I've seen from Walmart in quite some time.
Shark and Ninja appliances: up to 40% off @ Walmart
Walmart is offering up to 40% off select Shark and Ninja appliances. The sale includes air fryers, robot vacs, blow dryers, blenders and more. Prices start as low as $49 for Shark devices or $19 for Ninja appliances.
This Keurig pod coffee machine is super easy to use and features a fast one-minute brew time. Simply insert a pod to make either a 6, 8, 10 or 12 oz cup of Joe. Opt for a strong brew for an intense flavor. You can also remove the drip tray to accommodate a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall, for coffee on the go. The large reserve holds 52oz of water. In our Keurig K-Select review, we said it's a solid gateway into the Keurig world.
In our Airmega AP-1512HH review, we said that the air purifier is small and compact in stature, but powerful. Its eco-friendly setting also helps keep energy costs low, earning it the most energy-efficient of the bunch. Better yet, it provides a decent clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 247.5/232.3/241.3. It also offers an ionizer mode, which will disperse negative ions to improve the quality of the air it filters. Other perks include its three-year warranty, but it is important to note this is on the heavier side (12.3 pounds).
This Blueair Air Purifier is ideal to handle rooms with a coverage of up to 1,858 sq ft. It includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% of airborne particles. I've been using this model for months and also like that it's very quiet and includes an accompanying app, so you can control your settings or check on your filter status from your phone. What’s more, with its modern design, it'll suit the decor in any room.
Kitchenware sale: up to 30% off @ Home Depot
Add to your cookware collection with amazing deals from Home Depot. Whether you're looking to upgrade your pots and pans or you need some new utensils, Home Depot has everything you need with massive savings up to 30%.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.