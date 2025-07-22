15 dorm room essentials under $50 — shop back to school deals from Target, Home Depot and more

Moving into a dorm room is an exciting time — but it can also be a bit stressful. Aside from adding your own personal style to your space, there's tons of other essentials you'll want for a successful school year ahead. But don't stress — we've done the heavy lifting for you!

Whether you're a freshman who is starting from scratch or a senior who just needs a few new items, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of dorm room must-haves under $50 that will help you feel right at home.

Check out these 15 affordable dorm room deals I'd recommend for any college student. For more back to school savings, check out Walmart's summer sale or my favorite back to school apparel picks for students.

Dorm Room Essentials Under $50

Home Depot back to campus sale: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot

From bedding and mattresses to furniture and area rugs, Home Depot is hosting a huge back to school sale with everything you need to set up your dorm room. You don't want to miss these savings up to 30% off.

Back to school savings: deals from $1 @ Target

Why wait until August if you can snag unbeatable back to school deals now? If you're heading off to college, Target has all the school supplies you need for a successful school year ahead.

College savings sale: up to 50% off @ Walmart

From dorm room bedding and decor to late night study must-haves , Walmart has everything you need to get prepare you for college.

CLSEVXY Vanity Mirror : was $12 now $9 at Amazon This compact vanity mirror is perfect for dorm desks or bathroom counters. It features 1x and 15x magnification, a 360° swivel, and a clear acrylic frame that blends into any space.

Minetom USB Fairy String Lights: was $13 now $11 at Amazon Would it truly be a dorm room without some string lights? Give your room a little cozy atmosphere with these twinkle lights that come with a remote and power adapter. You'll easily be able to turn the lights on and off and there are even different lighting effects to choose from. They are easy to hang and you can also shape them how you'd like thanks to the wire's flexible design.

LEPOWER Metal Desk Lamp: was $32 now $17 at Amazon A sturdy, stylish pick for dorm desks, this metal lamp features a flexible gooseneck for perfect lighting angles and an easy-access switch on the base. It’s eye-caring, lightweight, and compact, ideal for late-night study sessions without disturbing your roommate.

Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket: was $35 now $18 at Amazon If you’re after extra storage for your dorm room essentials, this rope basket is a great buy. Designed from a soft, woven cotton, it comes with handles for sturdy access. It also looks attractive in a neutral white and brown color, and will blend in nicely with your decor.

shuang qing Rotating Makeup Organizer: was $25 now $17 at Amazon This is perfect to help organize my cosmetic products. The Lazy Susan organizer has two compartments and rotates 360 degrees so you can easily reach what you need without knocking anything over. I also put it together myself in seconds, which means assembling is super simple. Plus, it's functional and pretty.

Cosori Electric Kettle: was $27 now $25 at Amazon Every college kid knows that you're probably going to need to boil water for your late-night, instant ramen. That's why this electric kettle is a total necessity for your dorm room. This high-quality kettle made by Cosori features a blue LED indicator light to let you know when your water is ready. It also boils your water in 3-7 minutes — so you can also make your morning coffee, tea and oatmeal in no time.

Bissell Featherweight Stick: was $33 now $29 at Amazon Powerful, convenient and easy to store, this Bissell Featherweight Stick vacuum is the optimal choice for a dorm room. Not only is it extremely affordable, it also has great suction on hard floors, carpets and area rugs — so if you're unsure what kind of floors to expect in your dorm, this vacuum will get the job done regardless. The versatile cleaning machine also converts into a handheld vacuum and includes a crevice tool to reach difficult spaces.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: was $79 now $38 at Amazon This pillow duo is a great pick when it comes to affordable pillows. Filled with a soft down alternative, the pillows provide great value and comfort, and suit back, front, and side sleepers. They also come in different sizes, but be aware that you can't buy the pillows individually.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $39 at Amazon The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Lisen 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Save yourself space, pesky wires, and an extra power adapter with the Lisen 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station. This compact wireless charger can simultaneously charge an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, while also folding to fit easily in a backpack or pocket.