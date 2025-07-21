Huge Patagonia summer sale is live from $26 — here’s 19 outdoor apparel deals I'd shop now
Save up to 50% on premium outdoor gear this summer
Ready for some outdoor adventures this summer? Patagonia is the ultimate brand to shop if you have hikes, camping trips or excursions topping your agendas. And right now, the retailer is offering up to 50% off its high-quality outdoor gear.
If you’re in need of a wardrobe upgrade that will have you ready for the great outdoors, Patagonia can be your one-stop shop for this season and beyond. From t-shirts and shorts to hiking pants and rain jackets, we're seeing must-shop deals starting at $26.
I've also sprinkled in some unbeatable Patagonia deals courtesy of REI. Keep scrolling to check out my top picks from the sale!
Quick Links
- Shop all Patagonia deals
- Patagonia Logo LoPro Trucker Hat (Unisex): was $39 now $26
- Patagonia Fieldsmith Hip Pack 5L (Unisex): was $59 now $40
- Patagonia Endless Run Shorts (Women's): was $79 now $59
- Patagonia Slim All Seasons Hemp Pants (Women's): was $89 now $61
- Patagonia Malihini Pataloha Shirt (Men's): was $99 now $68
- Patagonia Fleetwith Jumpsuit (Women's): was $139 now $68
- Patagonia Re-Tool Hybrid Pullover (Women's): was $269 now $187
- Patagonia Natural Blend Retro Cardigan (Unisex): was $349 now $243
- Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket (Men's): was $399 now $278
Best Patagonia Deals
If you want to wear the Patagonia logo proudly, this is the hat for you. This close-fitting, low-crown trucker hat has an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester mesh back and an adjustable snap closure.
It's like Patagonia knows the exact features you want from a hip pack and they've put it into this one. Stuffable into its own pocket when you want to store it away, it features an adjustable strap and double pockets for bigger and smaller valuables. If you're after a waist fit or slung over the body, this will do both — all while sporting a trendy colorway.
This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's been discounted so deeply. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. It's only on sale in gray, but it's still available in every size except XS and XXL. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet.
This versatile technical top was designed for use on the bike trail. It’s quick drying, has stretch for mobility and even has odor control for long-lasting freshness. It's a classic look that'll go with a whole range of outfits and will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter where your next outdoor adventure takes you.
The Patagonia Endless Run Shorts are made of quick-drying fabric that not only keep you dry, but also allow for stretch and movement. There's also a side pocket and a back pocket to carry your snacks and phone.
It’s all in the name. These all-season hemp pants are built with a flexible 9.6-oz 55% industrial hemp/27% recycled polyester/18% organic cotton blend, and they’re pretty perfect for just about any time of year. There’s a carpenter pocket on the side to keep tools and tech secure, and an extra layer of fabric from shin to thigh for extra durability.
Bring some beachy style to the summer gathering with this festive Hawaiian shirt. It's made made from soft 100% organic cotton plain weave that offers lightweight comfort in warmer weather. It's also perfect to throw in your suitcase for summer vacations.
I love a good jumpsuit! There's nothing easier than throwing on one stylish piece and heading out the door. It's stretchy, quick-drying and wrinkle-resistant. It doesn't get much better than that!
The Patagonia Pack Out Tights are ideal for running errands, lounging around the house, working out, and everything in between. They feature a sturdy yet flexible double-knit mossed jersey fabric that's great for high-stepping. The wide waistband also lies flat under a pack or a dress.
This is a lightweight, breathable and quick-drying technical fleece that's great for high-exertion activities in colder conditions. Its vivid apricot color is also super eye-catching.
A more streamlined take on the beloved Houdini jacket, the pullover variant skips the hood — making it a better option for joggers and cyclists — and features a half zipper rather than the whole enchilada. Like its sibling, the Houdini Stash 1/2-Zip Pullover is treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) coating to keep you dry.
For a warm fleece pullover option, look no further than the super-plush Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial. Featuring a large communal front pocket with zippered access for either hand, plus a zippered chest pocket, this versatile and cozy garment is an impressive 51% off and sure to become your new cold-weather staple.
Not only is this backpack an iconic "black hole" pack, it's also a hiking/commute bag. It has a laptop sleeve and a chest strap for those days when you have to be at the office until 5 but have a hike planned at 6.
When the sun goes down, the Lost Canyon Vest is there to answer the call for creature comforts. This beautifully breathable shell is made from 2-ounce 100% polyester (70% recycled) taffeta with four-way stretch and a durable water repellent (DWR) finish, insulated with lightweight 80-g Thermogreen 100% recycled polyester. In short, it’s a great daily-wear layer that’s also great for the environment.
Want something that's nearly as packable as the Houdini but with greater weather resistance and warming prowess? The Patagonia Wind Field Jacket is the ticket. Designed for folks training in cool climates, it features a stretchy, moisture-resistant outer layer with soft, breathable fabric under the arms for ventilation.
I know July is a weird time to be buying a jacket, but winter's going to come whether we like it or not. The Nano Puff jacket is insulated with synthetic materials, which means even people who stay away from down can make use of this. Right now, the discount includes every color (black, white, orange, green, dark blue, light blue) and most sizes, but hurry! I'm not sure how long stock will last at this price.
This women's hybrid fleece and insulated pullover from Patagonia is bound to keep you warm on chilly days and evenings. The fleece top provides wicking warmth, whereas the insulated Nano Puff-inspired lower offers extra weather resistance with water-repellent fabric and heat-retaining PrimaLoft insulation. (P.S. You can get the men's version for $229).
Here's one of Patagonia's gender-inclusive styles. This cardigan is a remake of one of the brand's most iconic pieces to celebrate Patagonia's 50th anniversary. So, for just $243 you're getting vintage Patagonia at a fraction of the usual retail price.
Save 30% on the Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket, which features a two-layer H2No Performance Standard shell and Thermogreen insulation for waterproof breathability, and a taffeta liner for easy layering. The two-way adjustable hood is helmet compatible, and the low-profile powder skirt connects to any Patagonia snow pants. Note: the women’s version of this jacket is on sale for $243.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.