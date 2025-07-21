Huge Patagonia summer sale is live from $26 — here’s 19 outdoor apparel deals I'd shop now

Ready for some outdoor adventures this summer? Patagonia is the ultimate brand to shop if you have hikes, camping trips or excursions topping your agendas. And right now, the retailer is offering up to 50% off its high-quality outdoor gear.

If you’re in need of a wardrobe upgrade that will have you ready for the great outdoors, Patagonia can be your one-stop shop for this season and beyond. From t-shirts and shorts to hiking pants and rain jackets, we're seeing must-shop deals starting at $26.

I've also sprinkled in some unbeatable Patagonia deals courtesy of REI. Keep scrolling to check out my top picks from the sale!

Best Patagonia Deals

Patagonia Fieldsmith Hip Pack 5L (Unisex): was $59 now $40 at Patagonia It's like Patagonia knows the exact features you want from a hip pack and they've put it into this one. Stuffable into its own pocket when you want to store it away, it features an adjustable strap and double pockets for bigger and smaller valuables. If you're after a waist fit or slung over the body, this will do both — all while sporting a trendy colorway.

Patagonia P-6 Logo Uprisal Hoody (Unisex): was $89 now $43 at REI This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's been discounted so deeply. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. It's only on sale in gray, but it's still available in every size except XS and XXL. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet.

Patagonia Capilene Cool Trail Bike Henley (Men's): was $65 now $44 at Patagonia This versatile technical top was designed for use on the bike trail. It’s quick drying, has stretch for mobility and even has odor control for long-lasting freshness. It's a classic look that'll go with a whole range of outfits and will keep you stylish and comfortable no matter where your next outdoor adventure takes you.

Patagonia Endless Run Shorts (Women's): was $79 now $59 at REI The Patagonia Endless Run Shorts are made of quick-drying fabric that not only keep you dry, but also allow for stretch and movement. There's also a side pocket and a back pocket to carry your snacks and phone.

Patagonia Slim All Seasons Hemp Pants (Women's): was $89 now $61 at Patagonia It’s all in the name. These all-season hemp pants are built with a flexible 9.6-oz 55% industrial hemp/27% recycled polyester/18% organic cotton blend, and they’re pretty perfect for just about any time of year. There’s a carpenter pocket on the side to keep tools and tech secure, and an extra layer of fabric from shin to thigh for extra durability.

Patagonia Malihini Pataloha Shirt (Men's): was $99 now $68 at Patagonia Bring some beachy style to the summer gathering with this festive Hawaiian shirt. It's made made from soft 100% organic cotton plain weave that offers lightweight comfort in warmer weather. It's also perfect to throw in your suitcase for summer vacations.

Patagonia Pack Out Tights (Women's): was $119 now $71 at REI The Patagonia Pack Out Tights are ideal for running errands, lounging around the house, working out, and everything in between. They feature a sturdy yet flexible double-knit mossed jersey fabric that's great for high-stepping. The wide waistband also lies flat under a pack or a dress.

Patagonia Houdini Stash 1/2-Zip Pullover (Men's): was $139 now $96 at Patagonia A more streamlined take on the beloved Houdini jacket, the pullover variant skips the hood — making it a better option for joggers and cyclists — and features a half zipper rather than the whole enchilada. Like its sibling, the Houdini Stash 1/2-Zip Pullover is treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) coating to keep you dry.

Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial Pullover (Women's): was $149 now $103 at Patagonia For a warm fleece pullover option, look no further than the super-plush Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Marsupial. Featuring a large communal front pocket with zippered access for either hand, plus a zippered chest pocket, this versatile and cozy garment is an impressive 51% off and sure to become your new cold-weather staple.

Patagonia Black Hole Pack 25L: was $149 now $111 at REI Not only is this backpack an iconic "black hole" pack, it's also a hiking/commute bag. It has a laptop sleeve and a chest strap for those days when you have to be at the office until 5 but have a hike planned at 6.

Patagonia Lost Canyon Vest (Women's): was $189 now $131 at Patagonia When the sun goes down, the Lost Canyon Vest is there to answer the call for creature comforts. This beautifully breathable shell is made from 2-ounce 100% polyester (70% recycled) taffeta with four-way stretch and a durable water repellent (DWR) finish, insulated with lightweight 80-g Thermogreen 100% recycled polyester. In short, it’s a great daily-wear layer that’s also great for the environment.

Patagonia Wind Field Jacket (Women's): was $199 now $138 at Patagonia Want something that's nearly as packable as the Houdini but with greater weather resistance and warming prowess? The Patagonia Wind Field Jacket is the ticket. Designed for folks training in cool climates, it features a stretchy, moisture-resistant outer layer with soft, breathable fabric under the arms for ventilation.