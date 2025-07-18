Enormous Lego weekend sale live from $7 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d shop now on Marvel, Star Wars, Botanicals and more
I found the best Lego sets to add to your collection this weekend
The weekend is here! If it’s time to treat yourself to some new Lego, you’re in luck, as a bunch of great sets are on sale over at Amazon.
Right now, Amazon has Lego sets on sale from $7. To brighten up your living room, you can currently grab the Lego Cherry Blossom set on sale for $7 at Amazon. It can be cherry blossom season all year round with this set!
Plus, the impressive Lego Marvel Iron Man’s Laboratory Hall of Armor is on sale for $43 at Amazon. This deal takes 20% off, and gets you a very nice representation of Iron Man’s lab with two Iron Man suit minifigs in tow.
Best Lego deals
You can enjoy cherry blossom season all year round with this Lego set. This easy build comes with two branches covered in blooms, and makes for a super pretty display in a vase.
These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!
This whimsical Lego set would make a great gift for a loved one. It comes with two cute hedgehogs, a heart-shaped base, benches, and a large mushroom to provide the animals with some shade. You also receive accessories, including a picnic basket and cups.
Was regular Superman not mech enough for you? Well, this Lego set gives the hero an upgrade. You get minifigures of Superman and Lex Luthor, as well as a 4.5-inch tall poseable mech for Superman to pilot.
With this beginner-friendly 282-piece StarFighter set, young padawans can relive "Attack of the Clones" scenes. It comes with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Taun We minifigures, plus an R4-P17 LEGO astromech droid figure.
This deal gets you a set of six mini F1 race cars, complete with logos and turning wheels. Just note that they're sold in a blind box format, so you may get repeats.
If you have kiddos who love animals, then these buildable buddies are just the thing for them. You can build a cat on a stand, a dog with a bowl and bone, a hamster with an apple, a rabbit with a carrot and a bird on a perch.
This super-cute Lego set is a must-have for Animal Crossing fans. It comes with the resident services building, a small tea set, as well as the legendary guitarist K.K. Slider and his van. You also get minifigures of Isabelle and Audie.
A classic Lego cottage... or is it? This 3-in-1 set can transform into a canal house and a lake house, too. It also comes with a family of minifigures and accessories like plants, furniture and even a boat.
Rather than a diverse bouquet, this Lego Icons Orchid represents a blossoming orchid plant. It's filled with realistic details, including two budding orchid flowers to join the six fully blossomed ones. This is a beautiful display piece and an excellent gift.
Recreate Iron Man's lab with this Lego Hall of Armor set. You get a trio of Iron Man suit minifigures — MK1, MK43 and MK6 Iron Man — as well as Pepper Pots and Aldrich Killian. There are also display cases to show off the suits.
This Lego Icons Flower Bouquet features 15 unique stems with several different flower varieties. You could separate them, or leave them bunched up in a beautiful bouquet that doubles as home decor.
This is the way. The Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet plays an iconic role in the Disney Plus series, and now you can build a 584-piece replica at home. Get it while it's on sale now during Star Wars Day festivities.
Nothing feels better than adding a new spaceship to your Lego Star Wars collection! This Rebel U-Wing Starfighter comes with 594 pieces and makes for an impressive display piece. It comes with four minifigures, including Cassian Andor.
This Lego set has seen a nice 29% discount, bringing its price under $100. That means it's now a must-have for Lion King fans! The head moves for some fun posing opportunities, and this set is billed as a challenging but relaxing build for grown-up Lego fans.
