Huge audio sale at Best Buy — 5 deals I'd get from $124
Save on JBL, Shokz and more
The Best Buy Back to School sale continues this week offering deals on all things college related. This week's sale has a particularly large number of deals on headphones and Bluetooth speakers.
For example, right now you can get the JBL Xtreme 4 Portable Speaker for just $249 at Best Buy. That's $130 off and the lowest price I've seen for this Editor's Choice speaker. Below I've rounded up five of the best audio deals you can get right now at Best Buy. For more savings, see our Best Buy coupon codes and our guide to the best back to school laptop sales.
Quick Links
- shop all audio deals at Best Buy
- Shokz OpenRun Pro: was $159 now $124
- Beats Pill: was $149 now $129
- JBL SoundGear Sense Hybrid: was $199 now $139
- Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $149
- JBL Xtreme 4 Portable Speaker: was $379 now $249
My favorite deals
Yes, there's a newer model of these headphones, but we called the original OpenRun Pro the ultimate bone conduction headphones for athletes thanks to their competitive sound, barely-there feel, and amazing 10 hours of battery life. They earned a near-perfect score in our Shokz OpenRun Pro review.
The Beats Pill is a redesigned version of the company's first (and most popular) Bluetooth speaker, now with improved sound, 24-hour battery life, USB-C charging, access to Apple's Find My network and compatibility with Android and iPhone. Plus, it's IP67-rated for water resistance, so you won't get caught short in the rain.
The JBL SoundGear Sense Hybrid are a great set of earbuds for those who want to enjoy their workout music and monitor their environment at the same time. They feature JBL's OpenSound Technology with air conduction, which doesn't completely close off your ear canal. Their flexible hooks can latch onto your ears and be adjusted at different angles to form a secure fit.
The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.
The Xtreme 4 is the GOAT of portable speakers. In our JBL Xtreme 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice speaker offers excellent bass, party mode, and a terrific design. Its IP67 rating also helps protect it against water or dust. At 4.6 pounds it's not something you'll want to carry all day, but its performance is unrivaled.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
