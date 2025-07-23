Huge audio sale at Best Buy — 5 deals I'd get from $124

The Best Buy Back to School sale continues this week offering deals on all things college related. This week's sale has a particularly large number of deals on headphones and Bluetooth speakers.

For example, right now you can get the JBL Xtreme 4 Portable Speaker for just $249 at Best Buy. That's $130 off and the lowest price I've seen for this Editor's Choice speaker. Below I've rounded up five of the best audio deals you can get right now at Best Buy. For more savings, see our Best Buy coupon codes and our guide to the best back to school laptop sales.

My favorite deals

Beats Pill: was $149 now $129 at Best Buy The Beats Pill is a redesigned version of the company's first (and most popular) Bluetooth speaker, now with improved sound, 24-hour battery life, USB-C charging, access to Apple's Find My network and compatibility with Android and iPhone. Plus, it's IP67-rated for water resistance, so you won't get caught short in the rain.

JBL SoundGear Sense Hybrid: was $199 now $139 at Best Buy The JBL SoundGear Sense Hybrid are a great set of earbuds for those who want to enjoy their workout music and monitor their environment at the same time. They feature JBL's OpenSound Technology with air conduction, which doesn't completely close off your ear canal. Their flexible hooks can latch onto your ears and be adjusted at different angles to form a secure fit.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $149 at Best Buy The Beats Solo 4 might not feature noise canceling, but they make up for it by sounding pretty good. They're comfortable as well thanks to Beats new foam, and they fold up super small so that they can fit into any bag. There's also loads of battery life — 50 hours, to be exact.