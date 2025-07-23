Target back to school sale live from $5 — 15 deals I’d shop now on TVs, appliances, laptops and more
Target is offering a ton of deals on school essentials this week
Target’s latest sale is packed with back to school deals you don’t want to miss! Whether you’re a student or not, there are a ton of discounts to take advantage of here.
For starters, you can get $100 off the best OLED TV out there. That’s the LG 48-inch C5 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,296 at Target. This TV delivers incredible picture quality and contrast at a fantastic price. With this discount, it’s a total steal!
Plus, you don't need to spend a lot to enjoy your favorite tunes. Right now, you can get the JLab JBuds Mini on sale for $29 at Target. These are some of the best cheap wireless earbuds we've tested, and they're even better value after this $10 discount.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Target deals right now. Plus, see our Target promo codes, and check out the deals I'd buy from $6 in Lowe's sale.
Editor's Choice
Apparel/sneakers: up to 30% off @ Target
Target is offering up to 30% off select activewear, basics and sneakers. Brands like Skechers, Hanes and more are included in this sale.
Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target
Right now, Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Nespresso and more. Stock up on all your cooking and home essentials for the new year.
Back to school savings: deals from $5 @ Target
Why wait until August if you can snag unbeatable back to school deals now? If you're heading off to college, Target has all the school supplies you need for a successful school year ahead.
Video games: deals from $19 @ Target
From Luigi's Mansion 2 to FC25, Target is taking $10 to $20 off a wide selection of video games for the Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox.
We were seriously impressed with these tiny but mighty earbuds in our Jlab Jbuds Mini review. They're incredibly compact but deliver excellent sound and up to 20 hours of battery life. They even made our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds.
TVs
The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review, we called it an intelligent mid-tier pick for price-conscious customers. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.
The LG C5 OLED has arrived. It's marked as one of our favorite value TVs and a brilliant OLED for those looking to save a little on the more advanced screen. With the C5, you get tons of gaming features, including a 144Hz refresh rate built on four total HDMI 2.1 ports. LG's webOS platform also has a slew of free channels to dive into, as well as cloud gaming platforms.
Appliances
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.
As one of Dyson’s entry-level air purifiers, prices won’t get much cheaper than this. The TP10 features 10 fan speeds, 0-350° oscillation, a night mode and an auto mode, which adjusts the power based on the conditions of the room. There’s even the option to receive pollution details via the display and see the remaining filter life. There’s no smart connectivity, but the remote is magnetized and can fit on the top of the appliance for easy storage.
The Roborock S8 is one of the best hybrid robot vacuum/mops around, and you can now get it on sale. It's accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.
Price check: $349 @ Amazon
Laptops
This Vivobook laptop from Asus is a massive bargain at this price. We like this laptop because it offers a little more horsepower than your typical notebook at this price range. It features a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
This HP laptop can flip over to a tablet-like format, and comes with plenty of ports and a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display. There's an Intel Core i5 Ultra CPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, too.
The Microsoft Surface Laptop is a powerful machine for productivity. The base model features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
Outdoor
Illuminate your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that has 10 LED lights in birdcage-style shades. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.
This outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.
Made of premium iron material, this Yaheetech swing bench is long and durable enough to seat at least two people. It features strong hooks and chains that can hold up the swing seat securely. Perfect for a deck, garden or patio, this hanging bench will add a touch of elegant charm to your outdoor space.
