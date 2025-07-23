Target back to school sale live from $5 — 15 deals I’d shop now on TVs, appliances, laptops and more

Target’s latest sale is packed with back to school deals you don’t want to miss! Whether you’re a student or not, there are a ton of discounts to take advantage of here.

For starters, you can get $100 off the best OLED TV out there. That’s the LG 48-inch C5 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,296 at Target. This TV delivers incredible picture quality and contrast at a fantastic price. With this discount, it’s a total steal!

Plus, you don't need to spend a lot to enjoy your favorite tunes. Right now, you can get the JLab JBuds Mini on sale for $29 at Target. These are some of the best cheap wireless earbuds we've tested, and they're even better value after this $10 discount.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Target deals right now. Plus, see our Target promo codes, and check out the deals I'd buy from $6 in Lowe's sale.

Apparel/sneakers: up to 30% off @ Target

Target is offering up to 30% off select activewear, basics and sneakers. Brands like Skechers, Hanes and more are included in this sale.

Home appliances: up to 50% off @ Target

Right now, Target is slashing the prices on major home appliance brands, including Ninja, Keurig, Nespresso and more. Stock up on all your cooking and home essentials for the new year.

Back to school savings: deals from $5 @ Target

Why wait until August if you can snag unbeatable back to school deals now? If you're heading off to college, Target has all the school supplies you need for a successful school year ahead.

Video games: deals from $19 @ Target

From Luigi's Mansion 2 to FC25, Target is taking $10 to $20 off a wide selection of video games for the Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox.

TVs

TCL 55" Class Q6-Series: was $449 now $279 at Target The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. In our TCL Q6 4K QLED TV review, we called it an intelligent mid-tier pick for price-conscious customers. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

LG 48" C5 4K OLED TV: was $1,396 now $1,296 at Target The LG C5 OLED has arrived. It's marked as one of our favorite value TVs and a brilliant OLED for those looking to save a little on the more advanced screen. With the C5, you get tons of gaming features, including a 144Hz refresh rate built on four total HDMI 2.1 ports. LG's webOS platform also has a slew of free channels to dive into, as well as cloud gaming platforms.

Appliances

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $199 at Target Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire; a dual thermometer lets you know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 TP10: was $499 now $299 at Target As one of Dyson’s entry-level air purifiers, prices won’t get much cheaper than this. The TP10 features 10 fan speeds, 0-350° oscillation, a night mode and an auto mode, which adjusts the power based on the conditions of the room. There’s even the option to receive pollution details via the display and see the remaining filter life. There’s no smart connectivity, but the remote is magnetized and can fit on the top of the appliance for easy storage.

Laptops

Asus Vivobook 16" Laptop: was $729 now $559 at Target This Vivobook laptop from Asus is a massive bargain at this price. We like this laptop because it offers a little more horsepower than your typical notebook at this price range. It features a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

HP Envy x360: was $799 now $559 at Target This HP laptop can flip over to a tablet-like format, and comes with plenty of ports and a 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display. There's an Intel Core i5 Ultra CPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, too.

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $999 now $899 at Target The Microsoft Surface Laptop is a powerful machine for productivity. The base model features a 13.8-inch PixelSense 2304 x 1536 display, Snapdragon X Plus CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Outdoor

Safavieh Agitha LED Outdoor String Lights: was $71 now $54 at Target Illuminate your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that has 10 LED lights in birdcage-style shades. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $239 now $69 at Target This outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.