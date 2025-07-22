Hurry! Save up to $1000 on a Corsair gaming PC

If you're serious about gaming, then you've got to have a gaming PC that can keep up. That means a powerful CPU, a high-performing GPU, and a cooling system to die for. Oh, and it has to be packed into a bold and eye-catching case as well.

All of that hardware is no doubt going to cost some money, but thankfully you can now save up to $1000 on select gaming PCs at Corsair.

Discounts are available across the Vengeance range, including the a8200 and the a5100, but you can check out all of our top picks down below.

Save up to $1000 on the latest Corsair gaming PCs

Get the latest gaming system with huge discounts on Corsair Vengeance PCs. There is no better time to go all in and get that gaming machine you've always dreamed of. Don't delay, as this deal ends July 27.

Our top picks from Corsair

Save $1,000 Corsair VENGEANCE a8200: was $6,999.99 now $5,999.99 Boasting a full range of award-winning CORSAIR components, this is the machine for maxing everything out. The spec includes an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D, GeForce RTX 5090, 64GB DDR5, 6TB (2TB/4TB) M.2 SSD, and Win11 Pro

Save $500 Corsair VENGEANCE a5100: was $3,999.99 now $3,499.99 Step up your game with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, GeForce RTX 5080, 32GB DDR5, 2TB M.2 SSD, and Win11 Home. Also includes a 2500X Dual Chamber Case with a stunning wraparound glass aesthetic.

Save $700 Corsair VENGEANCE a7500: was $5,999.99 now $5,299.99 An outstanding gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, GeForce RTX 5090, 64GB DDR5, 4TB (2TB/2TB) M.2 SSD, and Win11 Home. The wraparound glass mid-tower case also looks fantastic.

Save $500 Corsair VENGEANCE i5200: was $3,999.99 now $3,499.99 An outstanding gaming PC with Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, GeForce RTX 5080, 32GB DDR5, 2TB M.2 SSD, and Win11 Home. CPU performance is boosted by a liquid CPU cooler while AirGuide technology concentrates cooling.

All of these deals and more end on July 27 so we suggest taking a look sooner rather than later. For more ways to save, check out our guide on the best Corsair promo codes.