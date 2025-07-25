Massive Nike back to school sale live from $18 — 15 deals I’d shop now on sneakers and apparel
Nike’s back to school sale is offering incredible discounts on sneakers, apparel and accessories
Need a wardrobe refresh? Whether you’re a student or not, Nike’s back to school sale is packed with awesome deals on sneakers and apparel.
Right now you can get the Nike Pegasus Plus on sale for $108 at Nike. We rank these as the best Nike running shoes for their super comfortable ZoomX cushioning and lightweight design. Sizes are selling out, so act fast!
If you’re looking for comfier footwear, you can get the Nike Calm Slides on sale for $40 at Nike. These have a super simple and soft design. Remember to use the discount code “SPORT” to get this deal.
Prices can vary based on your choice of size and color, so I recommend checking out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, see our Nike promo codes and the New Balance deals I’d buy from $13 at Amazon.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Nike sale
- Heritage Waistpack (3L): was $27 now $18 "SPORT"
- Sportswear Club Long-Sleeve T-Shirt (Men's): was $35 now $21 "SPORT"
- Alate All U Sports Bra (Women's): was $38 now $23
- Pro 3" Shorts (Women's): was $32 now $26
- One High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Women’s): was $60 now $36
- Legend Essential 2 Premium Training Shoes (Women's): was $65 now $39 "SPORT"
- Calm Slides (Unisex): was $50 now $40 "SPORT"
- Flex Control 4 (Men's): was $70 now $56 "SPORT"
- Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes (Unisex): was $160 now $103 "SPORT"
- Pegasus Plus Running Shoes (Women's): was $180 now $108
Sneakers and shoes
These Nike training shoes are perfect for a variety of workouts. Nike bills them as being stable and flexible, making them great for everything from HIIT to weightlifting. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.
These unisex Nike Calm sliders are made from soft supportive foam with a textured footbed to keep your feet in place. They feature a simple design and can be styled with or without socks. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.
The Nike Flex Control 4 can now be yours from just $56. These budget-friendly sneakers are designed for workouts, with flexible soles and a midfoot strap to keep them securely on your feet. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.
Boasting a fresh, clean look, these shoes are understandably a popular pick. You’ll find synthetic leather and detailed stitching on the outside, a low-cut padded collar, and a well-cushioned midsole for all-day comfort. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.
For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.
If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.
The Nike Pegasus Plus is a lightweight and comfortable daily trainer that uses Nike’s bouncy ZoomX foam in its midsole. We rank these as the best Nike running shoes, and they're a nice upgrade on the Pegasus 41.
Apparel
This Nike waist pack is perfect to store all your important stuff. There's a roomy main compartment with space for your phone or wallet and a separate zipped compartment at the back for small items. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.
This Nike long-sleeved t-shirt is a dependable inner or outer layer, especially on those crisp spring outdoor runs. Made of cotton, it's soft and naturally breathable. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.
This simple, flattering U-neck sports bra is 36% cheaper right now and still available in all size options. It's made from a moisture-wicking fabric and offers light support for lower impact workouts or just chilling out.
The classic Dri-FIT tees from Nike are a workout wardrobe staple. So, no surprise that with a discount, they're selling out fast. It's lightweight and sweat-wicking, which means you can get your workouts in without sacrificing your overall comfort levels. A great set of features for those sweltering summer months. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.
Tight, sweat-wicking shorts are perfect for any exercise that requires full range of motion from your legs, like yoga or biking. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, including orange, light gray and green. Although, not all colors are on sale.
Looking for a relaxed fit for any kind of workout? These may be called running shorts, but they'll support you through whatever training plan you're following or yoga class you're going to. They've even got a pocket that means you can go from track to out and about seamlessly. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.
Leggings with pockets — it's a great combination. Even if you're not working out, the Nike Ones offer stretchy fabric and a supportive waistband. With 38% off in savings, buying these is a no-brainer.
The Swoosh Fleece Hoodie is an elevated basic with premium details. The brushed fleece interior provides serious comfort while strategic ribbing at the cuffs and hem keeps warmth locked in. The clean embroidered logo adds just enough branding, and the roomy fit through shoulders and chest ensures easy movement. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.
