Massive Nike back to school sale live from $18 — 15 deals I’d shop now on sneakers and apparel

Need a wardrobe refresh? Whether you’re a student or not, Nike’s back to school sale is packed with awesome deals on sneakers and apparel.

Right now you can get the Nike Pegasus Plus on sale for $108 at Nike. We rank these as the best Nike running shoes for their super comfortable ZoomX cushioning and lightweight design. Sizes are selling out, so act fast!

If you’re looking for comfier footwear, you can get the Nike Calm Slides on sale for $40 at Nike. These have a super simple and soft design. Remember to use the discount code “SPORT” to get this deal.

Prices can vary based on your choice of size and color, so I recommend checking out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, see our Nike promo codes and the New Balance deals I’d buy from $13 at Amazon.

Sneakers and shoes

Nike Calm Slides (Unisex): was $50 now $40 at NIKE These unisex Nike Calm sliders are made from soft supportive foam with a textured footbed to keep your feet in place. They feature a simple design and can be styled with or without socks. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.

Nike Flex Control 4 (Men's): was $70 now $56 at NIKE The Nike Flex Control 4 can now be yours from just $56. These budget-friendly sneakers are designed for workouts, with flexible soles and a midfoot strap to keep them securely on your feet. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.

Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Shoes (Women's): was $150 now $90 at NIKE For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes (Men's): was $160 now $103 at NIKE If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.

Apparel

Nike Heritage Waistpack (3L): was $27 now $18 at NIKE This Nike waist pack is perfect to store all your important stuff. There's a roomy main compartment with space for your phone or wallet and a separate zipped compartment at the back for small items. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.

Nike Dri-FIT Tee (Men’s): was $30 now $24 at NIKE The classic Dri-FIT tees from Nike are a workout wardrobe staple. So, no surprise that with a discount, they're selling out fast. It's lightweight and sweat-wicking, which means you can get your workouts in without sacrificing your overall comfort levels. A great set of features for those sweltering summer months. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.

Nike Pro 3" Shorts (Women's): was $32 now $26 at NIKE Tight, sweat-wicking shorts are perfect for any exercise that requires full range of motion from your legs, like yoga or biking. There are a bunch of colors to choose from, including orange, light gray and green. Although, not all colors are on sale.

Nike Dri-FIT 5" Running Shorts (Men’s): was $40 now $27 at NIKE Looking for a relaxed fit for any kind of workout? These may be called running shorts, but they'll support you through whatever training plan you're following or yoga class you're going to. They've even got a pocket that means you can go from track to out and about seamlessly. Use code "SPORT" for this discount.