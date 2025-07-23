Epic Birkenstock sale knocks up to 40% off sandals — here's 5 rare deals worth grabbing now

It's my favorite time of year: sandal season! Not only are sandals simple to slip on, but they also elevate any summer outfit. My favorite sandal brand, you ask? Birkenstock!

Comfortable, versatile and stylish, Birkenstocks are the ultimate summer footwear choice whether you're taking scenic walks on the trails or heading to the beach. And although the sandals can be a bit pricey, we have some great news. Nordstrom Rack is currently knocking up to 40% off select Birkenstock sandal styles (and I am totally here for it)!

So don't wait — start shopping the rare Birkenstock sandal sale at Nordstrom Rack now. Below, I've rounded up my favorite discounted styles.

Best Birkenstock Deals

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal (Women's): was $140 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack These Birkenstocks feature just one oversized buckle for a touch of trendy. But style isn't the only thing these sandals are known for — comfort is at the forefront of this model. Their cushioned footbed absorbs shock and mimics the shape of a healthy foot, while the medial and metatarsal arches support the instep and ball of your foot.

Birkenstock Kyoto Desert Slide Sandal (Men's): was $155 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack While several of the men's Birkenstocks are already sold out in this sale, these slides are boasting nearly 40% off and are still available in most sizes. Made of richly textured leather, a sturdy EVA sole and a signature cork footbed, you'll want to sport these all summer long (and beyond).