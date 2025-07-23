Epic Birkenstock sale knocks up to 40% off sandals — here's 5 rare deals worth grabbing now
Summer sandal deals your feet will love
It's my favorite time of year: sandal season! Not only are sandals simple to slip on, but they also elevate any summer outfit. My favorite sandal brand, you ask? Birkenstock!
Comfortable, versatile and stylish, Birkenstocks are the ultimate summer footwear choice whether you're taking scenic walks on the trails or heading to the beach. And although the sandals can be a bit pricey, we have some great news. Nordstrom Rack is currently knocking up to 40% off select Birkenstock sandal styles (and I am totally here for it)!
So don't wait — start shopping the rare Birkenstock sandal sale at Nordstrom Rack now. Below, I've rounded up my favorite discounted styles.
Best Birkenstock Deals
These classic canvas Birkenstocks just got a glamorous update! Glossy oversized buckles add a fun twist of style while the slide sandal's cushy footbed is as comfortable as ever. Plus, their orange hue is the perfect pop of color for summer.
These Birkenstocks feature just one oversized buckle for a touch of trendy. But style isn't the only thing these sandals are known for — comfort is at the forefront of this model. Their cushioned footbed absorbs shock and mimics the shape of a healthy foot, while the medial and metatarsal arches support the instep and ball of your foot.
While several of the men's Birkenstocks are already sold out in this sale, these slides are boasting nearly 40% off and are still available in most sizes. Made of richly textured leather, a sturdy EVA sole and a signature cork footbed, you'll want to sport these all summer long (and beyond).
If you want a comfortable pair of shoes without sacrificing style, these Birkenstocks are the way to go. These sandals feature a suede upper and lining for extreme comfort. The shoe is available in tons of colors but many have already sold out so you'll have to search around to find your size.
If you need a little extra support from your sandals, this pair is the way to go. Featuring three oversized, adjustable buckles and a slingback strap, you'll get an enhanced fit with targeted contouring and cushioning in the footbed.
