Huge Apple summer sale just went live from $25 — save on AirTags, Apple Watch and more

Back to school season is a great time to revamp your Apple gear. Even if you're not a student, there are plenty of Apple deals you can take advantage of right now from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

I've been using Macs all my life and the 13-inch MacBook Air (M4) on sale for $849 at Amazon is one of the best Apple deals of all time. You get Apple's latest silicon, 16GB of RAM, and a svelte laptop you can use for just about anything.

I'm also a big iPad fan and right now Amazon has the 11" iPad (A16) on sale for $299. Yes, this was $20 cheaper on Prime Day, but scoring Apple's flagship iPad for $299 is what I consider an epic bargain.

Whether you're searching for Apple back to school sales or just need to upgrade your current Apple gear, below I've listed all of my favorite Apple deals right now.

AirTag deals

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $25 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. It's a modest discount, but you'll pay less if you buy it via Amazon than you would via the Apple Store.

Apple AirTag (4-Pack): was $99 now $79 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items!

Audio

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Beats Pill: was $149 now $119 at Amazon This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and an FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

iPads

Apple iPad 11" (A16): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities.

Apple iPad Air 11" (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes) and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate. It's just $20 shy of its all-time price low.

MacBooks

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M4 chipset, and upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price.

iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 16e: at AT&T Apple iPhone 16e: was $16/month now $5/month w/ Unlimited @ AT&T

Sign up for an unlimited plan at AT&T, and your monthly payment on an iPhone 16e drops from $16.67/month to just $5.99. Over the course of 36 months, that saves you more than $380 on the cost of Apple's entry-level phone. The iPhone 16e may be a lower-priced model, but it still supports the same Apple Intelligence features as flagship iPhones, and it's got a more modern design than previous iPhone SE models.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 at T Mobile Postpaid Trade in an eligible device in any condition, and T-Mobile will give you a credit of up to $1,000 that you can apply to an iPhone 16 Pro. You'll need to sign up for T-Mobile's $100/month Experience Beyond plan to qualify as well, though if you opt for the $85/month Experience More plan, you can still get up to $830 in credit. T-Mobile will also pay off your phone up to $800 with your current carrier. This is a great way to get one of Apple's best iPhones at a low-to-no cost.

Macs

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $547 at Amazon No more running away from Apple’s base model Mac mini. The M4 Mac mini packs that awesome M4 chip along with a doubling of RAM to 16GB and a 256GB SSD. Port array continues to be impressive with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet and more. In our Apple Mac mini M4 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is as close to perfect as it gets. Note: It sold for $499 over Prime Day, but has rarely been on sale this month.