I’m a certified sleep expert – these 7 Prime Day mattress deals are too good to miss

If you’re shopping today’s Big Deal Days sale to find a good mattress for less, you’re in luck as several top brands are taking part. Right now you can save up to 55% on mattresses in the Prime Big Deal Days sale, with prices as low as $109 for a good queen size mattress.

But with so many deals to wade through, how do you choose the best mattress for you and how do you know it’s a genuine sale price? That’s where I come in. I’m a Certified Sleep Science Coach and mattress expert, and I’ve been covering mattress sales for years.

I’ve scoured the Amazon Prime Big Day Deals sale to save you time and below are my top 7 best Prime day mattress deals from today’s sale. My top shopping tip is to buy a mattress in the right size and feel for you, instead of getting swayed by the deal price alone. Make sure you know how to return a mattress to Amazon as well, just in case you change your mind and want something different.

7 best Prime Big Day Deals on mattresses

1. Serta Perfect Sleeper Plush Pillow Top: from $799 $639 at Amazon

You can save 20% off every size of the Perfect Sleeper mattress in the Prime Big Deal Days event, but the best saving is on the Plush Pillow Top in a queen size. It’s down to $719.20, saving you $180. That’s a superb deal on the most luxurious version of the Serta Perfect Sleeper. There are even cheaper versions in the sale, but the Plush Pillow Top is ideal for extra comfort and pressure relief. A great mattress for side sleepers.

2. Casper Original Foam Mattress: from $895 $574 at Amazon

This is Casper’s best memory foam mattress for smaller budgets, and the brand has launched a rival sale today discounting this bed among others. Amazon has the cheapest price today though, with a queen discounted to $1,036 in the Prime Big Day Deals compared to $1,100 at Casper. There’s 36% off the twin size too, which is nearly $200 cheaper than at Casper.

3. Tuft & Needle The Nod 10” Hybrid: from $649 $519 at Amazon

The Nod 10” Hybrid could be the right choice for you if you want a hybrid mattress that offers a good balance of comfort and support without charging the earth. It uses memory foam and pocket coils to relieve pressure points across your body, and it sleeps cooler than all-foam mattresses because the coils promote better airflow. Today’s deal applies to all sizes, with a 10” queen on sale for $799.20 (was $999).

4. Zinus 12” Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress: from $445 $199 at Amazon

Cooling mattresses are the best choice for people who sleep hot or who deal with night sweats and hot flashes during sleep. They cost a lot, which is why the Zinus 12” Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress is such a good buy at $459 (was $619) for a queen size. The smaller profile 8” version is also on sale and this would be a great choice for guest room use or as a kids or teen mattress.

5. Casper Element Mattress: from $395 $296 at Amazon

If you want a good cheap mattress from a top-rated brand, then we’d recommend the Casper Element. While this no-frills memory foam bed would make an excellent guest room mattress, many Amazon customers use it as their main mattress, praising the Casper Element for the all-over body support it provides at such a small price. Today a queen size costs just $446.25 at Amazon (was $595). You won’t find it on Casper either so the best deal is at Amazon.

6. Leesa Sapira Hybrid: $1,444 for a queen at Amazon

Overheating is a big sleep problem that the Leesa Sapira is designed to tackle head-on. This premium cooling mattress is made with CertiPUR-US toxin-free foam to dissipate excess heat, enabling it to escape through the hole-punched cooling top layer. 1,000+ active pocket springs also help boost airflow while delivering support to your back. There’s also a plush Euro top for extra contouring and comfort when you lie down.

7. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: $319 for a queen at Amazon

The Siena sits in our guide to this year’s top-rated mattresses for all sleepers as our top budget pick. It’s a sister brand to the Nectar Mattress and, as we explain in our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review, it’s a high achiever for its very low price tag. This is the cheapest price we’ve seen on the Siena Mattress so far, but there’s a catch: you won’t get the 365-night trial when buying at Amazon as you would when buying from Siena Sleep. You will get today’s best price though, as it’s $80 cheaper at Amazon compared to Siena.

Prime Big Day Deals on mattresses: top brands

There are many of this year’s best mattress in a box brands taking part in the Amazon Prime Big Day Deals event. While some of the offers are worth considering, not all of them are worth the money.

So unless you are in desperate need of a new mattress, or the mattress you’re eyeing up doesn’t have a big price drop today, we’d recommend waiting for the Black Friday mattress deals to arrive next month.

