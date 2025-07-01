Messy grill? This one vegetable will clean it up fast — here's how

Grilling season has well and truly landed. The warm weather has arrived, the sun is shining, and we’re out in our backyards enjoying as many cookouts as we can fit in.

From hot dogs, steaks, to chicken wings and ribs, the best grills have a stack of protein thrown at them during every cookout. But while we enjoy the tasty results, your grill will need some care and attention before it is ready for the next session.

Coated in grease and grime, your grill will need cleaning to remove the burnt-on muck that can attract backyard nasties, creating a breeding ground for pests that could ruin your next grill.

And although you can use one of the best grill brushes to clean your grill, there’s a secret weapon that you’ve probably already got to hand.

The humble onion, which adds flavor to many dishes and is a favorite BBQ side when fried, is your grill-cleaning best friend.

Here, Joseph Clark at @joesgarden.official on Instagram, shares how to have the best cookouts on your grill this summer, while ensuring that you’re cooking on a clean grill.

How to clean your grill with an onion

He suggests ditching your grill brush for a natural alternative instead, and says, “You can achieve the same cleaning result by rubbing half an onion on a hot grill.”

Simply, cut a large onion in half crosswise and rub the exposed side across the length of the grill grates. You can either hold it in your hand, or use a pair of tongs or a grill fork. The natural juices in the onion will help remove any burnt food particles from your grill, making it ready for your next cookout.

“Then, once you’ve finished grilling, whilst it’s still hot, rub the onion again to keep it nice and clean,” he says.

Make a scented swap

If you prefer the scent of citrus to onions, or if an onion will have you in tears, you can also clean a grill with lemons. And, you can follow the same process as when cleaning a grill with an onion.

Cut a large lemon in half and swipe it along the lengths of the grill while it is still warm. The acidity within the fruit will help remove the grease and food residue.